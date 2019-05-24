Piccolo Spoleto Festival’s Spotlight Concert Series, a cornerstone of the annual 17-day arts event, presents 10 chamber music performances, starting May 27. The series features local and regional musicians.
“There is a lot of variety for every different subgenre of chamber music,” said Spotlight Series Artistic Director Yuriy Bekker, who is also concertmaster and Pops conductor of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra. “All of the concerts are very enjoyable, approachable, fun and educational.”
The series kicks off at Mepkin Abbey with a 4 p.m. Memorial Day concert called “Music of Heaven — The Eternal Gift,” conducted by Robert Taylor.
Taylor, who is director of choral activities at the College of Charleston and director of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chorus, will lead his own professional choir, the Taylor Festival Singers, accompanied by the Ensemble of St. Clare at the Mepkin Abbey concert. The program includes a performance of Maurice Durufle’s “Requiem,” two movements from Olivier Messiaen’s “Quartet for the End of Time” and John Rutter’s “Gaelic Blessing.”
The performance is dedicated to Joseph Flummerfelt, former director of choral activities for Spoleto Festival USA, who died earlier this year, and to the late Abbott Francis Klein of Mepkin Abbey, who was an accomplished musician and determined conservationist.
“(Klein) had a vision of making the Abbey a tranquil and serene mecca for classical music and the cultural space for people to visit that it is today,” said Ellen Dressler Moryl, artistic director emeritus of the Spotlight Concert series and the founding director of the Ensemble of St. Clare. Dressler Moryl started Piccolo Spoleto in the late 1970s when early in her tenure as director of the Office of Cultural Affairs, a position now occupied by Scott Watson.
“We decided it would be great to have a sort of fringe festival that would be a mirror reflection of the kind of offerings that Spoleto would do,” she said. “And we would utilize professionals from the southeast region to do a series of events that would be available to local audiences and visitors alike for free.”
Spotlight series concerts are ticketed, but prices are reasonable, said Bekker, referring to typical adult ticket prices of $21. “The purpose of that is to reach out to the broader community so people can go to many concerts and be able to afford them rather than paying $100 for tickets,” he said.
Other Spotlight performances include “Hello Saxophone!,” a unique contemporary classical performance by saxophonist Jonathan Kammer; a recital featuring violist Carol Gimbel and collaborators; a program by members of the Charleston Symphony brass section; and other chamber music concerts. For a full schedule go to www.piccolospoleto.com.
“I think it will be great to see local musicians who are also world-class,” Bekker said. ”They’re rising to the occasion to perform at such a renowned festival at such a renowned time in Charleston’s calendar.”
Alexa Piwowarski is a Goldring arts journalist at Syracuse University.