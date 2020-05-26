In conversation with Alicia Hall Moran and Jason Moran, 'Spoleto at Home' guests

“It’s hard to not just want to make your music all that much better,” said mezzo-soprano Alicia Hall Moran. “Because it’s kind of all that we have.”

Moran and her husband, the jazz pianist Jason Moran, both are Spoleto Festival veterans. They were scheduled to perform their original multidisciplinary concert “Two Wings: The Music of Black America in Migration” on May 27.

“It’s very, very sad that we won’t get to perform in Spoleto,” Moran said, referring to the pandemic-caused cancellation. Instead, she and her husband have participated in an online Jazz Talk, part of this year’s “Spoleto at Home” virtual programming.

In the second of three Jazz Talks, the Morans speak with jazz critic Larry Blumenfeld about “Two Wings,” which premiered last year at Carnegie Hall in New York City. The talk also will include film director Julie Dash (“Daughters of the Dust”), who had been slated to collaborate on the Spoleto iteration of “Two Wings.”

Transitioning so much of her life to Zoom has been a pleasant surprise for Moran. She and her husband enjoy spending mornings with their sons in their West Harlem apartment. She said she is grateful that, during this period of interruption, technology has helped to ensure that art still can be shared.

“Jason and I are not afraid to live in the past with our music,” she said. “But all of this online situates us in an extremely contemporary way, and the music is withstanding the moment, so it's encouraging.”

“Two Wings” is designed to incorporate a literary voice that resonates with the people of each city hosting a performance. For Charleston, the Morans had selected Isabel Wilkerson, author of award-winning book “The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration.”

“We have chosen to have a different author be the master of ceremonies and read from their own book in the location,” Moran said. “Their written work is a celebration of that place.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the rhythm of life, Jason Moran said.

So he is manipulating tempos in the music, too, sometimes slowing it to a lava-like degree, sometimes speeding things up — “playing a ballad as an up-tempo piece or playing an up-tempo piece as a ballad,” he said. “At this time, I need both.”

The Jazz Talk on “Two Wings” posts online at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, at https://spoletousa.org/spoletoathome/ and remains available through June 7.