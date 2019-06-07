Cool vibe! Walking into the Memminger Auditorium, Bjork’s “Bachelorette” was playing. The stage is set for a concert. Then playwright Cora Bissett tells the story of her early rock 'n' roll career and the fallout that ensued. A really entertaining evening of theater. Music, performances, lighting: solid. It is all very well executed.
The only thing missing, for those looking for it, is a greater message.
"What Girls Are Made Of," a production of Raw Material and Traverse Theatre Company, made its U.S. premiere this week at Spoleto Festival USA. Bissett's’s story starts in Fife, Scotland, when she’s a teenager discovering music in the early 90s. She talks about her influences: Patti Smith and Nirvana and The Pixies. Fans of the era will enjoy the nostalgia trip. Bissett and the band even play a couple of these famous tunes. Great rendition of "In Bloom"!
When Bissett joins Darlingheart, the story of the band's rise and fall takes off, and we are treated to a small version of a fairly typical band bio. There’s nothing here we haven’t heard about from dozens of other bands, but Darlingheart was active in the early-90s U.K. rock scene, so we hear tales about their days opening for Radiohead.
Bissett provides a running monologue of her life’s story, culled from old diaries, with the other three members of her ensemble serving as band mates and characters in the story. Susan Bear plays her band’s teenage drummer. She’s fierce on those sticks. Bassist Harry Ward plays multiple roles, from Cora’s cautious-but-kind mother to the band’s shady manager. Guitarist Simon Donaldson plays the founder of Darlingheart, but comes alive with his interpretations of the famous musicians the band opened for. It’s a dynamic cast of talented artists.
And they electrify as a band. The musical performances peppered throughout, featuring Bissett's beautiful voice, are awesome. Designer Ana Ines Jabares-Pita, director Orla O’Loughlin,and lighting designer Lizzie Powell have coordinated a great stage picture. When Bissett is narrating scenes from her life, the stage looks like the back room of any dive bar that hosts live music. But with a simple light queue, the stage opens up and becomes an arena full of rabid fans as LEDs and neon lights highlight the band beautifully.
Great design. Great acting. Great music. So what’s missing? Maybe it’s a matter of expectations, but with a title like "What Girls Are Made Of," I expected some sort of deeper commentary. The play really is just the story of a woman and her band. The final song, which provides the entertaining play with its title, encapsulates a life lived. But there was no significant takeaway, other than a few well played tunes.
Reviewer Michael Smallwood is an actor in Charleston.