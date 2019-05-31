The final part of the epic "Analogy Trilogy" performed by the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company is titled "Ambrose: The Emigrant" and draws from the work of author W.G. Sebald. This haunting account unfolds with a slow and cerebral energy which is the most cinematic in nature of the trilogy as well as the most mysterious to comprehend.
Using the same ingredients of song, movement, text and set design as the first two installments, this final work reveals a more personal side of each of the nine outstanding performers. We catch glimpses of their personalities folded into a narrative about a German who moves to America and works as a butler and as a caregiver to the eccentric son of a prominent New York family in the 1950s. Many years later his great nephew, seeking to understand more about his ancestry, learns about Ambrose's journey.
Themes of melancholy and mental illness provide a moody and emotional subtext which, due to the lack of action, creates an illusive spell which is often hard to connect with.
Video footage shows the dancers' responses to various characters and themes, providing a welcomed inside view of their personal lives. Their investment in the work is impressive: all are multi-faceted performers with considerable skills in acting, singing and dancing.
The musical score, arranged by Nick Hallett, provides cohesion for the sparse action of the work. Once again, the set design creates another realm, this time one with a very strong sense of architecture, described in the program as resembling origami which is ever folding and unfolding.
The choreography in "Ambrose" feels more developed; while the other two sections had plenty of dancing, this one spends more time with various motifs and relationships.
Certainly the text encourages a more intellectual rendering of the performance, with its vivid imagery and more complicated themes, and perhaps this is because it is derived from literature instead of oral history or conversations.
Having seen the full "Analogy Trilogy" in separate evenings, I might assert that the sum is greater than its parts, and though each section can stand on its own, taken together the work offers an generous and fascinating view of the human experience.
Reviewer Eliza Ingle is a Charleston-based dance instructor, choreographer, writer and radio host.