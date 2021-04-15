Sports Roundup for April 16

Sports on TV
College Baseball
4 p.m. — Michigan at Minnesota, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Clemson at Miami, ACCN
7 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Tennessee, ESPNU
7 p.m. — Mississippi at Mississippi St., SECN
College Softball
5 p.m. — North Carolina at Pittsburgh, ACCN
7:30 p.m. — Maryland at Michigan, BTN
Golf
7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, Round 2, Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, Austria, GOLF
Noon — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Round 1, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla., GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Round 2, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, GOLF
7 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Round 3, Ko Olina Golf Club, Kapolei, Hawaii, GOLF
MLB
2 p.m. — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, MLBN
7 p.m. — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Chicago White Sox at Boston, MLBN
10 p.m. — LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Houston at Seattle, MLBN
NBA
3 p.m. — Indiana at Utah, NBATV
7:15 p.m. — LA Clippers at Philadelphia, ESPN
9:35 p.m. — New York at Dallas, ESPN
NHL
7 p.m. — NY Islanders at Boston, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
3 p.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton, NBCSN
9:30 p.m. — MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle, FS1
Tennis
5 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals, Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs ROU v. ITA Rubbers 1 & 2, TENNIS
6 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals, Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs ROU v. ITA Rubbers 1 & 2, TENNIS
1 p.m. — Charleston-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS
Pacers' Bono, Johansson named to All-PBC team
USC Aiken golfers Leonardo Bono and Leo Johansson were both named first team All-Peach Belt Conference, as announced by the league office Thursday.
Bono, a native of Rivera, Switzerland, posted a 72.5 stroke average. His best finish was sixth at the Bobcat Invitational when he shot even-par 210. Bono finished 1 under to take 14th at the Argonaut Invitational. He also had a 14th-place finish at the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate. Last year, Bono earned second-team all-PBC honors.
Johansson, a native of Djurö, Sweden, played in seven events on the year. He posted a 71.0 stroke average. Johansson finished second at the Camden Collegiate after shooting 1 under. He had three additional top-10 finishes on the year. Johansson took eighth at the 7th Annual UNG Fall Invitational, sixth at the Bobcat Invitational and eighth at the Argonaut Invitational. Last year, he was a second-team All-America honoree, All-Freshman Team selection, PING all-region honoree, PBC Freshman of the Year and first-team all-conference selection.
The Pacers will be in action Friday through Sunday at the PBC Championship in St. Augustine, Florida.
Collier, Kuier taken 1-2 by Wings in WNBA draft
NEW YORK — The Dallas Wings chose Charli Collier of Texas and Finnish player Awak Kuier with the first two picks of the WNBA draft on Thursday night.
It’s the first time in league history that a team had picks No. 1 and 2. The Wings acquired the top pick in a February trade after being awarded the second choice in the draft lottery. The Wings also had the fifth pick, taking Arkansas' Chelsea Dungee, and the first pick in the second round.
The 6-foot-5 Collier helped the Longhorns reach the Elite Eight. The junior center finished the season averaging 19.0 points and 11.3 rebounds per game, while shooting 51.1% from the field. The 19-year-old Kuier played professionally in Italy, averaging 8.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots.
NCAA dumps requirement that transfers sit a year
The NCAA made it official Thursday, announcing the Division I Council had voted to approve a plan that will allow all college athletes to transfer one time as an undergraduate without having to sit out a season.
The so-called one-time exception that has been available to athletes in most college sports for years will now also be available to football, men's and women's basketball, men's ice hockey and baseball players who transfer from one Division I school to another.
It's a big change, a long time coming and it has some in college sports, especially football, worried about the potential for unintended consequences: Fewer scholarships available to high school recruits. Power programs poaching players from small schools. Rosters turning over quicker than coaches can keep up.