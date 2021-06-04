Spoleto Review: The Steep Canyon Rangers will play 'in any damn weather'

The Steep Canyon Rangers faced the threat of rain at their Spoleto Festival USA debut on June 3 at Cistern Yard.

They were a safe choice for the festival crowd, well-known and staying securely in the harbors of folk, bluegrass, rock and country. Having risen to fame after 10 years of touring, this hard-working band has had some great opportunities.

They made a huge splash by playing with comedian and banjo wizard Steve Martin back in 2013, and they've continued chasing success. Not even a global pandemic could dampen their enthusiasm. In 2020, they dropped three albums (insert exclamation point here) on Yep Roc Records. In February, they released yet another album, "$4 Bottle of Wine."

None of that mattered on Thursday night, though.

The thick mist was turning into drizzle and threatening to become something more serious. These brave Argonauts lashed themselves to the rigging and set their bearing due south. Somehow, the geniuses of the Spoleto sound crew kept this show upright, and the band was going for it.

If this moment called for them to be heroes in the rain, then that's what they'd be, just like in the early days. Chugging determinedly into the familiar waters, the Rangers plowed ahead through the choppy seas and spray.

It's not quite clear who acts as captain here, perhaps Woody Platt, singing many of the songs and playing guitar. The banjo player, Graham Sharp, also held center stage, steering the band and singing in a creamy baritone. The Rangers, though, share the spotlight with each other generously, with mandolinist Mike Guggino getting plenty of time, and all singing in harmony.

Each of these players is a solid picker. The bassist, Barrett Smith, also sang, and drummer Mike Ashworth surprised the crowd by leaving his crow's nest of drums and playing guitar on "Crystal Ship."

Lyrically, the songs from their most recent album, "Arm in Arm," also stay in familiar waters. The band sticks to the basics: harmonies, solos, a harmonica, broken trucks, rocking chairs, high and lonesome, and the trusty ol' '97. In concert though, the mandolin pulls at something from inside, a little nit of frustration.

Turning those submerged feelings into music is the goal, but it's risky. They aren't trying to reinvent the wheel here. Though not quite as squeaky-clean as traditional, earthbound bluegrass, they also aren't as extraterrestrial as some of their Asheville contemporaries. I'm thinking of the Acoustic Syndicate, or the Snake Oil Medicine Show.

The Rangers can jam though, and they're happy to visit the eternal spiral staircase, even if it's just a gesture. No one is committed to getting weird on this night, not after 15 months at home. Keep with the plan: new album, nothing fancy, full-steam ahead. Just keep the ship upright.

Around the fourth or fifth song, the rain started to lighten up and the band loosened up, finding their sea legs. Then the fiddler, Nicky Sanders, in black with a black mask, unsheathed his flaming sword and pierced the crackling air. The hidden heart of the band is this fiddle. Though he's dancing around like a gleeful pirate, Sanders doesn't overdo it. He slices into the communal chest cavity, just to make sure we're there, before sheathing his scalpel again.

They are all shredders, but Sanders provided the missing element, the ability to reach into the heart. Great music needs not only virtuosity, but soul, and Sanders laid it on in buckets. He was able to give and take, which meant the sound had dynamics. That's crucial when exploring the heart.

Now that the rain subsided, they could ease into some more delicate material. They survived the storm and were ready to go a little deeper. That emotional depth gave the band the dimension it needed — not just dazzling, but honest.