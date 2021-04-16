Sports Roundup for April 17

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., FS1
Boxing
7 p.m. — PBC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles, FS1
8 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Tony Harrison vs. Bryant Perrella (Super Welterweights), Los Angeles, FOX
College Baseball
4 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Tennessee, SECN
7 p.m. — Kentucky at Georgia, SECN
College Football
11 a.m. — Miami Spring Game, ACCN
Noon — Ohio St. Spring Game, BTN
1 p.m. — Alabama Spring Game, ESPN
2 p.m. — Patriot League Championship: Holy Cross at Bucknell, CBSSN
2:30 p.m. — Bayou Classic: Grambling St. at Southern U., NBCSN
7:30 p.m. — Alabama A&M at Alabama St., ESPNU
College Soccer (men's)
7 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Clemson, ACCN
College Softball
2 p.m. — Florida at Alabama, ESPN2
4 p.m. — Texas at Oklahoma, ESPN2
Golf
7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, Third Round, Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, Austria, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, CBS
3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla., GOLF
7 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Ko Olina Golf Club, Kapolei, Hawaii, GOLF
Mixed Martial Arts
7 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN
10 p.m. — UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Kevin Gastelum (Middleweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
MLB
1 p.m. — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Arizona at Washington, MLBN
2:20 p.m. — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, Bally Sports Southeast
4 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Boston, FS1
7 p.m. — San Francisco at Miami (joined in progress), MLBN
9 p.m. — Minnesota at LA Angels, FS1
NBA
4:45 p.m. — Utah at LA Lakers, ESPN
8:30 p.m. — Golden State at Boston, ABC
NHL
12:30 p.m. — Washington at Philadelphia, NHLN
3 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Buffalo, NBC
7 p.m. — Chicago at Detroit, NHLN
10 p.m. — Edmonton at Winnipeg, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
7:30 a.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Newcastle United, NBCSN
11:15 a.m. — Serie A: Fiorentina at Sassuolo, ESPN2
6 p.m. — MLS: Austin FC at LA FC, FOX
Tennis
7:30 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP & Charleston-WTA Semifinals, Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs ROU v. ITA Rubbers 3, 4 & 5, TENNIS
Pacers in 3rd after 18 holes at PBC Championship
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The USC Aiken golf team is third after the first day of competition at the Peach Belt Conference Championship.
Lander leads the field at 16-under par 272 while Young Harris is second at 282. USC Aiken shot 289 for the first 18 holes of play.
Leo Johansson leads the Pacers individually after a 3-under 69 that has him tied for fifth. Gage Weeks is 11th after a 72, George Eubank and Bjorn Rosengren are tied for 20th at 74, and Leonardo Bono is tied for 41st after a 78.
Lander's Chris Fortenberry has the individual lead by two shots after a 66.
The teams return to action Saturday for the second round, then wrap up the 54-hole tournament Sunday.
Live pro boxing to be held tonight at Fairgrounds
Area boxing fans will have a chance to watch some professional bouts tonight at the Aiken Fairgrounds.
Stokes Promotions and Hank & Britt Promotions present Showtime Live Pro Boxing, with 10 fights scheduled starting at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.
General admission tickets are available for $40. For more information, call (803) 816-0011. The Aiken Fairgrounds are located at 561 May Royal Dr.
Gamecocks' Grissett returning for another season
South Carolina senior guard LeLe Grissett announced Friday that she's returning for a fifth year, meaning the Gamecocks' women's basketball program will bring back every player from this past season's run to the Final Four.
Grissett was injured in the SEC Tournament championship game and did not play in the NCAA Tournament. The team's No. 1 player coming off the bench, Grissett averaged seven points, 4.2 rebounds and an assist per game.
In addition to all 11 players returning, head coach Dawn Staley is bringing in the nation's top-ranked recruiting class with four McDonald's All-Americans.