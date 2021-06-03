Question-and-Artist: Michael Guggino of the Steep Canyon Rangers

North Carolina-based bluegrass band Steep Canyon Rangers has been in some fine company throughout their 20-plus-year career, teaming up with actor and banjo phenom Steve Martin, rubbing shoulders with music industry icons while winning a Grammy for Best Bluegrass for the album "Nobody Knows You," and performing with both Martin and Edie Brickell for the pair's album "Love Has Come You."

Surely pandemic isolation would go against the grain for a group that excels in tight-knit playing. Ahead of their June 3 Spoleto Festival USA concert at Cistern Yard, mandolin player and harmony vocalist Michael Guggino shares some personal insights, discoveries and silver linings.

Any new discoveries over the year?

Well, like most people, I've spent a lot of time at home with my family over the last year or so. I got married last July, so it's been nice to be home and have all this time with my wife. We both enjoy cooking, so we've definitely expanded our cooking repertoire. We have also spent a lot of time around our fire pit at home with close friends and family. I'm very thankful for this time in that regard.

Have you played many live shows? What does that feel like after the lockdown?

I've not played many shows during lockdown, but more than I expected to be able. The Rangers did some drive-in shows back in the fall and we are starting to do more shows as things open up. I did help curate a local backyard concert series here in Brevard with small crowds, masks and social distancing. I would play with one other musician and sort of feature them on whatever they do. It's been a lot of fun playing these shows with guys in our band as a duet or with other artists that I may have not played with before in this sort of intimate setting.

Has the past year informed your creative process or any specific works? If so, how?

I have certainly had a lot of time to practice, which I have really enjoyed. I have learned so many new songs and written a few, as well. I got a new mandolin at one point, and it was nice to be able to spend some time with it at home before I took it out to shows. I also set up a home recording "studio," which I never took the time to work on before. I've done quite a few recording sessions for other artists remotely. I never would have thought that was possible before lockdown.

Any “silver lining” epiphanies of late?

Slow down and be present.

What work are you most excited about sharing at Spoleto?

The Steep Canyon Rangers released our newest album "Arm In Arm" in 2020. It was strange to release a new record and not tour behind it. We are definitely excited to play songs from it that some folks might not have seen us play live yet. Really, we are just so excited to play for a live audience again.

Anything you’re hoping to do while in Charleston?

I love history, and Charleston is wonderful place for historical sightseeing. I look forward to walking around the downtown area. The food is pretty darn good, too!