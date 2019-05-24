The 43rd Spoleto Festival USA kicked off Friday under clear skies and scorching sun outside Charleston City Hall.
Following a short performance by the Robert Lewis Quartet and The Bell Ringers of St. Michael’s Church, the Rev. Calhoun Walpole led the crowd in a prayer and Erik Van Heyningen — who stars as John the Baptist in the festival’s production of “Salome” — sang the “Star Spangled Banner.”
Though the heat pushed many crowd members off Broad Street and onto the shaded sidewalks by St. Michael’s Church, the anticipation surrounding the festival would not be squelched.
Patrons cheered during Mayor John Tecklenburg’s call for diversity and U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham’s endorsement of the arts during what he said is a pivotal point in our nation’s history.
“Art has never been more necessary than it is right now,” said Cunningham, who in 2018 became the first South Carolina Democrat to flip a seat in the House of Representatives since 1986. “As long as the arts go on, so will this nation.”
The ceremony closed with a dazzling display of pastel-colored confetti and a performance from members of Shakespeare’s Globe theater.
Offstage, Cunningham extended a warm welcome to visitors.
“Welcome to our beautiful city and thank you for helping us shine a light on what makes us great,” he told them.
Marilyn Archibald, 68, was one of those visiting festival-goers. A native of Sandwich, Massachusetts, she said this is her third year at the festival and that she hopes to attend many more.
“It’s a very welcoming city,” she said. “My brother lives here, and I think we’re starting a tradition.”
Others in attendance had a longer history with the festival.
Romaine Hayward, 51, a Charleston native, works as the operations manager of the city's historic Dock Street Theatre. She has attended Spoleto Festival and Piccolo Spoleto Festival events every year for the past 20 years. Hayward said she appreciates the diversity of acts and audience members Spoleto draws compared to other festivals.
“There’s really something for every group,” she said. “Free shows, more expensive performances, family-friendly events with Piccolo. That’s the benefit of having this here in Charleston.”
Other Charlestonians, like Caitlin Eames, 23, said it’s important not to overlook the importance of Spoleto as an institution.
“When you live in Charleston, you can get a little blind to everything the city offers,” said Eames, a recent graduate of the College of Charleston. “Spoleto is a good opportunity to support the arts and see what the international community brings to the city.”
Mike Zawisza is a Goldring arts journalist at Syracuse University.