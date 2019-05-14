It's mid-May and you know what that means: Spoleto Festival and Piccolo Spoleto festival are nearly here.
This year, The Post and Courier is partnering with South Carolina Public Radio on the podcast "Spoleto Backstage," six episodes about the offerings, artists and activities.
The Post and Courier's arts writer Adam Parker is host.
Among those interviewed are Nigel Redden, Yuriy Bekker, Scott Watson, David Herskovits, Amos Gitai, Sarah Jarosz, David Virelles and Ivan Caracalla.
"Spoleto Backstage" takes you backstage, to be sure, but also around town to explore the array of performances on tap and the people who make it all happen.
To stream the episodes on the web, go to http://bit.ly/2vZe0Ar. To download the episodes, go to Google Play at http://bit.ly/2VBUcT0, or iTunes at https://apple.co/2VHP27Z.