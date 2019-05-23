SF2019_Shakespeare's Globe 1.jpg (copy)

Shakespeare's Globe

Thursday May 23

Shakespeare’s Globe: Audience Choice (preview)

What: “Audience choice” shows invite ticket-holders to collectively choose between “Twelfth Night,” “The Comedy of Errors” or “Pericles” and the versatile cast of eight will immediately launch into the winning play.

When: 8 p.m. May 23

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $30

Friday May 24

Chamber Music Concert

What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.

When: 1 p.m. (Program I) May 24

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

SF2019_Roots.jpg (copy)

The London-based theater company 1927 is returning to Spoleto Festival USA with the production "Roots."

‘Roots’

What: With its signature fusion of handcrafted animation, storytelling and original score, English theater company 1927 offers a series of rarely told folktales that glimpse imaginations from a pre-industrialized age.

When: 7:30 p.m. May 24

Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

‘Salome’

What: Best known for the “Dance of the Seven Veils,” “Salome” depicts the biblical story of Herod’s lovesick stepdaughter and John the Baptist’s ill fate in this contemporary production featuring Oscar Wilde’s rich text.

When: 7:30 p.m. May 24

Where: Gaillard Center

Price: Tickets start at $58.50

Shakespeare’s Globe: ‘Twelfth Night’

What: A combination of cruelty, high comedy, and the pangs of unrequited love.

When: 8 p.m. May 24

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $30

SF2019_Esperanza Spalding.jpg (copy)

Esperanza Spalding

Esperanza Spalding

What: This bassist and vocalist makes her festival debut, bringing her restless innovation in jazz, pop and beyond.

When: 9 p.m. May 24

Where: Cistern Yard

Price: Tickets start at $40.50

Saturday May 25

Chamber Music Concert

What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.

When: 11 a.m. (Program I) and 1 p.m. (Program I) May 25

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

‘Roots’

What: With its signature fusion of handcrafted animation, storytelling and original score, English theater company 1927 offers a series of rarely told folktales that glimpse imaginations from a pre-industrialized age.

When: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. May 25

Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

Conversations with … (series)

What: CBS correspondent and Emmy Award winner Martha Teichner will lead intimate conversations with festival artists about the creative process and their experiences at Spoleto. Today’s conversation will feature festival director of choral activities, Joe Miller (Westminster Choir Concerts, “Path of Miracles” and “St. John Passion”) and John La Bouchardiere (“Path of Miracles”).

When: 3 p.m. May 25

Where: Charleston Library Society

Price: Free, but tickets are required

Shakespeare’s Globe: Audience Choice

What: “Audience choice” shows invite ticket-holders to collectively choose between “Twelfth Night,” “The Comedy of Errors” or “Pericles” and the versatile cast of eight will immediately launch into the winning play.

When: 3:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. May 25

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $30

SF2019_The Living Earth Show.jpg (copy)

The Living Earth Show is a duo that specializes in experimental music. 

Music in Time (series)

What: Directed and hosted by John Kennedy, “The Living Earth Show” is an electric guitar-percussion duo from San Francisco, returning to the festival to perform works exploring what it means to be considered American.

When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. May 25

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse

Price: Tickets start at $36

Compagnie Herve Koubi

What: Thirteen male dancers from Africa and Europe blend street forms, like capoeira, breakdancing and martial arts, with that of modern contemporary dance to create powerful sequences punctuated with explosive feats.

When: 7 p.m. May 25

Where: Gaillard Center

Price: Tickets start at $31.50

David Virelles

What: Blending Afro-Cuban folkloric traditions with modern American jazz, pianist David Virelles creates a sound that’s at once ancient and contemporary.

When: 7 p.m. May 25

Where: Simons Center Recital Hall

Price: Tickets start at $31.50

Esperanza Spalding

What: This bassist and vocalist makes her festival debut, bringing her restless innovation in jazz, pop and beyond.

When: 9 p.m. May 25

Where: Cistern Yard

Price: Tickets start at $40.50

Sunday May 26

Chamber Music Concert

What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.

When: 11 a.m. (Program II) and 1 p.m. (Program II) May 26

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

Compagnie Herve Koubi (copy)

Compagnie Herve Koubi blends dance styles to produce a unique multicultural experience.

Compagnie Herve Koubi

What: Thirteen male dancers from Africa and Europe blend street forms, like capoeira, breakdancing and martial arts, with that of modern contemporary dance to create powerful sequences punctuated with explosive feats.

When: 2 p.m. May 26

Where: Gaillard Center

Price: Tickets start at $31.50

Music in Time (series)

What: Directed and hosted by John Kennedy, in “Rebellion in Greenery,” disparate sonic landscapes from quiet gardens to noisy cities are brought together in a concert of new and recent music from a compelling array of composers.

When: 3 p.m. May 26

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse

Price: Tickets start at $31.50

David Virelles

What: Blending Afro-Cuban folkloric traditions with modern American jazz, pianist David Virelles creates a sound that’s at once ancient and contemporary.

When: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 26

Where: Simons Center Recital Hall

Price: Tickets start at $31.50

‘Roots’

What: With its signature fusion of handcrafted animation, storytelling and original score, English theater company 1927 offers a series of rarely told folktales that glimpse imaginations from a pre-industrialized age.

When: 5 p.m. May 26

Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

SF2019_City Symphonies.jpg (copy)

A still image from a film by Bill Morrison, with music by Michael Gordon, part of a trilogy to be shown May 26 at Memminger Auditorium.

‘City Symphonies’

What: Three films that capture the aura of American cities — New York, Los Angeles and Miami — are shown with a live soundtrack by the Spoleto Festival Orchestra to celebrate the energy, chaos and beauty of urban life.

When: 7 p.m. May 26

Where: Memminger Auditorium

Price: Tickets start at $36

Shakespeare’s Globe: ‘The Comedy of Errors’

What: A hectic tale of violent cross-purposes and frenzied slapstick, with one pair of estranged twin brothers (both named Antipholus) and one pair of estranged twin servants (both named Dromio). Add a dash of mistaken identity and throw them into a city with a reputation for sorcery. What could go wrong?

When: 8 p.m. May 26

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $30

SF2019_Punch Brothers 2.jpg (copy)

Punch Brothers

Punch Brothers

What: At home in nearly any musical genre, this enthusiastic and experimental quintet takes bluegrass to its next evolutionary stage.

When: 9 p.m. May 26

Where: Cistern Yard

Price: Sold out

Monday May 27

Chamber Music Concert

What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.

When: 11 a.m. (Program II) and 1 p.m. (Program III) May 27

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

‘Roots’

What: With its signature fusion of handcrafted animation, storytelling and original score, English theater company 1927 offers a series of rarely told folktales that glimpse imaginations from a pre-industrialized age.

When: 2 p.m. May 27

Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

Shakespeare’s Globe: ‘Pericles’

What: The spirit of fairy tale is never far from the surface. Imbued with music, miracles, and the constant presence of the sea, this little-seen work submits its hero to a series of tragedies that culminate in something quite the opposite.

When: 3:30 p.m. May 27

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $30

Conversations with … (series)

What: CBS correspondent and Emmy Award winner Martha Teichner will lead intimate conversations with festival artists about the creative process and their experiences at Spoleto. Today’s conversation will feature “Roots” and the company members of 1927.

When: 5 p.m. May 27

Where: Charleston Library Society

Price: Free, but tickets are required

SF2019_David Virelles and Roman Diaz.jpg (copy)

Percussionist Roman Diaz will perform with David Virelles.

David Virelles

What: Blending Afro-Cuban folkloric traditions with modern American jazz, pianist David Virelles creates a sound that’s at once ancient and contemporary, joined by master percussionist Román Díaz.

When: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. May 27

Where: Simons Center Recital Hall

Price: Tickets start at $31.50

‘Path of Miracles’

What: This ethereal work, sung a cappella by the Westminster Choir, traces the inspiration, the travails and the rewards of the Camino de Santiago — a spiritual pathway across northern Spain.

When: 7:30 p.m. May 27

Where: Gaillard Center

Price: Tickets start at $36

Shakespeare’s Globe: Audience Choice

What: “Audience choice” shows invite ticket-holders to collectively choose between “Twelfth Night,” “The Comedy of Errors” or “Pericles” and the versatile cast of eight will immediately launch into the winning play.

When: 8 p.m. May 27

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $30

Tuesday May 28

Chamber Music Concert

What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.

When: 11 a.m. (Program III) and 1 p.m. (Program III) May 28

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

David Virelles

What: Blending Afro-Cuban folkloric traditions with modern American jazz, pianist David Virelles creates a sound that’s at once ancient and contemporary, joined by master percussionist Román Díaz.

When: 5 p.m. May 28

Where: Simons Center Recital Hall

Price: Tickets start at $31.50

Jazz Talk (series)

What: Music critic Larry Blumenfeld on “History, Mystery and Modernism” with pianist David Virelles.

When: 7 p.m. May 28

Where: Simons Center Recital Hall

Price: Free, but ticket required

‘Roots’

What: With its signature fusion of handcrafted animation, storytelling and original score, English theater company 1927 offers a series of rarely told folktales that glimpse imaginations from a pre-industrialized age.

When: 7 p.m. May 28

Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

SF2019_Bill T. Jones_Arnie Zane Company 1.jpg (copy)

Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company

Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company

What: This trilogy weaves together movement, text, song and storytelling to create an intriguing rumination on the nature of service, duty and the idea of a life well-lived. Program I: “Analogy/Dora: Tramontaine” — Based on an oral history Jones conducted with Dora Amelan, this moving portrait chronicles Amelan’s experiences from her early life in Belgium to her courageous work in an underground Jewish organization during the Holocaust.

When: 7:30 p.m. May 28

Where: Memminger Auditorium

Price: Tickets start at $31.50

Classical Showcase

What: Members of the Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra perform repertoire from the classical and neo-classical periods.

When: 8 p.m. May 28

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

SF2019_Classical Showcase.jpg (copy)

Classical music offerings are many and serve as the underpinning of Spoleto Festival USA.

Wednesday May 29

Chamber Music Concert

What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.

When: 11 a.m. (Program IV) and 1 p.m. (Program IV) May 29

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

SF2019_Dafnis Prieto Big Band.jpg (copy)

Dafnis Prieto

Dafnis Prieto Big Band

What: With this 17-piece band — complete with saxophones, trumpets, congas and more — Grammy nominee and MacArthur Fellow Dafnis Prieto brings some of the world’s best Afro-Cuban musicians to Charleston.

When: 7 p.m. May 29

Where: Gaillard Center

Price: Tickets start at $31.50

‘Pay No Attention to the Girl’

What: Interweaving stories about the sexes ― their conflicts, their love, their tricks ― this theater piece unearths timely truths from ancient Islamic tales we thought we knew.

When: 7 p.m. May 29

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse

Price: Sold out

Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company

What: This trilogy weaves together movement, text, song and storytelling to create an intriguing rumination on the nature of service, duty and the idea of a life well-lived. Program II: “Analogy/Lance: Pretty aka The Escape Artist” — Jones’s nephew Lance T. Briggs begins his story as a ballet student before personal demons of drugs and excess emerge, ultimately leading him to the underworld of 1980s and early ’90s club culture and sex trade. This program contains adult language and subject matter.

When: 7:30 p.m. May 29

Where: Memminger Auditorium

Price: Tickets start at $31.50

Shakespeare’s Globe: ‘The Comedy of Errors’

What: A hectic tale of violent cross-purposes and frenzied slapstick, with one pair of estranged twin brothers (both named Antipholus) and one pair of estranged twin servants (both named Dromio). Add a dash of mistaken identity and throw them into a city with a reputation for sorcery. What could go wrong?

When: 7:30 p.m. May 29

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $30

Thursday May 30

Chamber Music Concert

What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.

When: 11 a.m. (Program IV) and 1 p.m. (Program V) May 30

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

Jazz Talk (series)

What: Music critic Larry Blumenfeld on “The Legacy of Geri Allen” with Terri Lyne Carrington of the Geri Allen Tribute Quintet.

When: 3:30 p.m. May 30

Where: Simons Center Recital Hall

Price: Free, but ticket required

SF2019_Pay No Attention to the Girl.jpg (copy)

"Pay No Attention to the Girl" is a play developed by Target Margin Theater and director David Herskovits that will run May 29-June 1 at the Woolfe Street Playhouse.

‘Pay No Attention to the Girl’

What: Interweaving stories about the sexes ― their conflicts, their love, their tricks ― this theater piece unearths timely truths from ancient Islamic tales we thought we knew.

When: 7 p.m. May 30

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse

Price: Sold out

Shakespeare’s Globe: Audience Choice

What: “Audience choice” shows invite ticket-holders to collectively choose between “Twelfth Night,” “The Comedy of Errors” or “Pericles” and the versatile cast of eight will immediately launch into the winning play.

When: 7 p.m. May 30

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $30

Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company

What: This trilogy weaves together movement, text, song and storytelling to create an intriguing rumination on the nature of service, duty and the idea of a life well-lived. Program III: “Analogy/Ambros: The Emigrant” — A partly fictional character central to Sebald’s “The Emigrants,” Ambros Adelwarth is a German manservant in the early 1900s tasked with accompanying a wealthy young man. It is Adelwarth’s story that first catapulted Jones to explore the individuals in his own life and compare their personal accounts of trauma and perseverance.

When: 7:30 p.m. May 30

Where: Memminger Auditorium

Price: Tickets start at $31.50

Erik van Heyningen, from left, Melanie Henley Heyn and Zach Borichevsky perform in Salome at the Gaillard Center Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Charleston. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

‘Salome’

What: Best known for the “Dance of the Seven Veils,” “Salome” depicts the biblical story of Herod’s lovesick stepdaughter and John the Baptist’s ill fate in this contemporary production featuring Oscar Wilde’s rich text.

When: 7:30 p.m. May 30

Where: Gaillard Center

Price: Tickets start at $58.50

‘Letter to a Friend in Gaza’

What: In the world premiere of filmmaker Amos Gitai’s multimedia performance, four actors — two Palestinian and two Israeli — address the foundations of the conflict at the Israel-Gaza border.

When: 8 p.m. May 30

Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

SF2019_Geri-Allen-Tribute Quintet.jpg (copy)

Geri Allen

Geri Allen Tribute Quintet

What: A star-studded collective of four musicians and a tap dancer pay tribute to pianist Geri Allen’s indelible legacy.

When: 9 p.m. May 30

Where: Cistern Yard

Price: Tickets start at $36

Friday May 31

Chamber Music Concert

What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.

When: 11 a.m. (Program V) and 1 p.m. (Program V) May 31

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

Conversations with … (series)

What: CBS correspondent and Emmy Award winner Martha Teichner will lead intimate conversations with festival artists about the creative process and their experiences at Spoleto. Today’s conversation will feature Bill T. Jones and the Arnie Zane Company.

When: 5 p.m. May 31

Where: Charleston Library Society

Price: Free, but tickets are required

‘Pay No Attention to the Girl’

What: Interweaving stories about the sexes ― their conflicts, their love, their tricks ― this theater piece unearths timely truths from ancient Islamic tales we thought we knew.

When: 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. May 31

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse

Price: Sold out

SF2019_Letter to a Friend in Gaza.jpeg (copy)

"Letter to a Friend in Gaza," a show by Amos Gitai, will run May 30-June 2 at the Emmett Robinson Theatre.

‘Letter to a Friend in Gaza’

What: In the world premiere of filmmaker Amos Gitai’s multimedia performance, four actors — two Palestinian and two Israeli — address the foundations of the conflict at the Israel-Gaza border.

When: 7:30 p.m. May 31

Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

Music in Time (series)

What: Directed and hosted by John Kennedy, “Stay On It” showcases the energy and endurance of minimalism in this program featuring work by Julius Eastman and Steve Reich.

When: 8 p.m. May 31

Where: Simons Center Recital Hall

Price: Tickets start at $31.50

‘Path of Miracles’

What: This ethereal work, sung a cappella by the Westminster Choir, traces the inspiration, the travails and the rewards of the Camino de Santiago — a spiritual pathway across northern Spain.

When: 8 p.m. May 31

Where: Gaillard Center

Price: Tickets start at $36

Shakespeare’s Globe: ‘Twelfth Night’

What: A combination of cruelty, high comedy, and the pangs of unrequited love.

When: 8 p.m. May 31

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $30

SF2019_Carla Bley Trio 2.jpg (copy)

Carla Bley - Trios

Carla Bley — Trios

What: Prolific pianist and composer Carla Bley performs beloved works and new compositions with bassist Steve Swallow and saxophonist Andy Sheppard.

When: 9 p.m. May 31

Where: Cistern Yard

Price: Tickets start at $40.50

Saturday June 1

Chamber Music Concert

What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.

When: 11 a.m. (Program VI) and 1 p.m. (Program VI) June 1

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

‘Pay No Attention to the Girl’

What: Interweaving stories about the sexes ― their conflicts, their love, their tricks ― this theater piece unearths timely truths from ancient Islamic tales we thought we knew.

When: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. June 1

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse

Price: Sold out

SF2019_Bill T. Jones_Arnie Zane Company 4.jpg (copy)

Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company will offer a trilogy of dance pieces at this year's Spoleto Festival.

Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company

What: This trilogy weaves together movement, text, song and storytelling to create an intriguing rumination on the nature of service, duty and the idea of a life well-lived. Program I: “Analogy/Dora: Tramontaine” — Based on an oral history Jones conducted with Dora Amelan, this moving portrait chronicles Amelan’s experiences from her early life in Belgium to her courageous work in an underground Jewish organization during the Holocaust.

When: 3 p.m. June 1

Where: Memminger Auditorium

Price: Tickets start at $31.50

Shakespeare’s Globe: ‘The Comedy of Errors’

What: A hectic tale of violent cross-purposes and frenzied slapstick, with one pair of estranged twin brothers (both named Antipholus) and one pair of estranged twin servants (both named Dromio). Add a dash of mistaken identity and throw them into a city with a reputation for sorcery. What could go wrong?

When: 3:30 p.m. June 1

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $30

Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company

What: This trilogy weaves together movement, text, song and storytelling to create an intriguing rumination on the nature of service, duty and the idea of a life well-lived. Program II: “Analogy/Lance: Pretty aka The Escape Artist” — Jones’s nephew Lance T. Briggs begins his story as a ballet student before personal demons of drugs and excess emerge, ultimately leading him to the underworld of 1980s and early ’90s club culture and sex trade. This program contains adult language and subject matter.

When: 5 p.m. June 1

Where: Memminger Auditorium

Price: Tickets start at $31.50

Westminster Choir Concerts

What: Conducted by Joe Miller, these concerts display the virtuosity and versatility of the festival’s resident chorus in the exquisite sanctuary of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church.

When: 5 p.m. June 1

Where: St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church

Price: Sold out

‘Letter to a Friend in Gaza’

What: In the world premiere of filmmaker Amos Gitai’s multimedia performance, four actors — two Palestinian and two Israeli — address the foundations of the conflict at the Israel-Gaza border.

When: 7:30 p.m. June 1

Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

SF2019_Prokofiev and Shostakovich.jpg (copy)

The Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra will present works by Prokofiev and Shostakovich. 

Prokofiev and Shostakovich

What: The Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra explores the breathtaking orchestration and dramatic contours of Russia’s 20th-century musical profile.

When: 7:30 p.m. June 1

Where: Gaillard Center

Price: Tickets start at $22.50

Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company

What: This trilogy weaves together movement, text, song and storytelling to create an intriguing rumination on the nature of service, duty and the idea of a life well-lived. Program III: “Analogy/Ambros: The Emigrant” — A partly fictional character central to Sebald’s “The Emigrants,” Ambros Adelwarth is a German manservant in the early 1900s tasked with accompanying a wealthy young man. It is Adelwarth’s story that first catapulted Jones to explore the individuals in his own life and compare their personal accounts of trauma and perseverance.

When: 8 p.m. June 1

Where: Memminger Auditorium

Price: Tickets start at $31.50

Shakespeare’s Globe: Audience Choice

What: “Audience choice” shows invite ticket-holders to collectively choose between “Twelfth Night,” “The Comedy of Errors” or “Pericles” and the versatile cast of eight will immediately launch into the winning play.

When: 8 p.m. June 1

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $30

SF2019_I'm With Her.jpg (copy)

I'm With Her

I’m With Her

What: A folk trio with family-like chemistry, Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan blend indelible harmonies and instrumental interplay for an unforgettable sound.

When: 9 p.m. June 1

Where: Cistern Yard

Price: Tickets start at $40.50

Sunday June 2

Chamber Music Concert

What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.

When: 11 a.m. (Program VI) and 1 p.m. (Program VII) June 2

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

‘Letter to a Friend in Gaza’

What: In the world premiere of filmmaker Amos Gitai’s multimedia performance, four actors — two Palestinian and two Israeli — address the foundations of the conflict at the Israel-Gaza border.

When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 2

Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

‘Salome’

What: Best known for the “Dance of the Seven Veils,” “Salome” depicts the biblical story of Herod’s lovesick stepdaughter and John the Baptist’s ill fate in this contemporary production featuring Oscar Wilde’s rich text.

When: 3 p.m. June 2

Where: Gaillard Center

Price: Tickets start at $58.50

Shakespeare’s Globe: ‘Pericles’

What: The spirit of fairy tale is never far from the surface. Imbued with music, miracles, and the constant presence of the sea, this little-seen work submits its hero to a series of tragedies that culminate in something quite the opposite.

When: 7:30 p.m. June 2

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $30

Monday June 3

Chamber Music Concert

What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.

When: 11 a.m. (Program VII) and 1 p.m. (Program VII) June 3

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

Music in Time (series)

What: Directed and hosted by John Kennedy, “in vain” features Georg Friedrich Haas’s 70-minute work, which brings the concert hall to darkness while the orchestra remains playing.

When: 7 p.m. June 3

Where: Simons Center Recital Hall

Price: Tickets start at $31.50

Tuesday June 4

Chamber Music Concert

What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.

When: 11 a.m. (Program VIII) and 1 p.m. (Program VIII) June 4

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

C!rca - What Will Have Been (copy)

Circa, a physical theater troupe from Australia, returns to Spoleto Festival USA.

‘Circa’

What: Three intrepid acrobats perform mesmerizing feats against a soundscape of Bach — played live by a violinist — fused with spine-tingling electronica.

When: 6 p.m. June 4

Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $70

‘The Fever’

What: Performed in complete collaboration with the audience, “The Fever” begins as a simple story about an ordinary party and evolves into a spellbinding examination of how we assemble, organize and care for the bodies around us.

When: 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. June 4

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse

Price: Sold out

Shakespeare’s Globe: Audience Choice

What: “Audience choice” shows invite ticket-holders to collectively choose between “Twelfth Night,” “The Comedy of Errors” or “Pericles” and the versatile cast of eight will immediately launch into the winning play.

When: 7:30 p.m. June 4

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $30

SF2019_St. John Passion.jpg (copy)

The Westminster Choir, Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chorus and Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra will present "St. John Passion."

‘St. John Passion’

What: Bach’s monumental work explores the grave solemnity and glorious redemption of Christ’s crucifixion — performed by Westminster Choir, Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chorus and the Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra.

When: 7:30 p.m. June 4

Where: Gaillard Center

Price: Tickets start at $27

‘What Girls Are Made Of’

What: Based on her meticulously detailed teenage diaries, Cora Bissett performs her own rollercoaster journey from the rock-star girl she was, singing in a hot indie band in Scotland, to the woman she wanted to be.

When: 8 p.m. June 4

Where: Memminger Auditorium

Price: Tickets start at $40.50

Wednesday June 5

Chamber Music Concert

What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.

When: 11 a.m. (Program VIII) and 1 p.m. (Program IX) June 5

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

Conversations with … (series)

What: CBS correspondent and Emmy Award winner Martha Teichner will lead intimate conversations with festival artists about the creative process and their experiences at Spoleto. Today’s conversation will feature “The Fever” and company members of 600 Highwaymen.

When: 5 p.m. June 5

Where: Charleston Library Society

Price: Free, but tickets are required

‘Circa’

What: Three intrepid acrobats perform mesmerizing feats against a soundscape of Bach — played live by a violinist — fused with spine-tingling electronica.

When: 7 p.m. June 5

Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre

Price: Sold out

SF2019_Mark Turner Ethan Iverson.jpg (copy)

Mark Turner and Ethan Iverson will perform in Spoleto's jazz series this year.

Mark Turner and Ethan Iverson

What: Mark Turner’s “delicate, almost ethereal” tenor saxophone and Ethan Iverson’s impressionistic pianism come together in the intimate Simons Center Recital Hall.

When: 7 p.m. June 5

Where: Simons Center Recital Hall

Price: Tickets start at $31.50

‘Salome’

What: Best known for the “Dance of the Seven Veils,” “Salome” depicts the biblical story of Herod’s lovesick stepdaughter and John the Baptist’s ill fate in this contemporary production featuring Oscar Wilde’s rich text.

When: 7:30 p.m. June 5

Where: Gaillard Center

Price: Tickets start at $58.50

Shakespeare’s Globe: ‘Twelfth Night’

What: A combination of cruelty, high comedy, and the pangs of unrequited love.

When: 7:30 p.m. June 5

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $30

‘The Fever’

What: Performed in complete collaboration with the audience, “The Fever” begins as a simple story about an ordinary party and evolves into a spellbinding examination of how we assemble, organize and care for the bodies around us.

When: 8 p.m. June 5

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse

Price: Tickets start at $65

SF2019_What Girls Are Made Of 1.jpg (copy)

"What Girls Are Made Of"

‘What Girls Are Made Of’

What: Based on her meticulously detailed teenage diaries, Cora Bissett performs her own rollercoaster journey from the rock-star girl she was, singing in a hot indie band in Scotland, to the woman she wanted to be.

When: 8 p.m. June 5

Where: Memminger Auditorium

Price: Tickets start at $40.50

Thursday June 6

Chamber Music Concert

What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.

When: 11 a.m. (Program IX) and 1 p.m. (Program IX) June 6

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

SF2019_The Fever 1.jpg (copy)

"The Fever"

‘The Fever’

What: Performed in complete collaboration with the audience, “The Fever” begins as a simple story about an ordinary party and evolves into a spellbinding examination of how we assemble, organize and care for the bodies around us.

When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. June 6

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse

Price: Sold out

‘Circa’

What: Three intrepid acrobats perform mesmerizing feats against a soundscape of Bach — played live by a violinist — fused with spine-tingling electronica.

When: 7 p.m. June 6

Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $70

Mark Turner and Ethan Iverson

What: Mark Turner’s “delicate, almost ethereal” tenor saxophone and Ethan Iverson’s impressionistic pianism come together in the intimate Simons Center Recital Hall.

When: 7 p.m. June 6

Where: Simons Center Recital Hall

Price: Tickets start at $31.50

Shakespeare’s Globe: Audience Choice

What: “Audience choice” shows invite ticket-holders to collectively choose between “Twelfth Night,” “The Comedy of Errors” or “Pericles” and the versatile cast of eight will immediately launch into the winning play.

When: 7:30 p.m. June 6

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $30

‘What Girls Are Made Of’

What: Based on her meticulously detailed teenage diaries, Cora Bissett performs her own rollercoaster journey from the rock-star girl she was, singing in a hot indie band in Scotland, to the woman she wanted to be.

When: 7:30 p.m. June 6

Where: Memminger Auditorium

Price: Tickets start at $40.50

Friday June 7

Chamber Music Concert

What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.

When: 11 a.m. (Program X) and 1 p.m. (Program X) June 7

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

Mark Turner and Ethan Iverson

What: Mark Turner’s “delicate, almost ethereal” tenor saxophone and Ethan Iverson’s impressionistic pianism come together in the intimate Simons Center Recital Hall.

When: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 7

Where: Simons Center Recital Hall

Price: Tickets start at $31.50

Westminster Choir Concerts

What: Conducted by Joe Miller, these concerts display the virtuosity and versatility of the festival’s resident chorus in the exquisite sanctuary of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church.

When: 5 p.m. June 7

Where: St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church

Price: Tickets start at $40.50

‘Circa’

What: Three intrepid acrobats perform mesmerizing feats against a soundscape of Bach — played live by a violinist — fused with spine-tingling electronica.

When: 6 p.m. June 7

Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre

Price: Sold out

SF2019_Caracalla Dance Theatre 1.jpg (copy)

Caracalla Dance Theatre will present "One Thousand and One Nights."

‘One Thousand and One Nights’

What: Lebanon’s Caracalla Dance Theatre brings age-old stories to life with lavish silk costumes, rich scores with traditional Arabic instruments and melodies, and a multitalented cast of more than 40 performers.

When: 7:30 p.m. June 7

Where: Gaillard Center

Price: Tickets start at $31.50

Shakespeare’s Globe: ‘The Comedy of Errors’

What: A hectic tale of violent cross-purposes and frenzied slapstick, with one pair of estranged twin brothers (both named Antipholus) and one pair of estranged twin servants (both named Dromio). Add a dash of mistaken identity and throw them into a city with a reputation for sorcery. What could go wrong?

When: 7:30 p.m. June 7

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $30

‘What Girls Are Made Of’

What: Based on her meticulously detailed teenage diaries, Cora Bissett performs her own rollercoaster journey from the rock-star girl she was, singing in a hot indie band in Scotland, to the woman she wanted to be.

When: 7:30 p.m. June 7

Where: Memminger Auditorium

Price: Tickets start at $40.50

‘The Fever’

What: Performed in complete collaboration with the audience, “The Fever” begins as a simple story about an ordinary party and evolves into a spellbinding examination of how we assemble, organize and care for the bodies around us.

When: 9 p.m. June 7

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse

Price: Tickets start at $65

Saturday June 8

Chamber Music Concert

What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.

When: 11 a.m. (Program X) and 1 p.m. (Program XI) June 8

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

‘The Fever’

What: Performed in complete collaboration with the audience, “The Fever” begins as a simple story about an ordinary party and evolves into a spellbinding examination of how we assemble, organize and care for the bodies around us.

When: 2 p.m. June 8

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse

Price: Sold out

‘What Girls Are Made Of’

What: Based on her meticulously detailed teenage diaries, Cora Bissett performs her own rollercoaster journey from the rock-star girl she was, singing in a hot indie band in Scotland, to the woman she wanted to be.

When: 2 p.m. June 8

Where: Memminger Auditorium

Price: Tickets start at $40.50

SF2019_Shakespeare's Globe 2.jpg (copy)

Shakespeare's Globe

Shakespeare’s Globe: ‘Twelfth Night’

What: A combination of cruelty, high comedy, and the pangs of unrequited love.

When: 3:30 p.m. June 8

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $30

‘Circa’

What: Three intrepid acrobats perform mesmerizing feats against a soundscape of Bach — played live by a violinist — fused with spine-tingling electronica.

When: 5 p.m. June 8

Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre

Price: Sold out

‘The Fever’

What: Performed in complete collaboration with the audience, “The Fever” begins as a simple story about an ordinary party and evolves into a spellbinding examination of how we assemble, organize and care for the bodies around us.

When: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. June 8

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse

Price: Tickets start at $65

Mark Turner and Ethan Iverson

What: Mark Turner’s “delicate, almost ethereal” tenor saxophone and Ethan Iverson’s impressionistic pianism come together in the intimate Simons Center Recital Hall.

When: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. June 8

Where: Simons Center Recital Hall

Price: Tickets start at $31.50

‘One Thousand and One Nights’

What: Lebanon’s Caracalla Dance Theatre brings age-old stories to life with lavish silk costumes, rich scores with traditional Arabic instruments and melodies, and a multitalented cast of more than 40 performers.

When: 8 p.m. June 8

Where: Gaillard Center

Price: Tickets start at $31.50

Shakespeare’s Globe: Audience Choice

What: “Audience choice” shows invite ticket-holders to collectively choose between “Twelfth Night,” “The Comedy of Errors” or “Pericles” and the versatile cast of eight will immediately launch into the winning play.

When: 8 p.m. June 8

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $30

Sunday June 9

Chamber Music Concert

What: Violinist Geoff Nuttall will host 11 distinctive chamber concert programs over the course of the festival, featuring some of the most skilled chamber musicians in the country in diverse and intimate presentations.

When: 11 a.m. (Program XI) and 1 p.m. (Program XI) June 9

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $49.50

‘The Fever’

What: Performed in complete collaboration with the audience, “The Fever” begins as a simple story about an ordinary party and evolves into a spellbinding examination of how we assemble, organize and care for the bodies around us.

When: 2 p.m. June 9

Where: Woolfe Street Playhouse

Price: Sold out

‘One Thousand and One Nights’

What: Lebanon’s Caracalla Dance Theatre brings age-old stories to life with lavish silk costumes, rich scores with traditional Arabic instruments and melodies, and a multitalented cast of more than 40 performers.

When: 2 p.m. June 9

Where: Gaillard Center

Price: Tickets start at $31.50

‘Circa’

What: Three intrepid acrobats perform mesmerizing feats against a soundscape of Bach — played live by a violinist — fused with spine-tingling electronica.

When: 3 p.m. June 9

Where: Emmett Robinson Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $70

Shakespeare’s Globe: ‘Pericles’

What: The spirit of fairy tale is never far from the surface. Imbued with music, miracles, and the constant presence of the sea, this little-seen work submits its hero to a series of tragedies that culminate in something quite the opposite.

When: 3:30 p.m. June 9

Where: Dock Street Theatre

Price: Tickets start at $30

SF2019_Festival Finale Featuring Curtis Harding.jpg (copy)

Curtis Harding

Festival Finale: Curtis Harding

What: Curtis Harding brings a “blistering slice of dancefloor soul” to the festival finale’s mainstage for a celebratory close to the 2019 season at Riverfront Park.

When: 5 p.m. June 9

Where: Riverfront Park

Price: Tickets start at $15

