Spoleto Review: The Wood Brothers bring on both the funk and the folk

Spoleto Festival USA is the first stop on a very long tour for The Wood Brothers. By the beginning of 2020, they had released their latest album, "Kingdom In My Mind," but they couldn't tour it because they've been through what we've been through.

Now that the pandemic is subsiding, there is a palpable appreciation for the live music experience. That goes for the band as well as the audience. At Cistern Yard on June 8 the Nashville-based three-man band was quite ready to play — and the audience was ready to celebrate.

After a short technical delay, the trio began. At first this consisted of Oliver Wood on guitar, his brother Chris Wood on upright bass and Jano Rix beating on a guitar while playing the melodica. That face of the band — the vintage, weird, America — is completely satisfying. They weren't content to rest there, though.

Throughout the night, they switched to the rock power trio combination: guitar, bass and drums. With both combinations, it was easy to hear each instrument and their close, excellent vocal harmonies.

The Wood Brothers have mixed together many genres of music, but the main flavors that night were folksy and funky. One might think that these couldn't, or shouldn't, mix. The band showed that such a mixture could be more than just the sum of its parts.

These master alchemists are able to handle these subtle ambrosias, not diluting the funk, and not losing the camaraderie that is the essence of folk. Jimmy Rogers and Louis Armstrong played together on "Blue Yodel #9" back in 1931, but since then we haven't heard the two music forms getting together enough.

First of all, Oliver Wood has a sweet, tender and twangy voice that carries a small rasp. He projected the emotions from this past year. His guitar-playing evoked giants of '70s Southern rock, and this offered huge ladles of country-fried mythology. These are huge ingredients to work with and Oliver is more than competent with them. Plenty of bands have had success riding that groove. Woodshedding and shredding would have been sufficient. Oliver also seems completely at home on the stage, joking and improvising lyrics. This germinated immediate rapport.

On the drums, Rix then mixed in some Afro-Cuban rhythms, veering the three into new territory. Sometimes songwriters place elements together that should work, but they remain separate, albeit beautiful. Rix's rhythm choices, though, fused perfectly with Oliver's Southern twang guitar, bringing out the funk in full effect.

He was also able to play keyboard at the same time. The B-3 Hammond sound suggested the funk band The Meters, who have always been irresistible. The music was undeniably Southern, but both funky and country. Think of early Parliament-Funkadelic albums but with Michael Hurley singing. Okay, okay, Waylon Jennings.

Completing the trio was the astounding bass player, Chris Wood. He found a way to keep this whole melting pot moving that seemed completely uncontrived. He also bounced around joyfully (musically and physically) and provided a dash of harmonica as needed. His avant-garde bass bowing solos jumped out, astounding the audience.

It all seemed so natural and so right, as if this mixture had been under our feel the whole time. As they released all of their pent-up musical and emotional ideas, the band stretched out. The musical phrases flared out from each player, round and round, until the audience vanished and they vanished, and there was just the music. The band turned inward to face each other and enjoy the moment of spontaneous creation. Then, turning out again, they're back to the mundane glory story.

The lyrics rolled on classic country themes: heartbreak, drinking, falling in love, being lonely and so on. "Alabaster" and "The One I Love" stood out. The band had an excellent command of peaks and valleys that described the feelings of each song. Many in the audience were fans, singing along with songs they knew, and everyone got to sing along on "Little Liza Jane." Now, that's a folk music moment.

Even though the concert crowd broke into a dancing crowd near the end of the show, overall the outburst of joy was flavored with a little wisp of world-weary blues.

We have survived. We all know what Oliver Wood meant when he asked, "Does anyone feel just a little bit broken from this last year?"