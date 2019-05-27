Just one year shy of what would have been his 100th birthday, Piccolo Spoleto Festival is bringing American science fiction author Ray Bradbury back to life for a four-night run of a new multimedia theatrical tribute.
Veteran actor and South Carolina native Bill Oberst Jr. plays the writer in “Ray Bradbury Live (forever).” The one-man-show includes an original score, on-stage projections, crowd interactions and a short appearance by Stacy Rabon as Maggie McClure, Bradbury’s late wife. It features excerpts from some of Bradbury’s classic tales, including “Something Wicked This Way Comes.”
“It’s about the yearning to be hopeful,” Oberst said. “It’s a hope that’s grounded in a realism that we're not going to get much better than where we are, so we have to take the best parts of life and accentuate them.”
Oberst, 53, carved out a niche for himself in Hollywood playing the “wounded monster” archetype, and other reluctant villains.
Despite appearing in more than 150 projects, winning an Emmy for his work in “Take This Lollipop,” and turning heads as the Killer Woodsman in the hit television show “Criminal Minds,” working in Hollywood left Oberst feeling hollow, he said.
“The wanting-to-be-important disease is something that Los Angeles amplifies. It's cancerous,” he said. “But I don’t want to be important anymore, I want to do something important.”
After growing disillusionment with what he calls “Red Carpet Culture” and the turbulent 2016 election cycle, Oberst decided to walk away from Hollywood. He found solace in the works of his childhood idol, Ray Bradbury, and had an epiphany while reading “Fahrenheit 451.”
“At the end of the book it says ‘Everyone must touch something,’ and what have I touched? Nothing. Zero,” he said. “This is my effort to redeem myself and to touch something with whatever time I have left.”
The actor approached Bradbury’s family and estate — managed by Don Congdon Associates, the firm established by Bradbury’s longtime agent of the same name — and over the course of three years refined the show into what it is today. Piccolo Spoleto is hosting the show’s debut south of the Mason-Dixon Line, following stops in Los Angeles, Indiana and Theatre Row in New York City.
Michael Congdon, president of his late father’s agency, said it’s amazing to see how much Bradbury continues to impact literature, television, film and music.
“It’s Ray’s 100th birthday in 2020, but you can find twice that many editions of his titles translated into foreign languages all over the world,” he said. “From Armenia to Sri Lanka, Argentina to Lithuania, both sides of the former Iron Curtain and all points in between.”
Oberst also brought in Jonathan Eller, director of the Center for Ray Bradbury Studies at Indiana University, to advise him during the three-year script-writing process. Eller said it didn’t take long to witness the connection Oberst had with Bradbury’s legacy.
“Bill was able to shave down and pick the things that really make up Ray Bradbury,” he said. “As Bill is talking, we’re there with Ray himself.”
Oberst read through countless copies of Bradbury’s manuscripts and studied hours of archival footage. He even carries around a piece of Bradbury’s old house for inspiration, he said. But the show isn’t about imitation.
“He was Ray,” Oberst said. “And now what I'm trying to do through him is to be Billy, before I go.”
Mike Zawisza is a Goldring arts journalist at Syracuse University.