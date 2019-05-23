Thursday May 23
Shakespeare’s Globe: Audience Choice (preview)
What: “Audience choice” shows invite ticket-holders to collectively choose between “Twelfth Night,” “The Comedy of Errors” or “Pericles” and the versatile cast of eight will immediately launch into the winning play.
When: 8 p.m. May 23
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $30
Friday May 24
Chamber Music Concert
What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.
When: 1 p.m. (Program I) May 24
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
‘Roots’
What: With its signature fusion of handcrafted animation, storytelling and original score, English theater company 1927 offers a series of rarely told folktales that glimpse imaginations from a pre-industrialized age.
When: 7:30 p.m. May 24
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
‘Salome’
What: Best known for the “Dance of the Seven Veils,” “Salome” depicts the biblical story of Herod’s lovesick stepdaughter and John the Baptist’s ill fate in this contemporary production featuring Oscar Wilde’s rich text.
When: 7:30 p.m. May 24
Where: Gaillard Center
Price: Tickets start at $58.50
Shakespeare’s Globe: ‘Twelfth Night’
What: A combination of cruelty, high comedy, and the pangs of unrequited love.
When: 8 p.m. May 24
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $30
Esperanza Spalding
What: This bassist and vocalist makes her festival debut, bringing her restless innovation in jazz, pop and beyond.
When: 9 p.m. May 24
Where: Cistern Yard
Price: Tickets start at $40.50
Saturday May 25
Chamber Music Concert
What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.
When: 11 a.m. (Program I) and 1 p.m. (Program I) May 25
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
‘Roots’
What: With its signature fusion of handcrafted animation, storytelling and original score, English theater company 1927 offers a series of rarely told folktales that glimpse imaginations from a pre-industrialized age.
When: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. May 25
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
Conversations with … (series)
What: CBS correspondent and Emmy Award winner Martha Teichner will lead intimate conversations with festival artists about the creative process and their experiences at Spoleto. Today’s conversation will feature festival director of choral activities, Joe Miller (Westminster Choir Concerts, “Path of Miracles” and “St. John Passion”) and John La Bouchardiere (“Path of Miracles”).
When: 3 p.m. May 25
Where: Charleston Library Society
Price: Free, but tickets are required
Shakespeare’s Globe: Audience Choice
What: “Audience choice” shows invite ticket-holders to collectively choose between “Twelfth Night,” “The Comedy of Errors” or “Pericles” and the versatile cast of eight will immediately launch into the winning play.
When: 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. May 25
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $30
Music in Time (series)
What: Directed and hosted by John Kennedy, “The Living Earth Show” is an electric guitar-percussion duo from San Francisco, returning to the festival to perform works exploring what it means to be considered American.
When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. May 25
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse
Price: Tickets start at $36
Compagnie Herve Koubi
What: Thirteen male dancers from Africa and Europe blend street forms, like capoeira, breakdancing and martial arts, with that of modern contemporary dance to create powerful sequences punctuated with explosive feats.
When: 7 p.m. May 25
Where: Gaillard Center
Price: Tickets start at $31.50
David Virelles
What: Blending Afro-Cuban folkloric traditions with modern American jazz, pianist David Virelles creates a sound that’s at once ancient and contemporary.
When: 7 p.m. May 25
Where: Simons Center Recital Hall
Price: Tickets start at $31.50
Esperanza Spalding
What: This bassist and vocalist makes her festival debut, bringing her restless innovation in jazz, pop and beyond.
When: 9 p.m. May 25
Where: Cistern Yard
Price: Tickets start at $40.50
Sunday May 26
Chamber Music Concert
What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.
When: 11 a.m. (Program II) and 1 p.m. (Program II) May 26
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
Compagnie Herve Koubi
What: Thirteen male dancers from Africa and Europe blend street forms, like capoeira, breakdancing and martial arts, with that of modern contemporary dance to create powerful sequences punctuated with explosive feats.
When: 2 p.m. May 26
Where: Gaillard Center
Price: Tickets start at $31.50
Music in Time (series)
What: Directed and hosted by John Kennedy, in “Rebellion in Greenery,” disparate sonic landscapes from quiet gardens to noisy cities are brought together in a concert of new and recent music from a compelling array of composers.
When: 3 p.m. May 26
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse
Price: Tickets start at $31.50
David Virelles
What: Blending Afro-Cuban folkloric traditions with modern American jazz, pianist David Virelles creates a sound that’s at once ancient and contemporary.
When: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 26
Where: Simons Center Recital Hall
Price: Tickets start at $31.50
‘Roots’
What: With its signature fusion of handcrafted animation, storytelling and original score, English theater company 1927 offers a series of rarely told folktales that glimpse imaginations from a pre-industrialized age.
When: 5 p.m. May 26
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
‘City Symphonies’
What: Three films that capture the aura of American cities — New York, Los Angeles and Miami — are shown with a live soundtrack by the Spoleto Festival Orchestra to celebrate the energy, chaos and beauty of urban life.
When: 7 p.m. May 26
Where: Memminger Auditorium
Price: Tickets start at $36
Shakespeare’s Globe: ‘The Comedy of Errors’
What: A hectic tale of violent cross-purposes and frenzied slapstick, with one pair of estranged twin brothers (both named Antipholus) and one pair of estranged twin servants (both named Dromio). Add a dash of mistaken identity and throw them into a city with a reputation for sorcery. What could go wrong?
When: 8 p.m. May 26
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $30
Punch Brothers
What: At home in nearly any musical genre, this enthusiastic and experimental quintet takes bluegrass to its next evolutionary stage.
When: 9 p.m. May 26
Where: Cistern Yard
Price: Sold out
Monday May 27
Chamber Music Concert
What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.
When: 11 a.m. (Program II) and 1 p.m. (Program III) May 27
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
‘Roots’
What: With its signature fusion of handcrafted animation, storytelling and original score, English theater company 1927 offers a series of rarely told folktales that glimpse imaginations from a pre-industrialized age.
When: 2 p.m. May 27
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
Shakespeare’s Globe: ‘Pericles’
What: The spirit of fairy tale is never far from the surface. Imbued with music, miracles, and the constant presence of the sea, this little-seen work submits its hero to a series of tragedies that culminate in something quite the opposite.
When: 3:30 p.m. May 27
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $30
Conversations with … (series)
What: CBS correspondent and Emmy Award winner Martha Teichner will lead intimate conversations with festival artists about the creative process and their experiences at Spoleto. Today’s conversation will feature “Roots” and the company members of 1927.
When: 5 p.m. May 27
Where: Charleston Library Society
Price: Free, but tickets are required
David Virelles
What: Blending Afro-Cuban folkloric traditions with modern American jazz, pianist David Virelles creates a sound that’s at once ancient and contemporary, joined by master percussionist Román Díaz.
When: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 27
Where: Simons Center Recital Hall
Price: Tickets start at $31.50
‘Path of Miracles’
What: This ethereal work, sung a cappella by the Westminster Choir, traces the inspiration, the travails and the rewards of the Camino de Santiago — a spiritual pathway across northern Spain.
When: 7:30 p.m. May 27
Where: Gaillard Center
Price: Tickets start at $36
Shakespeare’s Globe: Audience Choice
What: “Audience choice” shows invite ticket-holders to collectively choose between “Twelfth Night,” “The Comedy of Errors” or “Pericles” and the versatile cast of eight will immediately launch into the winning play.
When: 8 p.m. May 27
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $30
Tuesday May 28
Chamber Music Concert
What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.
When: 11 a.m. (Program III) and 1 p.m. (Program III) May 28
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
David Virelles
What: Blending Afro-Cuban folkloric traditions with modern American jazz, pianist David Virelles creates a sound that’s at once ancient and contemporary, joined by master percussionist Román Díaz.
When: 5 p.m. May 28
Where: Simons Center Recital Hall
Price: Tickets start at $31.50
Jazz Talk (series)
What: Music critic Larry Blumenfeld on “History, Mystery and Modernism” with pianist David Virelles.
When: 7 p.m. May 28
Where: Simons Center Recital Hall
Price: Free, but ticket required
‘Roots’
What: With its signature fusion of handcrafted animation, storytelling and original score, English theater company 1927 offers a series of rarely told folktales that glimpse imaginations from a pre-industrialized age.
When: 7 p.m. May 28
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company
What: This trilogy weaves together movement, text, song and storytelling to create an intriguing rumination on the nature of service, duty and the idea of a life well-lived. Program I: “Analogy/Dora: Tramontaine” — Based on an oral history Jones conducted with Dora Amelan, this moving portrait chronicles Amelan’s experiences from her early life in Belgium to her courageous work in an underground Jewish organization during the Holocaust.
When: 7:30 p.m. May 28
Where: Memminger Auditorium
Price: Tickets start at $31.50
Classical Showcase
What: Members of the Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra perform repertoire from the classical and neo-classical periods.
When: 8 p.m. May 28
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
Wednesday May 29
Chamber Music Concert
What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.
When: 11 a.m. (Program IV) and 1 p.m. (Program IV) May 29
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
Dafnis Prieto Big Band
What: With this 17-piece band — complete with saxophones, trumpets, congas and more — Grammy nominee and MacArthur Fellow Dafnis Prieto brings some of the world’s best Afro-Cuban musicians to Charleston.
When: 7 p.m. May 29
Where: Gaillard Center
Price: Tickets start at $31.50
‘Pay No Attention to the Girl’
What: Interweaving stories about the sexes ― their conflicts, their love, their tricks ― this theater piece unearths timely truths from ancient Islamic tales we thought we knew.
When: 7 p.m. May 29
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse
Price: Sold out
Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company
What: This trilogy weaves together movement, text, song and storytelling to create an intriguing rumination on the nature of service, duty and the idea of a life well-lived. Program II: “Analogy/Lance: Pretty aka The Escape Artist” — Jones’s nephew Lance T. Briggs begins his story as a ballet student before personal demons of drugs and excess emerge, ultimately leading him to the underworld of 1980s and early ’90s club culture and sex trade. This program contains adult language and subject matter.
When: 7:30 p.m. May 29
Where: Memminger Auditorium
Price: Tickets start at $31.50
Shakespeare’s Globe: ‘The Comedy of Errors’
What: A hectic tale of violent cross-purposes and frenzied slapstick, with one pair of estranged twin brothers (both named Antipholus) and one pair of estranged twin servants (both named Dromio). Add a dash of mistaken identity and throw them into a city with a reputation for sorcery. What could go wrong?
When: 7:30 p.m. May 29
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $30
Thursday May 30
Chamber Music Concert
What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.
When: 11 a.m. (Program IV) and 1 p.m. (Program V) May 30
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
Jazz Talk (series)
What: Music critic Larry Blumenfeld on “The Legacy of Geri Allen” with Terri Lyne Carrington of the Geri Allen Tribute Quintet.
When: 3:30 p.m. May 30
Where: Simons Center Recital Hall
Price: Free, but ticket required
‘Pay No Attention to the Girl’
What: Interweaving stories about the sexes ― their conflicts, their love, their tricks ― this theater piece unearths timely truths from ancient Islamic tales we thought we knew.
When: 7 p.m. May 30
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse
Price: Sold out
Shakespeare’s Globe: Audience Choice
What: “Audience choice” shows invite ticket-holders to collectively choose between “Twelfth Night,” “The Comedy of Errors” or “Pericles” and the versatile cast of eight will immediately launch into the winning play.
When: 7 p.m. May 30
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $30
Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company
What: This trilogy weaves together movement, text, song and storytelling to create an intriguing rumination on the nature of service, duty and the idea of a life well-lived. Program III: “Analogy/Ambros: The Emigrant” — A partly fictional character central to Sebald’s “The Emigrants,” Ambros Adelwarth is a German manservant in the early 1900s tasked with accompanying a wealthy young man. It is Adelwarth’s story that first catapulted Jones to explore the individuals in his own life and compare their personal accounts of trauma and perseverance.
When: 7:30 p.m. May 30
Where: Memminger Auditorium
Price: Tickets start at $31.50
‘Salome’
What: Best known for the “Dance of the Seven Veils,” “Salome” depicts the biblical story of Herod’s lovesick stepdaughter and John the Baptist’s ill fate in this contemporary production featuring Oscar Wilde’s rich text.
When: 7:30 p.m. May 30
Where: Gaillard Center
Price: Tickets start at $58.50
‘Letter to a Friend in Gaza’
What: In the world premiere of filmmaker Amos Gitai’s multimedia performance, four actors — two Palestinian and two Israeli — address the foundations of the conflict at the Israel-Gaza border.
When: 8 p.m. May 30
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
Geri Allen Tribute Quintet
What: A star-studded collective of four musicians and a tap dancer pay tribute to pianist Geri Allen’s indelible legacy.
When: 9 p.m. May 30
Where: Cistern Yard
Price: Tickets start at $36
Friday May 31
Chamber Music Concert
What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.
When: 11 a.m. (Program V) and 1 p.m. (Program V) May 31
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
Conversations with … (series)
What: CBS correspondent and Emmy Award winner Martha Teichner will lead intimate conversations with festival artists about the creative process and their experiences at Spoleto. Today’s conversation will feature Bill T. Jones and the Arnie Zane Company.
When: 5 p.m. May 31
Where: Charleston Library Society
Price: Free, but tickets are required
‘Pay No Attention to the Girl’
What: Interweaving stories about the sexes ― their conflicts, their love, their tricks ― this theater piece unearths timely truths from ancient Islamic tales we thought we knew.
When: 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. May 31
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse
Price: Sold out
‘Letter to a Friend in Gaza’
What: In the world premiere of filmmaker Amos Gitai’s multimedia performance, four actors — two Palestinian and two Israeli — address the foundations of the conflict at the Israel-Gaza border.
When: 7:30 p.m. May 31
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
Music in Time (series)
What: Directed and hosted by John Kennedy, “Stay On It” showcases the energy and endurance of minimalism in this program featuring work by Julius Eastman and Steve Reich.
When: 8 p.m. May 31
Where: Simons Center Recital Hall
Price: Tickets start at $31.50
‘Path of Miracles’
What: This ethereal work, sung a cappella by the Westminster Choir, traces the inspiration, the travails and the rewards of the Camino de Santiago — a spiritual pathway across northern Spain.
When: 8 p.m. May 31
Where: Gaillard Center
Price: Tickets start at $36
Shakespeare’s Globe: ‘Twelfth Night’
What: A combination of cruelty, high comedy, and the pangs of unrequited love.
When: 8 p.m. May 31
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $30
Carla Bley — Trios
What: Prolific pianist and composer Carla Bley performs beloved works and new compositions with bassist Steve Swallow and saxophonist Andy Sheppard.
When: 9 p.m. May 31
Where: Cistern Yard
Price: Tickets start at $40.50
Saturday June 1
Chamber Music Concert
What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.
When: 11 a.m. (Program VI) and 1 p.m. (Program VI) June 1
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
‘Pay No Attention to the Girl’
What: Interweaving stories about the sexes ― their conflicts, their love, their tricks ― this theater piece unearths timely truths from ancient Islamic tales we thought we knew.
When: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. June 1
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse
Price: Sold out
Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company
What: This trilogy weaves together movement, text, song and storytelling to create an intriguing rumination on the nature of service, duty and the idea of a life well-lived. Program I: “Analogy/Dora: Tramontaine” — Based on an oral history Jones conducted with Dora Amelan, this moving portrait chronicles Amelan’s experiences from her early life in Belgium to her courageous work in an underground Jewish organization during the Holocaust.
When: 3 p.m. June 1
Where: Memminger Auditorium
Price: Tickets start at $31.50
Shakespeare’s Globe: ‘The Comedy of Errors’
What: A hectic tale of violent cross-purposes and frenzied slapstick, with one pair of estranged twin brothers (both named Antipholus) and one pair of estranged twin servants (both named Dromio). Add a dash of mistaken identity and throw them into a city with a reputation for sorcery. What could go wrong?
When: 3:30 p.m. June 1
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $30
Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company
What: This trilogy weaves together movement, text, song and storytelling to create an intriguing rumination on the nature of service, duty and the idea of a life well-lived. Program II: “Analogy/Lance: Pretty aka The Escape Artist” — Jones’s nephew Lance T. Briggs begins his story as a ballet student before personal demons of drugs and excess emerge, ultimately leading him to the underworld of 1980s and early ’90s club culture and sex trade. This program contains adult language and subject matter.
When: 5 p.m. June 1
Where: Memminger Auditorium
Price: Tickets start at $31.50
Westminster Choir Concerts
What: Conducted by Joe Miller, these concerts display the virtuosity and versatility of the festival’s resident chorus in the exquisite sanctuary of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church.
When: 5 p.m. June 1
Where: St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church
Price: Sold out
‘Letter to a Friend in Gaza’
What: In the world premiere of filmmaker Amos Gitai’s multimedia performance, four actors — two Palestinian and two Israeli — address the foundations of the conflict at the Israel-Gaza border.
When: 7:30 p.m. June 1
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
Prokofiev and Shostakovich
What: The Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra explores the breathtaking orchestration and dramatic contours of Russia’s 20th-century musical profile.
When: 7:30 p.m. June 1
Where: Gaillard Center
Price: Tickets start at $22.50
Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company
What: This trilogy weaves together movement, text, song and storytelling to create an intriguing rumination on the nature of service, duty and the idea of a life well-lived. Program III: “Analogy/Ambros: The Emigrant” — A partly fictional character central to Sebald’s “The Emigrants,” Ambros Adelwarth is a German manservant in the early 1900s tasked with accompanying a wealthy young man. It is Adelwarth’s story that first catapulted Jones to explore the individuals in his own life and compare their personal accounts of trauma and perseverance.
When: 8 p.m. June 1
Where: Memminger Auditorium
Price: Tickets start at $31.50
Shakespeare’s Globe: Audience Choice
What: “Audience choice” shows invite ticket-holders to collectively choose between “Twelfth Night,” “The Comedy of Errors” or “Pericles” and the versatile cast of eight will immediately launch into the winning play.
When: 8 p.m. June 1
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $30
I’m With Her
What: A folk trio with family-like chemistry, Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan blend indelible harmonies and instrumental interplay for an unforgettable sound.
When: 9 p.m. June 1
Where: Cistern Yard
Price: Tickets start at $40.50
Sunday June 2
Chamber Music Concert
What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.
When: 11 a.m. (Program VI) and 1 p.m. (Program VII) June 2
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
‘Letter to a Friend in Gaza’
What: In the world premiere of filmmaker Amos Gitai’s multimedia performance, four actors — two Palestinian and two Israeli — address the foundations of the conflict at the Israel-Gaza border.
When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 2
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
‘Salome’
What: Best known for the “Dance of the Seven Veils,” “Salome” depicts the biblical story of Herod’s lovesick stepdaughter and John the Baptist’s ill fate in this contemporary production featuring Oscar Wilde’s rich text.
When: 3 p.m. June 2
Where: Gaillard Center
Price: Tickets start at $58.50
Shakespeare’s Globe: ‘Pericles’
What: The spirit of fairy tale is never far from the surface. Imbued with music, miracles, and the constant presence of the sea, this little-seen work submits its hero to a series of tragedies that culminate in something quite the opposite.
When: 7:30 p.m. June 2
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $30
Monday June 3
Chamber Music Concert
What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.
When: 11 a.m. (Program VII) and 1 p.m. (Program VII) June 3
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
Music in Time (series)
What: Directed and hosted by John Kennedy, “in vain” features Georg Friedrich Haas’s 70-minute work, which brings the concert hall to darkness while the orchestra remains playing.
When: 7 p.m. June 3
Where: Simons Center Recital Hall
Price: Tickets start at $31.50
Tuesday June 4
Chamber Music Concert
What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.
When: 11 a.m. (Program VIII) and 1 p.m. (Program VIII) June 4
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
‘Circa’
What: Three intrepid acrobats perform mesmerizing feats against a soundscape of Bach — played live by a violinist — fused with spine-tingling electronica.
When: 6 p.m. June 4
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $70
‘The Fever’
What: Performed in complete collaboration with the audience, “The Fever” begins as a simple story about an ordinary party and evolves into a spellbinding examination of how we assemble, organize and care for the bodies around us.
When: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. June 4
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse
Price: Sold out
Shakespeare’s Globe: Audience Choice
What: “Audience choice” shows invite ticket-holders to collectively choose between “Twelfth Night,” “The Comedy of Errors” or “Pericles” and the versatile cast of eight will immediately launch into the winning play.
When: 7:30 p.m. June 4
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $30
‘St. John Passion’
What: Bach’s monumental work explores the grave solemnity and glorious redemption of Christ’s crucifixion — performed by Westminster Choir, Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chorus and the Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra.
When: 7:30 p.m. June 4
Where: Gaillard Center
Price: Tickets start at $27
‘What Girls Are Made Of’
What: Based on her meticulously detailed teenage diaries, Cora Bissett performs her own rollercoaster journey from the rock-star girl she was, singing in a hot indie band in Scotland, to the woman she wanted to be.
When: 8 p.m. June 4
Where: Memminger Auditorium
Price: Tickets start at $40.50
Wednesday June 5
Chamber Music Concert
What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.
When: 11 a.m. (Program VIII) and 1 p.m. (Program IX) June 5
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
Conversations with … (series)
What: CBS correspondent and Emmy Award winner Martha Teichner will lead intimate conversations with festival artists about the creative process and their experiences at Spoleto. Today’s conversation will feature “The Fever” and company members of 600 Highwaymen.
When: 5 p.m. June 5
Where: Charleston Library Society
Price: Free, but tickets are required
‘Circa’
What: Three intrepid acrobats perform mesmerizing feats against a soundscape of Bach — played live by a violinist — fused with spine-tingling electronica.
When: 7 p.m. June 5
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre
Price: Sold out
Mark Turner and Ethan Iverson
What: Mark Turner’s “delicate, almost ethereal” tenor saxophone and Ethan Iverson’s impressionistic pianism come together in the intimate Simons Center Recital Hall.
When: 7 p.m. June 5
Where: Simons Center Recital Hall
Price: Tickets start at $31.50
‘Salome’
What: Best known for the “Dance of the Seven Veils,” “Salome” depicts the biblical story of Herod’s lovesick stepdaughter and John the Baptist’s ill fate in this contemporary production featuring Oscar Wilde’s rich text.
When: 7:30 p.m. June 5
Where: Gaillard Center
Price: Tickets start at $58.50
Shakespeare’s Globe: ‘Twelfth Night’
What: A combination of cruelty, high comedy, and the pangs of unrequited love.
When: 7:30 p.m. June 5
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $30
‘The Fever’
What: Performed in complete collaboration with the audience, “The Fever” begins as a simple story about an ordinary party and evolves into a spellbinding examination of how we assemble, organize and care for the bodies around us.
When: 8 p.m. June 5
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse
Price: Tickets start at $65
‘What Girls Are Made Of’
What: Based on her meticulously detailed teenage diaries, Cora Bissett performs her own rollercoaster journey from the rock-star girl she was, singing in a hot indie band in Scotland, to the woman she wanted to be.
When: 8 p.m. June 5
Where: Memminger Auditorium
Price: Tickets start at $40.50
Thursday June 6
Chamber Music Concert
What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.
When: 11 a.m. (Program IX) and 1 p.m. (Program IX) June 6
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
‘The Fever’
What: Performed in complete collaboration with the audience, “The Fever” begins as a simple story about an ordinary party and evolves into a spellbinding examination of how we assemble, organize and care for the bodies around us.
When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. June 6
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse
Price: Sold out
‘Circa’
What: Three intrepid acrobats perform mesmerizing feats against a soundscape of Bach — played live by a violinist — fused with spine-tingling electronica.
When: 7 p.m. June 6
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $70
Mark Turner and Ethan Iverson
What: Mark Turner’s “delicate, almost ethereal” tenor saxophone and Ethan Iverson’s impressionistic pianism come together in the intimate Simons Center Recital Hall.
When: 7 p.m. June 6
Where: Simons Center Recital Hall
Price: Tickets start at $31.50
Shakespeare’s Globe: Audience Choice
What: “Audience choice” shows invite ticket-holders to collectively choose between “Twelfth Night,” “The Comedy of Errors” or “Pericles” and the versatile cast of eight will immediately launch into the winning play.
When: 7:30 p.m. June 6
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $30
‘What Girls Are Made Of’
What: Based on her meticulously detailed teenage diaries, Cora Bissett performs her own rollercoaster journey from the rock-star girl she was, singing in a hot indie band in Scotland, to the woman she wanted to be.
When: 7:30 p.m. June 6
Where: Memminger Auditorium
Price: Tickets start at $40.50
Friday June 7
Chamber Music Concert
What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.
When: 11 a.m. (Program X) and 1 p.m. (Program X) June 7
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
Mark Turner and Ethan Iverson
What: Mark Turner’s “delicate, almost ethereal” tenor saxophone and Ethan Iverson’s impressionistic pianism come together in the intimate Simons Center Recital Hall.
When: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 7
Where: Simons Center Recital Hall
Price: Tickets start at $31.50
Westminster Choir Concerts
What: Conducted by Joe Miller, these concerts display the virtuosity and versatility of the festival’s resident chorus in the exquisite sanctuary of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church.
When: 5 p.m. June 7
Where: St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church
Price: Tickets start at $40.50
‘Circa’
What: Three intrepid acrobats perform mesmerizing feats against a soundscape of Bach — played live by a violinist — fused with spine-tingling electronica.
When: 6 p.m. June 7
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre
Price: Sold out
‘One Thousand and One Nights’
What: Lebanon’s Caracalla Dance Theatre brings age-old stories to life with lavish silk costumes, rich scores with traditional Arabic instruments and melodies, and a multitalented cast of more than 40 performers.
When: 7:30 p.m. June 7
Where: Gaillard Center
Price: Tickets start at $31.50
Shakespeare’s Globe: ‘The Comedy of Errors’
What: A hectic tale of violent cross-purposes and frenzied slapstick, with one pair of estranged twin brothers (both named Antipholus) and one pair of estranged twin servants (both named Dromio). Add a dash of mistaken identity and throw them into a city with a reputation for sorcery. What could go wrong?
When: 7:30 p.m. June 7
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $30
‘What Girls Are Made Of’
What: Based on her meticulously detailed teenage diaries, Cora Bissett performs her own rollercoaster journey from the rock-star girl she was, singing in a hot indie band in Scotland, to the woman she wanted to be.
When: 7:30 p.m. June 7
Where: Memminger Auditorium
Price: Tickets start at $40.50
‘The Fever’
What: Performed in complete collaboration with the audience, “The Fever” begins as a simple story about an ordinary party and evolves into a spellbinding examination of how we assemble, organize and care for the bodies around us.
When: 9 p.m. June 7
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse
Price: Tickets start at $65
Saturday June 8
Chamber Music Concert
What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.
When: 11 a.m. (Program X) and 1 p.m. (Program XI) June 8
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
‘The Fever’
What: Performed in complete collaboration with the audience, “The Fever” begins as a simple story about an ordinary party and evolves into a spellbinding examination of how we assemble, organize and care for the bodies around us.
When: 2 p.m. June 8
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse
Price: Sold out
‘What Girls Are Made Of’
What: Based on her meticulously detailed teenage diaries, Cora Bissett performs her own rollercoaster journey from the rock-star girl she was, singing in a hot indie band in Scotland, to the woman she wanted to be.
When: 2 p.m. June 8
Where: Memminger Auditorium
Price: Tickets start at $40.50
Shakespeare’s Globe: ‘Twelfth Night’
What: A combination of cruelty, high comedy, and the pangs of unrequited love.
When: 3:30 p.m. June 8
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $30
‘Circa’
What: Three intrepid acrobats perform mesmerizing feats against a soundscape of Bach — played live by a violinist — fused with spine-tingling electronica.
When: 5 p.m. June 8
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre
Price: Sold out
‘The Fever’
What: Performed in complete collaboration with the audience, “The Fever” begins as a simple story about an ordinary party and evolves into a spellbinding examination of how we assemble, organize and care for the bodies around us.
When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. June 8
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse
Price: Tickets start at $65
Mark Turner and Ethan Iverson
What: Mark Turner’s “delicate, almost ethereal” tenor saxophone and Ethan Iverson’s impressionistic pianism come together in the intimate Simons Center Recital Hall.
When: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 8
Where: Simons Center Recital Hall
Price: Tickets start at $31.50
‘One Thousand and One Nights’
What: Lebanon’s Caracalla Dance Theatre brings age-old stories to life with lavish silk costumes, rich scores with traditional Arabic instruments and melodies, and a multitalented cast of more than 40 performers.
When: 8 p.m. June 8
Where: Gaillard Center
Price: Tickets start at $31.50
Shakespeare’s Globe: Audience Choice
What: “Audience choice” shows invite ticket-holders to collectively choose between “Twelfth Night,” “The Comedy of Errors” or “Pericles” and the versatile cast of eight will immediately launch into the winning play.
When: 8 p.m. June 8
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $30
Sunday June 9
Chamber Music Concert
What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.
When: 11 a.m. (Program XI) and 1 p.m. (Program XI) June 9
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $49.50
‘The Fever’
What: Performed in complete collaboration with the audience, “The Fever” begins as a simple story about an ordinary party and evolves into a spellbinding examination of how we assemble, organize and care for the bodies around us.
When: 2 p.m. June 9
Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse
Price: Sold out
‘One Thousand and One Nights’
What: Lebanon’s Caracalla Dance Theatre brings age-old stories to life with lavish silk costumes, rich scores with traditional Arabic instruments and melodies, and a multitalented cast of more than 40 performers.
When: 2 p.m. June 9
Where: Gaillard Center
Price: Tickets start at $31.50
‘Circa’
What: Three intrepid acrobats perform mesmerizing feats against a soundscape of Bach — played live by a violinist — fused with spine-tingling electronica.
When: 3 p.m. June 9
Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $70
Shakespeare’s Globe: ‘Pericles’
What: The spirit of fairy tale is never far from the surface. Imbued with music, miracles, and the constant presence of the sea, this little-seen work submits its hero to a series of tragedies that culminate in something quite the opposite.
When: 3:30 p.m. June 9
Where: Dock Street Theatre
Price: Tickets start at $30
Festival Finale: Curtis Harding
What: Curtis Harding brings a “blistering slice of dancefloor soul” to the festival finale’s mainstage for a celebratory close to the 2019 season at Riverfront Park.
When: 5 p.m. June 9
Where: Riverfront Park
Price: Tickets start at $15