Abigail Browde and Michael Silverstone are not interested in behaving. The Obie Award-winning contemporary theater duo, a married couple who work under the name 600 Highwaymen, are bringing their experimental piece, “The Fever,” to Spoleto Festival this week.
The performance, which requires audience participation, is meant to dismantle the traditional dichotomy of actor-patron. Browde and Silverstone want to take you out of your comfort zone.
The Post and Courier spoke with Browde about the project.
Q: How did 600 Highwaymen get started?
A: We started working together 10 years ago in 2009. We met in theater school, and we both were sort of working in different ways of new performance. I was making my own performances that I wrote, performed in and choreographed, and Michael was working in a lot of new play development. We started working together out of curiosity more than anything else. We were both working as independent artists and each of us saw something in the other person that we both craved in our own practice.
Q: Why are you more interested in experimental theater than in traditional theater?
A: We're not interested in making things that we understand, that we know exactly what it's going to do or what it's going to be like or feel like. I think we like that as audience members and we like that in life. We want to make our own rules about things, and the thing about traditional forms is that you're obeying a set of rules. ... I think we're sort of disrupters in that sense.
Q: What do you mean by that when it comes to “The Fever”?
A: “The Fever” is very different for every single person who sees it. We have toured the work in over 25 cities so what lands one way in Chicago reads totally different in Germany and Ireland and Buffalo and Abu Dhabi. We've been to so many different places, and cities are cultures are individual. Each room is made up of individual people with different lived experiences and we want to be as open to that as possible.
Q: What inspired "The Fever"?
A: It's a challenging performance to talk about because the best audiences for it know as little as possible. We made the show starting in 2015 and it took us about two years to make it. We were really inspired by “The Rite of Spring” which is a famous ballet, the narrative of which is about this Pagan ritual that culminates in a virgin sacrifice. So the entirety of the narrative is the phases of this ritual and the people coming together, and there's a darkness brewing underneath it and then they, as a community, enact this ritual act of violence.
We knew we were interested in collectivity and mass assembly and this idea of ritual and a group of people going through something together, but we don't tend to be inspired by violence and we were definitely not interested in putting violence on stage. ... There's nothing violent on stage in “The Fever,” but we worked from it and then asked questions (about how it relates) to where we are in 2015 to now, 2019.
We were dealing with this in the build up to the presidential election when all of a sudden being in a room full of strangers started to feel scarier than it had, and being in a room full of people you didn't know who may or may not be like you, what does that mean? And how do we both draw and erase and redraw the lines of what a community is? ... This performance is an exploration into something more honest that's actually about all of us together in the room.
Q: What would you say to an audience member nervous or wary about the participation aspect of “The Fever?”
A: Nothing is forced and everything is done gently. Any idea you have about what audience participation is, it's not that. It's never meant to make someone feel badly about themselves or be the butt of a joke. ... It's about the humanity of it all, and the overriding thing is that no one is asked to do something they can't do or forced to do anything they don't want to. In fact, whatever you want to do is what drives the piece. So if you don't want to do something, that's where the piece goes.
Alexa Piwowarski is a Goldring arts journalist at Syracuse University.