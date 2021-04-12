Sports Roundup for April 13

Sports on TV
College Baseball
6 p.m. — Auburn at Georgia Tech, ACCN
7 p.m. — Florida St. at Florida, SECN
College Golf
7 p.m. — The Western Intercollegiate: Round 2, Pasatiempo Golf Course, Santa Cruz, Calif., GOLF
College Softball
4 p.m. — Winthrop at Clemson, ACCN
Hockey
7 p.m. — Philadelphia at Washington, NBCSN
MLB
3:30 p.m. — Oakland at Arizona, MLBN
7 p.m. — Philadelphia at NY Mets, ESPN
10 p.m. — Cincinnati at San Francisco, ESPN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — LA Clippers at Indiana, TNT
10 p.m. — Boston at Portland, TNT
Soccer (men's)
6 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: LD Alajuelense at Atlanta United, Round of 16 2nd Leg, FS1
8 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Marathón at Portland, Round of 16 2nd Leg, FS1
10:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Champions League: Arcahaie FC at Cruz Azul, Round of 16 2nd Leg, FS1
Soccer (women's)
3 p.m. — International Friendly: U.S. at France, ESPN2
Tennis
5 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 a.m. — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
1 p.m. — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
5 a.m. (Wednesday) — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
Ex-Kansas City Chiefs coach charged with DUI after crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was charged Monday with driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury after a crash that left a 5-year-old girl critically injured.
The Jackson County prosecutor's office said Reid's blood alcohol content shortly after the Feb. 4 crash was .113, above the legal limit of .08. He also was driving about 84 mph in a 65 mph zone seconds before his truck crashed into two cars stopped on an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium.
One of the vehicles had stalled because its battery was dead and the second was owned by a cousin who had arrived to help, according to the charging documents.
A 5-year-old girl in the second car, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury. Her family's attorney told The Kansas City Star Monday that she was released from the hospital April 2 and is being treated at her home. She is unable to talk or walk and is being fed through a feeding tube.
Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison if he's convicted. He was expected to surrender to police later Wednesday. Prosecutors sought a $100,000 bond.
Browns still putting rush on Jadeveon Clowney
CLEVELAND — The Browns appear to be closing in on Jadeveon Clowney.
Continuing a pursuit that began with a contract offer Clowney turned down last year, Cleveland remains interested in signing the free agent defensive end, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.
Clowney visited the Browns on March 24, and NFL Network reported on Monday that he'll return to Cleveland's headquarters Wednesday – a visit that could include a physical that may lead to a contract agreement.
The Browns offered Clowney a multiyear contract last year, the largest one he received, before he opted to take a one-year, $13 million deal with the Tennessee Titans.
Clowney, who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2014, did not have a sack in eight games before undergoing season-ending knee surgery. Despite his lack of statistics, the Titans insisted that Clowney was effective within their defensive scheme.
Patriots terminate contract of Edelman after failed physical
BOSTON — The Patriots have terminated the contract of Super Bowl 53 MVP Julian Edelman after the receiver failed a physical.
The news was listed on the NFL’s transactions wire on Monday.
It brings an abrupt end to the 11-year New England tenure of the 34-year-old, who was a favorite option of quarterback Tom Brady and whose fingertip catch helped complete the Patriots’ historic Super Bowl 51 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Edelman appeared in just six games last season before going on injured reserve following a surgical procedure on his knee. He also missed the entire 2017 season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
Edelman was entering the final season of a two-year, $15.5 million contract. He was facing an uphill climb to make the roster in 2021 following the Patriots’ efforts to remake the receiving group after their struggles last season. This offseason the Patriots have already added receivers Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor in free agency.
A seventh-round pick in the 2009 draft out of Kent State, Edelman won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and leaves ranked second in team history with 620 receptions, fourth in receiving yards 6,822 and ninth with 36 receiving touchdowns.