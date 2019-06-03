Five years ago, the Westminster Choir performed J.S. Bach’s “St. Matthew Passion” at Spoleto Festival USA to broad acclaim. This year the choir will perform St. John’s telling of the crucifixion of Christ, again under the direction of Joe Miller.
Although scored for a relatively intimate ensemble of instrumentalists and singers, about 190 performers will present this rendition of Bach’s masterpiece, including the members of the Westminster Choir, Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chorus and the Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra.
“This version of Bach’s Passion is intended to bring drama to audiences,” said Joe Miller, director of choral activities at Spoleto Festival. “It is a deep reminder of how to respond to human suffering and an artistic way to focus on the issues we face today, such as global warming and immigration. It is monumental and offers an intense narrative.”
Miller said he has spent a lot of time working on style and flow
“There are a lot of moving parts which require all the performers to be prepared and ready at all times,” he said. “It takes a lot of work to coordinate the narrator with the soloists and the orchestras.”
The narrator, or Evangelist, is a demanding part for tenor. Rufus Muller will take on this challenge Tuesday evening. Muller sang the role last spring in a presentation of the St. John Passion by the Bach Society of Charleston at First (Scots) Presbyterian Church. He had memorized the entire part.
Sherezade Panthaki, who has been singing professionally for 15 years, will sing the soprano solo. She said Bach is her favorite composer.
“It is always a delight and a challenge to sing Bach,” said Panthaki, who was exposed to the composer’s work as a young pianist in India and went on to earn her music degree at Yale University.
Panthaki has two soprano arias to perform in this piece, she said. The first is joyful, referring to the followers of Christ. The second is poignant and sorrowful, depicting the tears of Christ.
This marks Panthaki’s second solo performance at the Spoleto Festival under Miller’s direction, following Mozart’s Great Mass two years ago.
This is also the second time at the festival for John Swedberg, a tenor in the Westminster Choir. He performed in Brahms’s German Requiem last year, and will lead the tenor section in the performance of the St. John Passion.
“Bach’s work is timeless,” said Swedberg, a recent graduate in sacred music from Westminster Choir College. “It is dramatic in an operatic sense, and the audience will see this in the performance at Spoleto.”
Lyle Michael is a Goldring arts journalist at Syracuse University.