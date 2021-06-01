Piccolo Spoleto's sundown poetry series moves from Dock Street courtyard to Gibbes garden

Piccolo Spoleto's annual Sundown Poetry Series traditionally takes place in the Dock Street Theatre's cozy courtyard, with its green vines winding down brick walls and a fountain soundtrack as background music.

However, this year the series has transported to another magical nook in downtown Charleston: the Gibbes Museum of Art's Lenhardt Garden. This garden has played host to a concert series that encouraged attendees to arrive with a lawn chair and picnic basket in tow and is also rented out for intimate dinners and wedding receptions.

The poetry series will be the latest to grace the Gibbes garden, which kicked off June 1 and extends through June 11. Each reading is set to start at 6:30 p.m.

This year's featured poets are: Jasper Magazine's 2017 Literary Artist of the Year Al Black (June 1); "To The Bones" author Valerie Nieman (June 2); SCETV's "By the River" featured poet H.R. "Randy" Spencer (June 3); Poetry Society of America Emily Dickinson Prize winner Lola Haskins (June 7); Volusia County (Daytona Beach), Fla., poet laureate Dr. David B. Axelrod (June 8); Wright Legacy Award for Poetry finalist Kwoya Fagin Maples (June 9); two-time Pushcart Prize nominee Grace C. Ocasio (June 10); and "Mermaid Daughter" chapbook author Ren Ruggiero (June 11).

For the full schedule and more details, go to piccolospoleto.com/sundown-poetry.