"Pericles" is one of the Bard's late Jacobean comedies. It’s also one of the plays considered to be co-authored by Shakespeare, and therefore not entirely original. The play does feel less like a Shakespearean comedy than one of the Greek classics. The Narrator’s direct audience address would be at home in something like Euripides' "The Trojan Women."
"Pericles" is also darker than many of Shakespeare’s comedies (and a few of his tragedies) and features a ton of plot lines and characters that go nowhere.
In the Spoleto Festival production from Shakespeare's Globe, the play follows the titular Pericles (handled deftly by Colin Campbell) and his misadventures, until it doesn’t. It starts with his questing after a king’s daughter in Antioch. The King, who has an incestuous relationship with his daughter, has challenged her suitors with a riddle. Fail the riddle, die.
Pericles solves it, but the King orders him put to death anyway. He flees, and then meets another King whose daughter he wins. All this prelude feels so jarringly disconnected (the incestuous King and daughter are never mentioned again) that it’s hard to follow the overarching themes of the piece. Pericles himself even disappears from the play for a sizable section in the middle.
Unlike "Twelfth Night," there’s no music to lighten the proceedings or help with character motivations. Unlike "Comedy of Errors," there’s no clever word play to relish in. There are a few elaborate costume pieces: Beau Holland and Andrius Gaucas, playing slavers, get outrageous outfits but not enough stage time.
The skilled ensemble, brilliant elsewhere this festival, are taxed with changing characters to the point of confusion in an effort to accommodate the many locations and plot lines. No one seems to get a chance to shine. "Pericles" is one of the lesser-known and lesser-produced plays in the canon. No wonder.
