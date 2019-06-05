600 Highwaymen’s "The Fever," brought to the Woolfe Street Playhouse by Spoleto Festival USA, is so effective because it's so unexpected. I fear that qualifying it, explaining it, will rob it of some of its power, its mystique. Just go see it. Go ahead, I’ll wait right here. The review will be right here.
Right? Wow. Okay, now let’s try to discuss what we just experienced. "The Fever" defies a regular review. There’s no set design to speak of, no costuming to dissect. There’s barely a plot to recount for you here. The “story,” such as it is, starts with a village party, but that is soon laid aside — I did not notice when. I just knew we had abandoned it, or moved past it, as the evening progressed. It did not seem necessary after awhile.
That’s because "The Fever" is less about storytelling and more about creating a meaningful experience. This is the epitome of audience-participation shows. You might be the kind of person who hates the idea of joining in at the theater, but this is different, right?
What writers Abigail Brode and Michael Silverstone, in collaboration with Emil Abramyan, Eric Southern, and Brandon Wolcott, have created is a masterclass on shared experience. The focus here is on being part of the act of creating and telling a story. The concept of "audience," of observing performers in a performance space, is flipped around. We are the audience, but also the performers. We are asked to move in ways that emphasize human connection.
The theme is presented on a large scale by referencing the village, and on a small scale by referencing the parent/child relationship, and on a micro scale by causing us to think about ourselves. Growth, childhood, isolation, community, family and loneliness are all concepts explored here. The narration offered during certain sections is full of wisdom. Many sections simply happen on their own, without words. There’s wisdom there, too.
Each person who attends "The Fever" likely will have a unique experience. I left inspired by the creativity and boldness on display, the trust the creators had in the audience and the trust the audience reciprocated. It paid off. If you’re looking for a point, pay close attention to the final lines of the play. Or just listen to your heart. Afterwards, I heard two ladies debating what the title “The Fever” meant. I have my own ideas.
Reviewer Michael Smallwood is an actor in Charleston.