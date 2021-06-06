Let the overviews begin. Our arts critic homes in, sums up and noodles out Spoleto shows.

They come and go in Charleston.

Since Spoleto Festival USA's 1977 launch, this paper and others have, at times, appointed an overview critic to cover the year's program.

The mission is to soak up as much of it as possible, then offer intermittent recaps on the highs and lows, the hits and misses, the curatorial cohesion or lack thereof.

Why is one year opera-heavy? How is the new venue of another season serving the shows? Why do so many acrobats hail from Australia? What's up with the high-heeled shoe being deployed as a prop or motif through works spanning the globe?

Having held the role elsewhere, I offered myself the job, and am devoting my Sunday columns to the task during the festival's run.

My approach is to consider the artist as a divining rod of the human experience. It is the artist who possesses the precision sensitivity to pick up on both the elusive and the universal. It is the artist who can pinpoint that something under the Earth's surface or perhaps in the ether that is canting the axis of our wobbling world.

What's uncanny is that festival after festival, I have found those universals asserting themselves at Spoleto. It should be noted that this is not by any imperative of curation. General Director Nigel Redden has told me on numerous occasions it is not his explicit intent to do so; he simply finds artists that resonate with him.

There are also no memos among artists to hew to any unifying notion. If anything, they would veer toward the opposite to maintain a purity of expression. With this in mind, the trick for an overview critic is not to shoehorn such tidy parallels into the work and to only do so when their collective call merits it.

But from where I'm sitting, these uncanny universals across diverse time zones and divergent cultures seem to tug at artists. Take, for example, the 2017 festival. Show after show laser-focused on the role of women. French performer Aurélia Thierrée portrayed one on the verge of a nervous breakdown, giving nods to seminal feminist fiction along the way. In "Yo, Carmen," María Pagés Company unleashed formidable female power by way of flamenco. Another work of choreography, Company Wang Ramirez's "Monchichi," brought out those aforementioned, comically cruel shoes.

A few months later, in October 2017, the #MeToo movement went full throttle. Thanks to those railing, raging, razor-sharp Spoleto artists, any festival patron couldn't say they didn't see it coming.

The following festival seemed fixated on artists who came before us. Kneehigh's "The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk" reanimated the love story of artist Marc Chagall and his wife. In opera, "The Tree of Codes" revived the work of 1930s writer Bruno Schulz, by way of writer Jonathan Safran Foer, to illustrate the perils of erasure as the seeds for the Holocaust were sown.

And this year, of course, has its own singular aspects, with both artists and audiences gaining their sea legs in live performance. As Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg pointed out when officially launching the festival on May 28, Spoleto, and Piccolo Spoleto, too, have in many ways reopened the Holy City, declaratively bringing back in-person, live arts events.

So after the first days of seeing a selection of performances during the scaled-back, safety-focused 2021 program, one commonality is clear. That is gratitude. All of the artists I took in over the weekend were quick to impart that it was their first time performing together live since the pandemic lockdown.

As Caleb Teicher and Company performed at the winning new Rivers Green outdoor venue, audiences bore witness to live dance as vibrant life force. Brilliantly realizing through movement the music of Ella Fitzgerald and harnessing the power of the human voice through beatboxer Chris Celiz, the company soft-shoed and Lindy Hopped and tapped the sheer force of joy in a way no Zoom ever will.

And the audience was there every euphoric step of the way, erupting in visceral cheers through the evening before dispersing back onto Coming Street, grinning and beaming, spent and elated and full of marvel.

I routed myself past Cistern Yard, where Preservation Hall Jazz Band was in full New Orleans glory, introducing their kin to the crowd. I only needed to peer through the gate to feel the rapt energy of all. Others have reported on the band's spontaneous hugging on stage.

The next night, May 29, I made my way to Festival Hall for "The Woman in Black," London's famed West End ghost play. Charged, well-paced performances by Peter Bradley and Nick Owen enthralled the hall, going so far as to prompt startled gasps, then relieved sighs through its skillful teasing of suspense and surprise.

As I'm sure it was for many in the room, it was my first in-person theatrical journey since the pandemic lockdown, and it proved an auspicious reentry, underscoring how live theater can enfold an entire room, with a few frights to remind us through our own pumping blood that we are here, together, in the flesh.

At Cistern Yard for singer and songwriter Sarah Jarosz's second performance on May 31, the communal mood was more reflective but just as miraculous. Sitting under the live oaks on a preternaturally crisp evening, we were wholly immersed in the fine, subtle, warm musicality of Jarosz and her fellow musicians. We were supplicant to the gentle, layered, strains they together spun, to an artistic voice so true to itself in both sound and word.

The audience-artist connection then took an unexpected, deeply moving turn by way of the festival's first of two virtual theater offerings, played out in an hourlong phone call. "A Thousand Ways (Part One): A Phone Call," by the Brooklyn-based 600 HIGHWAYMEN connects one audience member with a presumptive other, then guides the two through a series of recorded questions and exchanges ranging from the banal, like the number of windows in a caller's room, to the existential, with imagined excursions together into the desert that is this wild ride called life. Written and created by Abigail Browde and Michael Silverstone, the work mines isolation and reconnection. My fellow caller was Susan, a psychotherapist from Maine. By the end of the call, when we signed off, I was strangely shattered by ending this honest, intimate interlude with a complete stranger.

Then I headed back to Cistern Yard to catch the Steep Canyon Rangers. Strong and sure—and utterly unflappable in the steady stream rain of coming down on them—they shared for the first time live songs from their latest album, "Arm in Arm," along with others, too.

I had last seen the North Carolina-based bluegrass band about ten years ago at a different stage in their career at The Barn at the Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, New York. They have settled into a marked maturity, a seasoned, seamless ensemble, with lyrics referencing children and striking skill rendered particularly stirring by the phenomenal fiddling of Nicky Sanders.

"Live music. Feels good," banjo player and vocalist Graham Sharp pronounced in a voice as deep and storied as the Carolina mountains. It was their first Spoleto gig, and their first time out in 15 months, too. As they said and demonstrated in one masterfully executed song after the next, they were going to "play through any damn weather."

If an overarching theme has emerged, it is reemergence — that of both artists and audiences.

In Charleston, our cultural biorhythms were thrown out of whack by the cancellation of annual gatherings like Spoleto and Piccolo Spoleto. Residents around town quip that it's how they know the heat is coming. For some, it is time to spring for an artsy party dress or sun-beating hat. For local artists, it is a time to ramp up and mount their finest work.

In this city and throughout the world, it was a year that goes against the grain of how humans are meant to interact. It cast a glaring, stark spotlight on the unnatural state of isolation. It reinforced how the act of coming together in the same physical space for a shared experience is essential to the social animals that we are.

So it's no great balletic leap that giddiness is now on full display. Gratitude is also in order for our great fortune in reemerging along with the world's most compelling artists. With them, we are jumpstarting the millennia-old practice of making sense of an ever-reeling planet by means of artistic expression.

Let the festival continue, and welcome back to the human race.