At the end of pianist David Virelles’ solo Spoleto Festival debut Saturday evening, the audience rose a bit hesitantly to their feet in appreciation for the deeply complex, wide-ranging works they’d just heard. One concertgoer behind me turned to his companion, bemused, and remarked, “Well, some of that sounded really Cuban.” Like a good part of the audience, he seemed at a loss to make sense of the rest.
Virelles, 36, grew up in the island’s eastern city of Santiago, and displays a deep knowledge of both popular and Afro-Cuban religious music from across the island. But to characterize him as a Cuban pianist — much less a Cuban jazz pianist — is to miss a large part of what makes his musical voice unique.
Concertgoers more familiar with Cuban jazz precursors (and former Virelles collaborator) Chucho Valdés may have been at a loss to find familiar points of entry to Virelles’ musical language. Many of his pieces seem to coalesce out of free-floating musical material halfway through; layers of atmospheric, dissonant chords can set a mood for long periods before a meter asserts itself.
Perhaps the most challenging pieces on the concert were those drawn from his albums, “Gnosis” and “Mbókò,” both compelling, cerebral masterpieces released on the ECM label. But where those studio albums benefit from unusual instrumentation (the former employs a large ensemble with strings and woodwinds, the latter includes two basses and two percussionists), Virelles’ unaccompanied, highly imaginative and free-ranging improvisations were occasionally harder to follow.
Listeners grasping for more familiar anchors in Cuban musical tradition were treated to a virtuosic rendition of Miguel Matamoros’ classic “Son de la Loma,” and one of the concert’s highlights, an original danzón (a 19th-century salon dance), “Sube la loma, compay” that retained all of the stately, danceable rhythm of that genre, thickened up with some pleasantly angular dissonances.
Virelles returned to the Simons Center Recital Hall stage for a second set of concerts Monday evening, accompanied by percussionist Román Díaz. Díaz, a long-time member of the landmark Afro-Cuban folkloric group Yoruba Andabo, was a sensitive and subtle foil to the younger pianist’s complexity.
On record with Virelles, he plays a combination of bells, shakers and the four-drum ensemble known as biankomeko, which originates in the ritual music of central Cuba’s secret abakuá societies. Two conga drums and a shaker bracelet were all that made the trip with him to Charleston, although that was more than enough to allow him to draw forth a subtle range of colors and accents to complement the pianist’s wide timbral palette.
They revisited several numbers from the previous evenings’ solo concerts, all improved by the opportunities they afforded for improvisation in dialogue. “Son de la loma” reappeared, the only moment in the evening where Díaz took an unrestrained, tasty solo. The percussionist’s playfully driving 12/8 groove also laid the foundation for an unexpectedly West African-sounding reimagination of Thelonious Monk’s “Epistrophy.”
But perhaps the duo was at their most original when they were least tied to any explicit groove.
In their opening number, the instrumentalists conversed in short, speech-like solos, introducing brief melodic motifs that occasionally reappeared like gene sequences as the piece evolved. In the evening’s closer, each musician played brief syncopated bursts that worked against each other in a complicated cross-rhythm, elliptically playing around a suggested rumba clave. The piece developed and stretched, the two musicians improvising as one, echoing each other’s musical ideas, before the piece folded back in on itself, ending with the same short, enigmatic conga phrase that had opened the piece.
The audience, no hesitation this time, jumped to their feet. Perhaps it was the dynamism of two superb improvisers interacting. Perhaps the conga drums were enough to make the music unambiguously Cuban (even though Diaz’s playing was anything but traditional).
In any case, the later Spoleto audience seem to be embracing what audiences and critics from New York, Canada and Europe have been proclaiming for several years now: David Virelles is a captivating, seriously original musical voice in the contemporary jazz world, whatever passport he’s holding.
Reviewer Michael O'Brien is an ethnomusicologist, composer and musician who teaches at the College of Charleston.