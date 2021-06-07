Spoleto Review: 'Ballet Under the Stars' embodies intimacy, 2 by 2 'incredible' dancers

The moments before any performance are filled with excited anticipation, but this return to live dance at Spoleto Festival USA with "Ballet Under the Stars" at the festival's new Rivers Green stage was particularly thrilling.

In lieu of printed programs, audience members were treated to introductions from the cast, composed of three dancers from New York City Ballet and two from American Ballet Theatre. The program of five intimate duets is their first live performance in over a year.

First on the bill was an excerpt from George Balanchine’s “Apollo,” a seminal work choreographed in 1922, featuring American Ballet Theatre's Calvin Royal III in the title role and New York City Ballet's Unity Phelan as Terpsichore, the muse of dance. Phelan led with a buoyant solo, darting between soft suspensions and daring extensions. Her crisp footwork brought refreshing new life to the neoclassical intricacies of Balanchine’s choreography.

Royal followed with a playful and strong interpretation of Apollo. Moving effortlessly through the solo, his length gave depth to the angular shapes permeating the movement. Royal’s joyous quality carried over into the pas de deux with an overall feeling of innocent tenderness between them. Phelan’s elegant extensions matched the lines of the columns lining the stage, and the exuberance of their pairing softened into tranquil ease as she balanced, crescent-shaped, on Royal’s shoulders while he knelt, swimming her arms softly through the gentle breeze.

New York City Ballet’s Adrian Danchig-Waring and Joseph Gordon followed with a modern duet by Lar Lubovitch. Choreographed in the 1980s, this piece felt like it had been created for today. The dancers started on opposite ends of the stage, slowly coming to embrace in the center as if finally united after a long absence. Walking downstage, their arms intertwined, creating an infinite loop before swelling into breathtaking partner work.

Alternating between supporting each other in floating lifts across the stage, the freedom of their movement gave the choreography a pastoral quality. While the bulk of the piece was danced as a pair, each had solo moments that allowed for admiration by the other: Danchig-Waring circled and spiraled with grounded but gentle strength, and Gordon leapt with gravity-defying lightness.

They reunited with reckless abandon, Gordon tumbling into Danchi-Waring’s arms to be carried across the stage with thrilling momentum. The piece ended with a return to the opening motif, their separation at the end feeling poignant, but incredibly warm.

Royal returned with fellow American Ballet Theatre Principal Isabella Boylston for Christopher Wheeldon’s “This Bitter Earth,” a duet set to Dinah Washington’s rendition with Max Richter’s “On the Nature of Daylight” as accompaniment.

The dancers matched the moving score admirably, skating across the stage in gentle lifts, breathing invigorating life into the choreography. The intimacy of their movement made it feel as if we were peering in on a secluded moment — the nuzzle of their foreheads, the tenderness of each embrace, a world within its own. Their silhouettes created stark shapes against the backdrop of the sky, and as they drifted off stage, a gentle wind rustled Boylston’s light knee-length skirt.

Jerome Robbins' pas de deux from “In G Major” for the second movement of his work set to Maurice Ravel's "Piano Concerto in G Major" that was danced by Danchig-Waring and Phelan, provided a lighthearted contrast.

Phelan appeared ethereal from her first step, and the promenading dance that followed was every bit the summery duet Danchig-Waring promised in his introduction. The pair moved as if riding a wave, rising and falling to the score played expertly by pianist Susan Walters and oboist James Austin Smith.

As they flew across the stage, Phelan gently pushed and parted the air, searching for something just beyond her grasp. In an incredible moment, Danchig-Waring lifted her overhead and Phelan sailed in a split on his shoulder, holding only his hands for support, gently landing in arabesque on the other end of the stage.

The finale performed by Boylston and Gordon was the much-anticipated "Diamonds" pas de deux — an ode to the grandeur of Russian ballet — from George Balanchine’s “Jewels.”

The open stage gave us a rare glance of the dancers waiting in the “wings,” taking a calm breath and sharing a soft smile across the stage before stepping confidently into the lights, their long, luxurious steps exuding confidence and a subtle sensuality.

A career pinnacle for many ballerinas, Boylston’s performance was truly awe-inspiring. Her technical and artistic prowess was mesmerizing, from exquisite extensions — her leg nearly brushing her face in a developé side — to breathtaking port de bras. Gordon provided impeccable, seemingly effortless partnering, allowing for daring, uninhibited dancing from both. While I have seen this impeccable pas de deux many times, this performance felt invigoratingly new.

As the cast took its final bow, I found myself overwhelmed with gratitude. For a time, it felt as if we might never experience the community and intimacy of live performance again, so to share that moment with such incredible artists was something profound. Based on the standing ovation, I know am not alone.

