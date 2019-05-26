In 2005, composer Joby Talbot was commissioned to produce a choral opus based on an 800-year-old Roman Catholic pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela in the north of Spain.
For Talbot, it was an opportunity to interpret a religious experience that he undertook himself to prepare for the writing of the piece.
This July will mark 14 years since Talbot debuted his a cappella musical odyssey in London. Spoleto Festival USA will present two performances of “Path of Miracles,” on May 27 and 31, featuring festival mainstay The Westminster Choir. This time, the work is staged by director John La Bouchardière. Joe Miller, the festival’s director of choral activities, conducts the Westminster Choir.
“It’s a religious piece, in a sense, because it’s about the Santiago de Compostela,” said La Bouchardière. “But the components aren’t particularly religious. Talbot’s really writing about … a human experience.”
La Bouchardière is stripping “Path of Miracles” of its Christian context. The old basilicas and cathedrals, decorated with stained glass and wall frescoes, typically are the venue for performances of the work. But this time, it will be presented on the Gaillard Center stage.
“It’s just a wonderful, wonderfully acoustic space, and I think it will kind of become our modern non-religious cathedral,” Miller said.
Forty choristers will line the stage and offer dramatic interpretations of the pilgrim’s journey.
The Camino de Santiago spans nearly 500 miles and attracts thousands of pilgrims each year. It can be a grueling journey on foot, especially in the heat of summer. La Bouchardière said he wants to immerse the audience in the experience.
“The physical effort of actually walking that far is a very big deal,” he said. “I’m not going to ask the audience to walk as well (but) they need to have a sense of a journey — a physical journey. Staging it, compared to the original at least, is about giving it a narrative — a physical narrative.”
The members of the choir bring the Camino de Santiago with improvised expressions, gestures and movement.
“I wouldn’t be interested in just walking in and telling everybody what they can do,” La Bouchardière said. “We (he and Miller) will devise a lot of it, but they (the singers) will bring their own understanding of what a pilgrimage is to the stage in the end.”
La Bouchardière and Miller want to make “Path of Miracles” accessible to the audience.
“The text goes beyond it just being religious, or just being highbrow music,” Miller said. “It just really speaks truth.”
