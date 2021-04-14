Sports Roundup for April 15

Sports on TV
College baseball
7 p.m. — Auburn at Alabama, SECN
7:30 p.m. — South Carolina at LSU, ESPNU
College soccer (women's)
5 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa at Penn St., Semifinal, BTN
7:30 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers, Semifinal, State College, Pa., BTN
Golf
7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Austrian Open, Round 1, Diamond Country Club, Atzenbrugg, Austria, GOLF
11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Round 1 Featured Groups, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, GOLF
3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Round 1, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, GOLF
7 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Round 2, Ko Olina Golf Club, Kapolei, Hawaii, GOLF
Horse racing
1 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
Noon — Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Miami at Atlanta, MLBN
3 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR Boston at Minnesota (games joined in progress), MLBN
7 p.m. — Arizona at Washington OR Toronto at Kansas City (8 p.m.), MLBN
10 p.m. — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Detroit at Oakland (joined in progress), MLBN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Milwaukee at Atlanta, TNT
10 p.m. — Boston at LA Lakers, TNT
NHL
7 p.m. — Florida at Tampa Bay, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
8 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Real Esteli at Columbus Crew, Round of 16 2nd Leg, FS1
10 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Atletico Pantoja at CF Monterrey, Round of 16 2nd Leg, FS1
Tennis
5 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
1 p.m. — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
5 a.m. (Friday) — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals, Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs ROU v. ITA Rubbers 1 & 2, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Friday) — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals, Billie Jean King Cup Play-Offs ROU v. ITA Rubbers 1 & 2, TENNIS
WNBA
7 p.m. — WNBA Draft, ESPN
Darlington Raceway's spring race will be called Goodyear 400
DARLINGTON — Darlington Raceway has partnered with tire manufacturer Goodyear to sponsor its spring NASCAR Cup Series event next month.
Track officials announced Wednesday that the race on May 9 will be called the Goodyear 400. It's the first time Darlington has hosted a Mother's Day weekend race since 2013. The raceway's Southern 500 moved back to September in 2015.
A season ago, NASCAR held three Cup Series races at Darlington – the first two in May as the sport returned from its stoppage due to COVID-19 and the last in September to start the playoffs.
The Mother's Day race will also be NASCAR's popular throwback celebration, when cars feature historic paint schemes and several drivers and pit crews dress in vintage clothing.
Dallas Wings control WNBA draft with top two picks
NEW YORK — The Dallas Wings basically control the WNBA draft on Thursday night with the top two picks and four first-round choices.
It's the first time in league history that a team will choose both No. 1 and 2. The Wings acquired the top pick in a February trade after being awarded the second choice in the draft lottery.
“It has made draft preparation a little bit easier,” Wings President and General Manager Greg Bibb said in a phone interview Wednesday. “Typically, you're trying to figure out what you want to do and what everyone else wants to do, and that impacts what you want to do. The first two picks, you don’t have to worry about that. It's a nice luxury to have.”
The Wings also have the fifth pick as well as the first pick in the second round. Dallas traded the seventh pick to Los Angeles on Wednesday for the Sparks' first-round pick next year. Los Angeles also got a 2022 second-round pick from Dallas.
This draft completes the second half of the team's long-term strategy after they traded away Liz Cambage and Skylar Diggins over the past few years.
“We pivoted our roster construct from a few superstar players to one which would be a on-the-fly rebuild,” he said. “We made a decision at the time of those players moving on, rather than take back other WNBA players I knew would be of lesser value to become a speculator to aggregate a number of draft picks.”
The Wings drafted Satou Sabally, Bella Alarie and Tyasha Harris last year to complement their young team.
“If we can have the same kind of success this year, we have a very talented young core group that joins Arike Ogunbowale, Kayla Thornton, Isabelle Harrison and Allisha Gray," Bibb said. "It's a very talented roster with a window of success that is opening.”