Programming an expansive international arts festival is a bit of a balancing act. Spoleto Festival USA is a nonprofit, so it depends on the generosity of donors and the participation of patrons. It must, therefore, present performing arts options that appeal to these constituencies, and sometimes this can mean playing it safe by relying on the tried and true.
But as a leading international event, Spoleto Festival also has an obligation to artists, and to the more curious among its ticket buyers. It must strive to find interesting and challenging works to share. It should feature emerging talent. It should take risks. It should celebrate the new. A festival like this is the perfect venue for testing tastes and throwing caution to the wind.
Spoleto Festival offers a full range of the performing arts — jazz, dance, opera, pop music, experimental and traditional theater, choral music, chamber music and symphonic music — and this makes it a little easier to take a few programming risks. Why not challenge theater audiences with the politics of Palestine at the Emmett Robinson Theatre when there’s Shakespeare’s “Comedy of Errors” and “Twelfth Night” at the Dock Street Theatre? Why not present Cuban pianist David Virelles’ thought-provoking, edgy improvisational jazz in the Recital Hall when there’s the rapturous and raucous Dafnis Prieto Big Band at the Gaillard Center?
This year, the Sottile Theatre is under renovation, so the festival was limited in the number of staged productions it could offer. That’s a big reason why it’s mounting just one grand opera, “Salome.” Note the choice, though: This ain’t Verdi or Puccini. This is the thick, late-Romantic music of Richard Strauss under girding a disturbing story of obsessive love and cruel death, a story derived from the New Testament and made famous by Oscar Wilde. And this Spoleto production, featuring tenor Paul Groves and soprano Melanie Henley Heyn, updates the setting and staging. Surely directors Patrice Caurier and Moshe Leiser, festival veterans, will be doing everything in their power to keep you engaged.
In keeping with its international credentials, the festival is presenting the dance troupe Compagnie Herve Koubi, which explores connections between France and Algeria; an innovative work of theater, “Pay No Attention to the Girl,” that retells stories from “One Thousand and One Nights”; A Lebanese troupe, Caracella Dance Theatre, that mixes East and West in its own telling of “One Thousand and One Nights”; lots of Cuban jazz; Amos Gitai’s “Letter to a Friend in Gaza,” which explores the human dimensions of an intractable conflict; classical music by composers from Russia (and all over the Western world); Scottish rock ’n’ roll; and English plays (three of them!) by the Bard himself.
And there’s much more, from American jazz and folk music to the physical theater of Circa. Not everything will please everybody, of course, but something is sure to thrill each patron willing to explore Spoletoland. Without risk (including yours), there can be no reward.