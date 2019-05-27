"The Comedy of Errors" is one of Shakespeare’s earliest plays, the shortest of the canon, and one of the easiest comedies to understand. Set in the Greek town of Ephesus, the play tells of the misadventures of two sets of twins.
Antipholus of Syracuse is in town with his servant, Dromio, and he is hilariously mistaken by Adriana for her husband. Unbeknownst to him and his servant, there are already an Antipholus and Dromio in Ephesus, and this mistaken identity leads to some of the best comedy bits in the entire Shakespeare canon. There’s also a subplot that starts the play with a merchant named Egeon, searching for his missing son before he is put to death.
The word play is fast and furious in this hilarious farce. The audience seemed to have little trouble following the action and the whip-smart dialogue. The slapstick and physical comedy on display left this reviewer, and the audience as a whole, in stitches.
Kudos to the two Dromios, played by Beau Holland (Syracuse) and Eric Sirakian (Ephesus), who provide some of the best punchlines and physical bits during the two-hour run time. Holland (Sir Andrew in "Twelfth Night" and Dionyza in "Pericles") deserves special praise for a master class is how to use the Bard’s language and achieve expert timing and mugging perfection. Evelyn Miller finds her stride here as Adriana, the confused and frustrated wife to one of the twins.
Unlike fellow rep comedy "Twelfth Night," "Errors" doesn’t feature as much music beyond the opening and closing moments, which are as delightful here as they are in the other shows. Brendan O’Hea’s direction is focused on the comedy and the pacing, which are spot on and nonstop. If you’re in the market for a good laugh, this is one that should not be missed.
Reviewer Michael Smallwood is an actor in Charleston.