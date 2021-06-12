Spoleto Review: Chamber music finds success with something old, new, borrowed but never blue

Looking at this year’s chamber music programs as a whole, there is a familiar ring of Artistic Director Geoff Nuttall’s tried-and-true formula for success: something old, something new, a bit of borrowing from non-chamber repertoire, all presented in an unpretentious and joyful package.

Most programs feature at least one work by a living composer, but stalwarts like Beethoven, Mozart and Haydn also share the bill. Unlike pre-pandemic years, the aforementioned composers might not just show up on the program, but in the seat next to you.

Since COVID-19 protocols meant limiting the Dock Street Theatre to a fraction of the usual audience — I counted fewer than 100 heads at Wednesday’s performance — Nuttall stole a page from Major League Baseball’s playbook and filled out the house a bit with life-size cutouts of luminaries from the chamber music canon.

Gimmicky, sure, but entirely in line with the playful reverence that characterizes the Spoleto chamber series. These are serious musicians, even when they don’t take themselves equally seriously.

I attended two concerts in this series in the past week. Both featured top-notch musicianship and the kind of generous collaboration that makes chamber music gratifying for players and audiences alike.

Last Sunday’s program featured cellist-composer Paul Wiancko’s 2015 piece "American Haiku," a work he described to the audience as “an identity crisis wrapped in music” and “a search for home,” performed in duo with violist Ayane Kozasa.

Born in the U.S. to an American father and Japanese mother, Wiancko evokes the musical languages of both countries. Brief pentatonic gestures and two-handed pizzicato ornaments vaguely evoke the koto, a Japanese silk-stringed zither. Much more in the foreground are the droning fifths and double-stops of old-time North American fiddle traditions, but viewed through a shifting harmonic kaleidoscope. The duo played with an absolute unity of gesture and articulation throughout.

The program’s second half consisted of Hungarian composer Ernö Dohnányi’s "Sextet in C major." Written in 1935, its first two movements are full of tuneful modal borrowings that sound as if they might have been written a half-century before. The final movement, however, is solidly of its era, and the ensemble winkingly leaned into the gestures at period party music: a bit of ragtime at the opening, a blue note here and there, and a boozy waltz that couldn’t help but bubble repeatedly back to the surface. Todd Palmer’s clarinet was especially playful, but it seems almost churlish to praise an individual in an ensemble so coherent and uniform in their intention and expression.

Wednesday morning, I heard the final iteration of a concert featuring cellist Alisa Weilerstein, an unusually big name even among the habitually all-star lineups that Nuttall assembles each Spoleto season. Her rendering of Beethoven’s fourth cello sonata, with long-time collaborator Inon Barnatan playing the equally important piano part, was a master class in color and subtlety. Both players made the enigmatic, mercurial language of the second movement, in which single musical phrases might go through three different emotions in one breath, seem inevitable and natural.

The program also featured two works that might strain at a letter-of-the-law understanding of chamber music: an opera aria and a concerto. Both were re-orchestrated in reduced form, yet even these smaller forces numbered a dozen or more. Yet as performed here by a leaderless, unified, collaborative ensemble they were wholly within the spirit of the law.

Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo embodied the distress of the title character in an aria from Handel’s breakout operatic hit Agrippina. Leaning hard into the discomfort of clashing non-chord tones, beautifully supported by oboist James Austin Smith, Costanzo let the spare beauty of these dissonances do much of the dramatic work the first time around, adding just the right amount of flourish and anguish in the da capo repeat.

The final work on the program, Max Bruch’s "Concerto for Clarinet, Viola and Orchestra," featured violist Hsin-Yun Huang and clarinetist Todd Palmer, who also contributed the original arrangement. The two instruments are somewhat neglected middle children of their respective instrument families— the unassuming, spotlight-shy violist in particular is the victim of countless musician jokes — and are rarely given center stage in the concert repertoire.

Hearing the way these two musicians complement each other, weaving phrases together seamlessly with a warm blend of timbres, made me wish more composers considered the idea. Yet even in their own concerto, these solo instruments seem reluctant to fully occupy center stage. The final movement gave both the clarinet and viola beautiful moments in exposed melodic duos with concertmaster Jennifer Frautschi’s violin and Smith’s oboe, respectively.

Bruch sets the audience up for a big cadenza — the soloist’s last, unaccompanied hurrah, typically a place for virtuosic fireworks — with a conventional inverted chord, but rather than letting the soloists cut loose, he simply skips it altogether and ends the piece abruptly, canceling the fireworks show before it started.

Perhaps Bruch, too, couldn’t resist a viola joke. In any case, it was beautiful music, beautifully played, and if it meant more of a shared spotlight, that seemed entirely in the spirit of this series.