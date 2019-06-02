Spoleto Festival’s chamber music variety show at the Dock Street Theatre mostly packs in patrons of a certain demographic: financially secure people, age 50-80, who can trace their ancestry to Europe and who grew up with the idea that classical music is an important art form.
What they get inside the theater is unpretentious confirmation. Host Geoff Nuttall describes classical music, in its myriad forms, as something not at all sacred or grandiose but, rather, perfectly comprehensible and accessible to any willing listener, even in its contemporary forms.
The chamber music programming is a big mix of styles and eras, and every recital includes appealing works that provoke an enthusiastic audience response. Sometimes these programs strike me as a series of bonbons, without enough meat and potatoes, and I long for something big and bold and — dare I say it? — traditional, such as a Brahms piano quintet or an old-fashioned Beethoven string quartet.
Sometimes I am delighted to discover that a new work, such as composer-in-residence Paul Wiancko’s stunning “When the Night” for Cello Quartet, satisfies that desire. It might not be a work that’s yet part of the canon, but it has the heft and grace that the canon calls for.
Wiancko, a Brooklyn-based California native, is as adept with his cello and bow as he is with his manuscript paper and composer’s pen, and he often performs in chamber music settings. He was one of the four cellists who played “When the Night,” joining Joshua Redman, Christopher Costanza and Nina Lee for the work based loosely on the opening phrase of “Stand by Me.”
It easily could have become sugar-coated or deferential to the pop song. Instead, Wiancko created mere musical allusions that never disrupted the flow of appealing phrases and gestures, warm tonality and swings between meditative passages and energetic flurries of sound.
And what would a good cello quartet be without a pizzicato section? It came at the end of “When the Night” and was contagious. Wiancko even threw in an al legno passage, where the players strike the strings with the wood of the bows, to create a percussive quality.
It was a refreshing reminder that great classical music indeed remains an important art form. It came as a kind of relief.
The cello quartet opened Program 5, which also featured pianist Stephen Prutsman (in his last appearance this year) and flutist Tara Helen O’Connor performing a Bach sonata, plus a Vivaldi concerto for two solo cellos and continuo (which included theorbo, a large lute-like instrument), and violinist Karen Gomyo (making her Spoleto Festival chamber music series debut) blowing the roof off the Dock Street Theatre with her rendition of Pablo de Sarasate’s “Carmen Fantasy.”
The interplay between O’Connor and Prutsman — the expressive dynamics, careful phrasing and intricate dialogue they achieved — was riveting. The Vivaldi was a romp. And that violin showstopper, featuring familiar melodies from Bizet’s “Carmen,” caused the Spider-Man effect. Just as when the superhero senses danger the small hairs on his body stand erect, so too did the hairs on my body straighten upon hearing Gomyo’s precise-yet-vigorous performance of this notoriously difficult piece, replete with huge jumps along the fingerboard, harmonics, double-stops and big chords, and lightning-fast cross-string passages. I guess this is what’s meant when the term “virtuoso” is employed.
Earlier in the series I got to hear Prutsman play Beethoven’s famous “Moonlight” piano sonata, and a nifty rap by bass player and composer Doug Balliett called “Echo and Narcissus” that borrowed from Ovid. Balliett’s piece put several of the series’ regulars to work creating the rhythmic accompaniment, and it gave Narcissus a voice in the form of countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo.
The highlight of that earlier program, though, was something traditional: Haydn’s String Quartet in C Major, op. 76, no. 3, nicknamed the “Emperor.” Haydn codified the string quartet form, and this one is particularly compelling, with its famous theme-and-variations second movement that uses a tune Haydn wrote for Emperor Francis II (which later became the German national anthem). The St. Lawrence String Quartet performed the piece with its typical energy and affection.
Program 10 includes a very serious traditional work: Schubert’s Octet in F Major, an hour-long piece scored for clarinet, bassoon, horn, two violins, viola, cello and double bass. Program 11 has Beethoven’s Piano Trio in D Major, op. 70, no. 1, nicknamed the “Ghost.” I wish there were a few more such pieces; one per program would be ideal.
But one mustn’t complain too much. The variety of works — some old, some new; some scored for chamber ensembles, some adapted and arranged — can be head-spinning, but it also demonstrates the vitality of today’s classical music scene, and the perennial appeal of Spoleto Festival’s chamber music programming. With talent like this descending upon Charleston each spring, it’s no wonder the Dock Street Theatre fills up. Now if only the kids and grandkids would discover this musical bounty.