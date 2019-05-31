Informed by folk and Americana music, and featuring fresh harmonies and a mastery of their stringed instruments, I’m With Her has created a sound both innovative and rooted in tradition.
The trio — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan and Sara Watkins — bring their distinct sound to Spoleto Festival USA for a Cistern Yard concert on June 1.
I’m With Her was formed in 2014 following an impromptu 20-minute set hastily put together in a bathroom at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival. By 2015, they had embarked on a European tour, playing covers of songs by musicians such as Nina Simone and Jim Croce.
“It was kind of a perfect fit,” said O’Donovan. “I know that sounds maybe trite to say, but we've all been playing music professionally for quite some time, and I think the combination of the three of us together really felt like a special thing to capture.”
Each woman had a thriving career of her own. Jarosz was hailed as a mandolin and banjo prodigy, signing a deal with Sugar Hill Records during her senior year in high school. Watkins was a founding member of, and played fiddle in, the progressive bluegrass band Nickel Creek, alongside her brother Sean and mandolinist Chris Thile. Watkins also released her first two solo albums, “Sara Watkins” and “Sun Midnight Sun,” before I’m With Her got off the ground. O’Donovan had started two other groups: the bluegrass string band Crooked Still and the female folk-noir trio Sometymes Why. O’Donovan had also released two of her own EPs and a solo album, “Fossils.”
The band members still work on their individual projects, and they continue to enjoy success as versatile artists, releasing new albums and winning awards. Last year, Jarosz won the Grammy for Best Folk Album for her fourth release, “Undercurrent,” as well as the Grammy for Best American Roots Performance for her song, “House of Mercy.”
Jarosz and O’Donovan recently played with Sara Bareilles on “Saturday Night Live” and Watkins played at Carnegie Hall with Nickel Creek in May.
Even when juggling hectic solo schedules, their band is a top priority.
“We're big fans of shared calendars,” O’Donovan said. “That's really how you keep it all together.”
I’m With Her puts on no airs. O’Donovan describes their performances as “just the three of us and no gimmicks, playing acoustic instruments and singing three-part harmony.”
Watkins shares this sentiment and wants to make sure I’m With Her works cohesively as a trio.
“Our goal for this band is for it to be a band (with) its own stand-alone sound, separate from any of our individual projects, with shared value of each person,” she said.
That sound has clear influences from Americana, bluegrass and folk, but the band tries to keep their sound “label-free,” according to O’Donovan.
“I think putting one label on it just feels like it always kind of pushes somebody away,” she said.
Their Spoleto show will feature songs from the album “See You Around,” which came out in February 2018, as well as their latest single, “Call My Name,” which dropped earlier this year. The band also will choose some covers to play during their set, but O’Donovan said those aren’t decided until the night of the show.
“It's true that we have different backgrounds,” Watkins said. “But I think it's all connected with this experience that all three of us have in the value of bands and in supporting each other musically.”
