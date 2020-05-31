Powerhouse duo Linda May Han Oh and Fabian Almazan have not let shutdowns slow them down

Well, at least the date stayed the same.

Australian bassist Linda May Han Oh and Cuban-American pianist Fabian Almazan will perform for Spoleto Festival USA audiences on Wednesday as originally planned. But instead of beginning a four-night series of concerts in the College of Charleston’s Simons Center Recital Hall, the couple will play to a digital camera from their Harlem, N.Y., apartment.

The digital concert is an entry in this year’s "Spoleto at Home" series of virtual events. The invitation to participate in the series is an example of the outpouring of empathy they have received from the creative community over the last two months, Oh and Almazan said.

“There are definitely some angels in the community that we're very grateful for, who really keep music alive and help support musicians,” Oh said.

Together, they have taken time during the shutdown to learn the Batá drum, a traditional Cuban Santería instrument. Almazan has been working with jazz saxophonist Walter Smith on arrangements for an upcoming album. He also just finished adapting to a virtual platform the inaugural musical festival for Biophilia Records, the environmental advocacy record label he founded in 2011.

“I think as human beings we have opportunities in the face of these challenges to learn new things,” Almazan said. “So it’s not all bad.”

Oh also sees an upside to the lockdown. She teaches at the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice, part of the Berklee College of Music in Boston, and when classes went virtual, she invited guest speakers who would not normally join her students, including Angela Davis and Wayne Shorter.

Oh and Almazan, who met in 2006 when they were both graduate students in New York City, have coped with emotions and anxieties provoked by the pandemic by listening to music by artists they admire, such as John Coltrane, Bob Marley, David Ludwig and Silvio Rodríguez.

"Spoleto at Home" listeners can expect an adapted version of the originally scheduled program: music combined with conversations about their environmental activism.

“They're not playing in the acoustically perfect, intimate Simons Recital Hall,” said Wall Street Journal music critic Larry Blumenfeld, who curates Spoleto’s jazz series. “The Charleston audience can't get that now. But what they can get is them playing together in the intimacy of the home that they share in Harlem. So it's quite different, but it's another version of this. Jazz musicians are a very adaptable breed. They know what they're doing.”

The duo's digital concert posts at 5 p.m. Wednesday at https://spoletousa.org/spoletoathome and remains available through June 7.