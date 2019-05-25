It’s never too late to write a play, direct and act in it, and have it presented at Piccolo Spoleto Festival 2019. Jim Rogers, 84, is proof.
His “The Geriatric Monologues,” presented May 25 and 26 at Threshold Repertory Theatre, is an adaption of his book of poetry, “Starts and Stops Along the Way: Sharing Some Stuff from the Road Most Travel, with Space for Your Own.”
Rogers said he wrote the book, a compilation of serious and humorous pieces, when he was 77 as a tribute to aging, as if to say “We are here, and we are viable,” he said.
“Someone who I admire tremendously said to me, ‘This should be a play,’ and so it is,” Rogers said.
That someone is his wife Sally Hare, 71, who is producer and public relations manager.
“I’m also the understudy for all seven characters,” Hare, a Charleston native, said. “My interest with the play was to influence a discussion in our culture about aging, considered taboo.”
Hare hopes the play will attract younger patrons so they might consider their relationships with their elders.
Rogers said the play resonates with the parents and children.
“Most of us lament over the relationship we share with our children,” he said. “But they are doing now what we did back then, except they seem to be a lot busier.”
Rogers shifted careers at age 52 to work as a parenting and life educator after four decades in the media business. The play has seven characters presented in seven parts about the stages of aging, reflected in the names of the characters: Bernard Find, Jane Doomore, James Lament, to name a few.
“Each personality is a part of me,” Rogers said. “It’s all about growing old and living, about the starts and stops we make that lead us back to the main road of life.”
Lyle Michael is a Goldring arts journalist at Syracuse University.