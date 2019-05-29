The first installment of "Analogy Trilogy," a work presented in three separate performances to be viewed individually or as a whole, began with "Dora: Tramontane," a 90-minute work combining dance and theater, impeccably conceived and rendered by the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company.
The narrative unfolds beautifully with the help of the nine talented performers who, like multitasking masters, act and sing and dance with great aplomb, telling the story of Dora Amelan, a courageous French-Jewish nurse who, confronted with the atrocities of World War II, helped victims in two internment camps and participated in various underground efforts. Fear, death and destruction is palpable as the company takes us through the war from beginning to end.
The voice of 95-year-old Dora is assumed by the female performers at different times as the many aspects of this story, featuring family members and describing relationships during the chaos of wartime, unfold. Ensemble members are mercurial in their ability to play multiple roles and convey the details of the story, which at times takes on a dreamlike effect, illuminated through the lens of memory.
Because of the theatrical nature of the work, layers of images and emotions are strengthened by the dynamic movement sequences and tableaus and create an intriguing depth and drama. There are times when the pace feels flat, though not for long, as dancers manipulate the set, designed by Bjorn Amelan (Dora’s son), piecing together an ever-evolving puzzle, assembled and reassembled in countless ways, and representing an array of places. This adds much to the visual aspects of the storytelling.
A compilation of German and French music is sprinkled throughout and fills the atmosphere with sounds from another time. The result is a panorama of a life lived valiantly through pain, hardship and perseverance.
Jones and his company never fail to expand the experience of live performance and how it can transport the viewer through dimensions of time and space.
Reviewer Eliza Ingle is a dance instructor, radio host, and writer in Charleston.