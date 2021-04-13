Sports Roundup for April 14

Sports on TV
Basketball
7:15 p.m. — Brooklyn at Philadelphia, ESPN
7:15 p.m. — Brooklyn at Philadelphia (Daily Wager Special), ESPN2
9:35 p.m. — Dallas at Memphis, ESPN
College Golf
4 p.m. — The Western Intercollegiate: Final Round, Pasatiempo Golf Course, Santa Cruz, Calif., GOLF
College Lacrosse (women's)
2:30 p.m. — Johns Hopkins at Maryland, BTN
College Soccer (men's)
5 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan at Penn St., Semifinal, BTN
7:30 p.m. — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland at Indiana, Semifinal, BTN
College Softball
6 p.m. — Liberty at Virginia Tech, ACCN
7 p.m. — Southern Miss. at Mississippi St., SECN
Golf
7 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Round 1, Ko Olina Golf Club, Kapolei, Hawaii, GOLF
Hockey
7:30 p.m. — Colorado at St. Louis, NBCSN
10 p.m. — Vegas at Los Angeles, NBCSN
MLB
1 p.m. — Washington at St. Louis OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (1:30 p.m.), MLBN
4 p.m. — LA Angels at Kansas City OR NY Yankees at Toronto (games joined in progress), MLBN
7 p.m. — Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Texas at Tampa Bay, MLBN
Midnight (Thursday) — Colorado at LA Dodgers (joined in progress), MLBN
Soccer (men's)
6 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Club León at Toronto FC, Round of 16 2nd Leg, FS1
8 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Deportivo Saprissa at Philadelphia Union, Round of 16 2nd Leg, FS1
8 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia at Club América, Round of 16 2nd Leg, FS1
Soccer (women's)
7 p.m. — NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue FC at Orlando, Group Stage, Group A, CBSSN
Tennis
5 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
1 p.m. — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
5 a.m. (Thursday) — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Thursday) — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
Pacers volleyball cages Bearcats in home finale
The USC Aiken volleyball team recorded a 3-1 victory over Lander Tuesday evening in the home finale.
The Pacers are now 9-4 on the season while the Bearcats fall to 2-10.
Alie Smith led the way with a match-high 25 kills to go along with 22 digs for a double-double. Kaitlyn Rodriguez accounted for a double-double with 12 kills and 10 digs.
Rookie Sophie Meredith registered her first career start and responded with 41 assists, 10 digs and six kills while hitting .417.
Kari Mercer narrowly missed out on a double-double with 27 digs and eight assists. Anita Cookey-Gam chipped in 12 digs.
Alisha Pitt tallied six kills and three blocks while Cat Bodick garnered five kills and a pair of blocks. Sydney Bresee was in on three blocks as well.
Tied at 14-14 in the opening frame, Smith slammed down back-to-back passes from Meredith, forcing a time-out by the visitors. Mercer served up an ace for a three-point edge. Leading 20-17, Bresee and Smith went back-to-back for a five-point margin. Lander pulled within two at 23-21, but Rodriguez hammered home a kill and served up an ace to clinch the set 25-21.
USC Aiken trailed 12-10, but Smith accounted for two points and Pitt had one during the 4-0 spurt. The set favored the Pacers 22-19 and an error by the Bearcats pushed the lead to four at 23-19. Smith split three defenders for a 24-19 advantage. After LU registered a point, Pitt confused the defense with a subtle attack toward the sideline for the game-winning point.
After losing the third set, head coach Glenn Cox's team responded with a resounding 25-19 victory that was not as close as the score indicated. The Pacers jumped out to a 12-3 lead. Up by a 6-3 count, Rodriguez pounded home two kills, forcing a time-out. After the quick break, Smith dropped back and served up two of her four aces. Pitt followed that up with back-to-back kills for a 12-3 lead.
USC Aiken was up 23-17 and Bodick sliced the defense for a kill. Leading 24-19, Rodriguez tooled the block for the match-winning point.
The victory marked the 400th career win for Cox.
The Pacers return to action Saturday when they close out the regular season at Georgia College. The match is slated to start at 3 p.m.
Pacers pitcher Robinson Jr. Picks Up PBC Honor
AUGUSTA — Lindsey Robinson Jr. has been named the PBC Pitcher of the Week, as announced by the league office.
Robinson Jr., a senior from Timmonsville, S.C., went 1-0 on the week.
He started the second game of the series against the Jaguars and worked a season-high seven innings. Robinson Jr. struck out eight batters and gave up just one run on four hits.
The Pacers won the game 10-1. The victory marked the first of the season for Robinson Jr.
Robinson is currently tied for eighth in the PBC in strikeouts and is ninth in opponent batting average.