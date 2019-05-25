The last time Shakespeare’s Globe visited the Holy City to join Spoleto Festival USA was in 2015, when they brought "Romeo & Juliet." Four year's later and the wait for more good Shakespeare from this terrific company is over. The Bard's works are on offer again, and this time, in a bold and ambitious move, the Globe has brought three plays ("Twelfth Night," "The Comedy of Errors" and "Pericles") to run in rep during the festival. You can buy a single ticket to any of the plays, but if you don’t know which one you want to see, No worries! Go to one of the Audience Choice nights and help pick the show right before opening curtain.
"Twelfth Night" is one of Shakespeare’s middle comedies, and should be familiar to fans of the 2006 film "She’s the Man." Duke Orsino is in love with the Countess Olivia, who spurns his advances. The Duke sends along his attendant Cesario to woo her, unaware that Cesario is really Viola, who loves the Duke. Countess Olivia falls for “Cesario.” Meanwhile, Olivia’s uncle Toby and his best friend Sir Andrew get caught in a plot of revenge against Malvolio, Olivia’s servant. And two pirates, Antonio and Sebastian, arrive in town with hilarious consequences.
If it sounds confusing, don’t worry. It plays very clearly. Members of the eight-person cast assume multiple roles, with the exceptions of Viola and Orsino, and the costumes help a great deal. Jackets, shawls, hats, ties and sashes — each costume piece is simple enough to allow quick changes but specific enough to allow anyone to follow the character jumps. And most of the action is accompanied by clear and hilarious physical comedy bits that should explain anything you’re missing.
Cross-gender casting is as old as Shakespeare’s plays themselves, and here it proves very effective. Eric Sirakian plays Viola/Cesario with a sincere vulnerability. Andrius Gaucas owns the stage as Countess Olivia, hitting diva-esque heights and love-struck schoolgirl delights without going for easy cross-dressing laughs. But the show stealer is Mark Desebrock as Malvolio. He brought the crowd to their knees with an over the top performance and an even wilder costume change.
The direction is mostly solid here. Composer Bill Barclay has filled this show with songs and musical interludes, as is the Globe's way. Other than the opening number, though, they don’t seem acutely tied to the action or characters. And the final moments of lover bliss are somewhat let down by a too-heavy Malvolio moment and lack of time spent on developing the eventual marriages. But, hey, those are the comedies for ya.
Reviewer Michael Smallwood is an actor in Charleston.