Upon her death in 2017, jazz matriarch and pianist Geri Allen left behind a career that spanned three decades, over 40 albums, a Grammy nomination and an immeasurable contribution to the landscape of music.
Now, five of her former collaborators and close friends will gather in Charleston to honor her legacy at Spoleto Festival USA.
The performance will be spearheaded by drummer and composer Terri Lynne Carrington, who has spent the two years since Allen’s death organizing similar tributes across the country. She will be joined by bassist Robert Hurst, tap dancer Maurice Chestnut, pianist Craig Taborn and saxophonist Ravi Coltrane (son of the legendary John Coltrane).
Carrington said it’s the least she can do to pay homage to her friend and colleague.
“I first worked with Geri when I was 12,” said Carrington, whose most recent collaboration with Allen came on the 2015 album “Perfection.” “She was an inspiration to me then, and remains and inspiration to me because of her insurmountable talent and expertise in this tradition and culture of jazz music.”
It’s an expertise rooted in a life-long love of the origins of jazz, Carrington said.
“We came up in a time that you knew you had to understand the history of the music, as well as the social and cultural background inherent in the music,” she said. “As educators we both instilled this in our students, as it feels young musicians have an aversion now to going back in order to inform how they move forward.”
Bassist Robert Hurst agreed that an appreciation of the past and present, combined with fierce innovation, helped make Allen a generational talent.
“I think the elders of jazz were always focused on real time, and they were always trying to push music forward with respect to the culture,” said Hurst, who served as bassist for Jay Leno’s “Tonight Show” for its first eight years. “Geri always did that, and I always felt that in her music.”
Over the course of her career, Allen collaborated with artists from all walks of jazz, both legends and newcomers, from free-jazz trailblazer Ornette Coleman to contemporary virtuosos like Esperanza Spalding.
But Allen wasn’t just making music. She was developing artists, too, Carrington said.
“Geri has a way of bringing the most out of people,” Carrington said. “That’s the trait of a true master. She made a difference in my life and career as she did many other musicians. She educated softly and consistently.”
Allen’s passion for education persisted into her later years. In 2013, she took on the role of director of jazz studies at the University of Pittsburgh, a position she held until her death at age 60, following a battle with cancer.
Deane Root, director of the Center for American Music at the University of Pittsburgh, worked closely with Allen during her brief tenure. He said it didn’t take long for her to thrive in the role.
“I really grew to appreciate what a beautiful human being she was,” said Root, who once served on the South Carolina Arts Council. “She was the ultimate kind of mentor that a student would want, because she gave you her complete attention and really helped people find skills within them that they didn't even know they had.”
Tap dancer Maurice Chestnut, who is almost 30 years Allen’s junior, considers himself one of those individuals.
“She was a once-in-a-lifetime mentor,” he said. “She became like a jazz godmother to me.”
Allen first “discovered” Chestnut around 2005, at her daughter’s dance class. Chestnut was the instructor of the class and the two hit it off over their love of jazz. After a while, Allen began stopping by his performances at local jazz clubs in New Jersey.
Allen saw something in his dancing that not everyone did, Chestnut said.
“I see myself as a musician,” he said. “I'm a percussionist who’s ‘playing’ tap. I always looked at it like that, and Geri understood that. Some don’t, but she got it.”
In fact, Allen saw so much potential in the young Chestnut that she asked him to join her band Timeline. The group would go on to record the live album, “Geri Allen & Timeline Live” in 2009.
Through artists like Chestnut and the other musicians who perform in her honor, Allen’s impact on music can still be seen and heard.
“She put energy into this world that made it a better place, and there’s so much other energy that’s not doing that,” Hurst said. “I want everybody to feel her energy and to celebrate her genius and her magic, her Black Girl Magic.”
