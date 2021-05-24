The many sides of Spoleto's Nigel Redden (and as many strokes of artistry, too)

His vision has been grand, and his aims famously high.

Think world premieres of epic operas that spared no artistic detail. Or cheeky avant-garde theater that slyly begged further thought. Or new works of dance that scaled uncharted performative pinnacles.

For the better part of four decades, Nigel Redden has worked tirelessly as Spoleto Festival USA's master weaver, with each new festival joining distinct, diverse threads of artistic expression in a way that seamlessly unfurls over the course of 17 days.

But for all the behemoth ambition and breakthrough action, the general director's profile has been far from one of any grandstanding bent. During the heady festival days, Redden certainly lends his voice. But it is heard in a convivial, velvety preshow recording, smoothing over housekeeping cellphone dictates and such with his hallmark British accent. Or it is contained to a reflective observation from a stage apron or intermission lobby.

He would prefer the artists to command the spotlight.

Still, in his genial and ingenious fashion, Redden has shepherded a major international arts festival through each new chapter of a changing city in a changing world.

He has time and again championed artists grappling with complex, universal questions. He has combed the globe to share on Charleston's shores the state of contemporary arts, often mined from the remotest locales. In his easy-on-the-psyche demeanor, he has doggedly, if graciously, combatted any compromise of the festival's sky-high artistic standards.

He has elevated artists too numerous to name-check. He has elevated Charleston, too. Whether contributing his informed aesthetic, his arts facility know-how or his fundraising canny, Redden has played an integral role in the rehabilitation of now-proud venues, among them Charleston Gaillard Center, Dock Street Theatre, Festival Hall and Sottile Theatre at the College of Charleston.

With this May's pandemic-hampered festival, Redden may have reckoned he again ducked the spotlight, give or take a virtual tribute.

Not quite.

Nigel Redden has been far too instrumental to both the vitality of the Charleston community and the international arts world to merely steal off stage left. Here are but a few stories and insights from those who have crossed his path and observed Redden's many sides — and singular strokes of artistry.

From the arts world

In late 1999, Nigel called me with the idea to do a show about the Middle Passage. The projects that unfolded over the next decade were far less visible than our previous Spoleto collaboration, "Places with a Past," in 1991, but lasting in their own way. One with the Phillips Community continues to reverberate still. But before we started, just a few weeks later, I called him back (the Statehouse debate over the flag was heating up): "Are you sure you want to do this? Remember what happened the last time we worked together.” Nigel's reply was decisive: “Sometimes you’ve got to do the right thing.” Art was always the right thing for Charleston—and so was Nigel.

— Mary Jane Jacob, professor and director, Institute for Curatorial Research and Practice, School of the Art Institute of Chicago

In June 1998, I met Nigel for the first time. He flew to Shanghai from New York to rescue my controversial production, "The Peony Pavilion." I waited for him at the arrival gate, and saw a man walking towards me with a glow on his head. I thought to myself: He is my lucky star. And it is true. From that day on, Nigel has been my protector, producer, mentor and friend. He has produced most of my productions with the Lincoln Center Festival and Spoleto Festival USA over the last 20 years, for which I’m enormously grateful.

— Chen Shi-Zheng, opera director

“Who are you?” Nigel greeted me at his front door. An English accent. Behind him, paint buckets. A ladder. Tarps. Did he remember I was coming? I don’t know. I was looking for a place to rent while I finished a Visiting Artist residency. He said yes. And that was the beginning of our friendship. In December it will have been 40 years. And who was Nigel? At that time, he was the brains behind the most cutting-edge offerings of Minneapolis’ Walker Art Center: The Performing Arts Program. As a presenter, he was a major force behind the explosion of experimental dance and performance onto a world stage. It distinguished The Walker from other great museums: MoMA, The Whitney, SFMOMA. But the best thing about meeting Nigel has been our beautiful unique friendship—full of surprises, always fresh and very precious to me.

— JoAnn Verburg, photographer and 2021 Spoleto Festival USA poster artist

We always say that an opera house or festival resembles the persons who are leading it. What was wonderful with Nigel was that trust relationship. [With Spoleto Festival USA] what we always find, Patrice and me, is an extraordinary commitment of energy, and nobody would spare any effort, all through Nigel Redden’s reign. It has always, always, always been a beautiful experience. Whenever there was a problem, there was always the support, no discussion about that. Every artist that came to Spoleto during the Nigel tenure was certain that everything possible would be done in order to meet the artistic level that we are committed to.

— Moshe Leiser, co-director with Patrice Caurier of international opera productions

When talking about presenting Asian art forms, Asian and Asian-American artists in the U.S., one name that should always be mentioned, remembered and honored is Nigel Redden. Through his passion and commitment, he has made our performance art world today more colorful, more diverse and more inclusive. In 2013 I brought him the primitive idea of creating an installation opera, "Paradise Revisited," with visual artist Jenn Wen Ma and Kunqu singer Qian Yi . He immediately got very curious about it and decided to commission and produce it. It went on to become a successful international collaboration and touring opera production that merges sounds, visuals, cultures, art forms and genres. It was that curiosity that makes Nigel who he was, is and continues to be. I am honored to share this long-lasting artistic bond and friendship.

— Huang Ruo, composer and conductor

I first learned about Nigel Redden from Abbot Francis Kline of Mepkin Abbey in Moncks Corner, when Kline hosted Spoleto classical concerts there. While I have never seen or caught Nigel off guard during all these years, I have worked with him and his outstanding Spoleto USA staff. He is the perfect manager and always in step with the international arts scene. He can at times, by necessity, show his other sides, revealing his charm, charisma and humor. If you have been fortunate to witness these, you have the feeling of enlightenment. I felt so when we first started working together on projects such as the 2004 Spoleto Festival USA poster titled "Eyelets," as well as "Porgy and Bess" costume and set designs for the festival's 2016 production. He also supported the Porgy Houses Project, offering a history of Charleston’s African American residences, and my upcoming coloring book, "Omar Ibn Said, A Spoleto Festival USA Workbook." His successor will have big footprints in which to follow, and Nigel Redden will be missed here in Charleston.

— Jonathan Green, artist and ambassador of the arts for the city of Charleston

From Charleston

You hear a lot about Renaissance men, but you don’t often get to meet one. It was the mid-1980s and Spoleto was having growing pains. A man named Nigel Redden had just been hired to help right the ship. And Mayor Riley wanted me to talk with him about a subject near to my heart: Jazz. Which is how Nigel and I wound up meeting each other for the first time over coffee one morning at the old Hardee's on King Street. And how, as that conversation unfolded, I began to grasp the almost encyclopedic breadth and depth of Nigel’s expertise —about jazz and opera, about drama and dance, about finances and fundraising. About … well, pretty much everything that goes into putting on the world’s most comprehensive arts festival. For 35 years, Nigel has been Spoleto’s Renaissance man. As mayor, I salute him for his service. And as a friend, I thank him for all the fascinating conversations along the way.

— John Tecklenburg, mayor of the city of Charleston

When Spoleto located here, Charleston, we were told, would be the perfect stage and setting for productions of world art. But under Nigel’s direction there came a subtle shift and then a transformation as Charleston moved from being the stage — to becoming a star upon it. So, it was not just plays of Arthur Miller or Oscar Wilde but Dorothy and DuBose Heyward’s “Mamba’s Daughters”; not just Spaulding Gray’s one man monologue but our own Jack Hitt’s remembrance of Dawn Langley Simmons. Edmund Thornton Jenkins, given short shrift in his native city due to his race, was treated with the seriousness accorded him in European concert halls. And when we needed racial healing and the transcendence art can bring, we got “Porgy and Bess” with designs by Jonathan Green. Over Catfish Row, it was not St. Michael’s spire rising but Emanuel’s to inspire us. And isn’t the mission of the artist to show that our local lives and cultural expressions are variations of the universal? Nigel, for taking us from the wings and giving us wings, we thank you. And now you, too, are part of our story.

— Harlan Greene, scholar in residence, Marlene and Nathan Addlestone Library, College of Charleston

Nigel has the amazing creative ability to make a complex art form like opera accessible and understandable. In the early days of the festival, Nigel noted that the festival got very few referrals/ticket sales from our visitor centers. I had to share the news with him that often my team had a hard time even pronouncing the name of the opera that had been created! Nigel just laughed, and from that day forward each year, he or a member of his team would come and meet in person with our staff, sharing the excitement of the new opera that would premiere and details of all the other performances, including pronunciation! By the way, we all know how to pronounce “Omar."

— Helen Hill, CEO, Explore Charleston

As a young man, Nigel worked with Gian Carlo Menotti and Festival dei Due Mondi, so he understood then the goals and opportunities of Spoleto Festival USA. He was, as Menotti was, creative and enterprising, and both men weren't afraid to try something new and add to the excitement. Memminger (now Festival Hall) was a great achievement. He brought in artists and architects and he was quite inventive. He saw it not as it was but how it could be. He had the vision to transform it into a diverse, adaptive performance space. It was a huge asset for the festival. He was also good with money. Performing arts is very expensive. Nigel was always seeking to make the next year better.

— Joe Riley, former mayor of the city of Charleston

From arts advocates

Spoleto Festival USA launched its first season in May 1977. There followed almost two decades of triumphs and challenges. By the mid-'90s — like many "late-teenagers" — Spoleto was on less-than-stable footing. Nigel Redden took the helm. He stabilized and strengthened the Festival. He focused not only on each forthcoming season, but also on longtime artistic and financial needs that would enable Spoleto to endure. With Nigel’s leadership, Spoleto thrived. And Charleston’s performance facilities — especially the Dock Street Theatre, Memminger and Gaillard — were significantly enhanced. These are extraordinary accomplishments for which our community should be forever grateful.

— David Rawle, director emeritus, Spoleto Festival USA board of directors

In 1985, I became chairman of the board, taking over from Ted Stern. That year was a disaster. Some people at the NEA told me about this young fellow at Festival dei Due Mondi in Spoleto, Italy, who Gian Carlo Menotti liked a whole lot. I got in touch with him and hired him on the spot — I knew it in about 15 minutes. It was the best thing we ever did. He understands a balance sheet and is the best at raising money. He's always fair and honest. He knows so many people. He's so innovative. He once made me go to an opera that was seven hours long and another and another from China that went on for two days. Then Nigel left and the festival gets into trouble again. I got in touch with him and said, "Nigel, they want you to come back to Spoleto." He's just a wonderful, wonderful person.

— Charles Way, chairman emeritus, Spoleto Festival USA board of directors

While I was chairman of the festival, each time as Nigel left us for his home in New York, I begged him to please be careful crossing streets. I could not imagine finding a replacement for him. Nigel Redden is a man of many talents but I would like to focus on his ability to stage a wide variety of Spoleto productions year after year that audiences young and old want to see. Whether it’s a dazzling contemporary performance or a classic that has been reimagined, he has wowed Spoleto audiences for decades. Nigel is the person who deserves the most praise for Spoleto Festival’s continuing success.

— Martha Rivers Ingram, chairman emerita, Spoleto

Festival USA board of directors

In 2018, a group of Spoleto Festival USA supporters traveled to Spoleto, Italy, to enjoy the Festival dei Due Mondi. Fortunately for us, Nigel graciously led our small group. On an afternoon stroll through the Piazza del Duomo, we happened upon Spoleto’s beautiful opera house, Teatro Caio Melisso. A gentleman, affiliated with the theater, rushed out to welcome us. Although some 40 years had passed, his warmth and admiration for Nigel had not faded. A similar theme soon emerged amongst Spoleto’s long-serving civic leaders, arts professionals and merchants. It was apparent to us all that Spoleto, Italy, has been enthralled for some four or more decades by Redden’s affable demeanor, brilliant artistic insight and profound stewardship.

— Alicia Gregory, president, Spoleto Festival USA board of directors

From the team:

I have learned so much from Nigel about how our work requires us to honor the perspectives of community, audience and artists. And when that is done, a new kind of space is made where this fertile synergy happens and everyone involved feels the power of how the arts can generate possibility in our midst. Nigel has a truly unparalleled breadth of knowledge of all the art forms, and his friendships with artists are legion. It has been such a privilege to work with him, as well as to count him as a friend who shares a mission about what we are here to do.

— John Kennedy, resident conductor and director of orchestral activities, Spoleto Festival USA

I had the pleasure of working closely with Nigel for many years. A quality that especially stood out for me was his genuine interest in and care for artists. It’s meaningful to artists when the leadership of an institution is invested in their work. Nigel always had a very real interest in ideas and understanding how artists express those. And his loyalty to artists is a rare and special trait. Artists’ livelihoods are precarious — knowing that an institution like Spoleto Festival USA has an investment in supporting their work and development over the long term is important and consequential.

— Nunally Kersh, former producer, Spoleto Festival USA

In January 1996, my first day on the job at Spoleto, Nigel and I were on a 6 a.m. flight to Charleston. We had just buckled our seatbelts, hadn’t yet had a drop of caffeine, when Nigel turned to me saying, “No better time than now to start working.” Back then, that day, like every day, was part of a whirlwind as Nigel led the effort to restore the festival to its former glory. It was not a job for Nigel, but a mission. The festival was literally part of his DNA, and it was fun, exhausting and inspirational to work with him on such a noble and ultimately successful effort.

— Julia Forster, director of development, Spoleto Festival USA

I worked with Nigel for six festivals, from 1996 to 1991. He trusted my honesty and my opinions about artists and projects. We didn’t always agree but we were honest with each other. It was such a pleasure to work with him, I followed him to the Lincoln Center Festival. I was sorry when he left to return to Charleston, but Spoleto has always had a special place in his heart. When he believed in an artist he was willing to support their projects even when they didn’t turn out well. He understands that artists are human beings and need the space to fail sometimes. That is a beautiful gift to give anyone and because of that, many artists have enormous respect for him, as do I.

— Carmen Kovens, former director of operations, Spoleto Festival USA

Nigel can be fairly well represented by a conversation I had with him last week. It started out as a budget discussion around some very technical aspects of accounting for federal grants, veered into the finer points of constructing a stacked stone wall, morphed into the personal history of a renowned scenic designer and finally came to rest on the subject of Etruscan artifacts. When you first get to know him, you think it’s all suits and British accents, but if you are lucky, you get to see him on a 16-foot ladder changing a lightbulb while he tells you about a dinner party with John Cage.

— Tasha Gandy, chief financial officer, Spoleto Festival USA