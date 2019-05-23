The oversize program booklets were to be expected at a 2017 Spoleto Festival USA chamber music performance. But the pair of stones handed to each baffled audience member as they entered the Dock Street Theatre? That was a new one.
“The whole audience participated in something beautiful,” said Susu Ravenel, an emeritus board member at Spoleto Festival USA, as she recalled making music by hitting the stones together in patterns directed from the stage. It was one of the many off-kilter, yet rigorous performances overseen by the violinist-ringleader-raconteur Geoff Nuttall during the last 10 years.
Since becoming the festival’s Charles E. and Andrea L. Volpe Director of Chamber Music in 2009, Nuttall has become synonymous with the interactive possibilities of the form, making it accessible as well as educational.
“The end goal is that the experience of a concert should be held equally by everyone,” Nuttall said. “We want it to be like going to a football game.”
Nigel Redden, the festival’s general director, had a less boisterous comparison for the twice-daily chamber programs. “Chamber music should be a musical conversation that audiences can participate in,” he said. “At Spoleto, you feel you are drawn into it. They’re a ... balm in the middle of the day.”
This year, as Nuttall celebrates a decade as the successor to Charles Wadsworth, his fellow musicians and chamber music devotees attest to his prowess as well as his passion.
“Geoff is an unmitigated success,” Redden said. “His personal take comes through in his words when he hosts the shows and when he plays the violin.”
Nuttall said each year’s 11 Spoleto programs are designed to take advantage of what he called the “perfect storm” of the Dock Street Theatre itself, the festival’s dedicated audience and the mentorship he received from Wadsworth, who first invited Nuttall’s St. Lawrence String Quartet to perform at Spoleto in 1995.
Almost 15 years later, Nuttall took over as director following Wadsworth’s retirement and carried on his tradition of engaging the audience, with more than a little informative banter thrown in.
“I love to play for everyone out there,” he said of the adrenaline he experiences performing at Spoleto. “It’s a great mix of people. Nowhere like it in the world.”
Ravenel, who has been attending chamber music concerts since Spoleto began (and who provided her garden for Nuttall’s June 2000 wedding to fellow violinist Livia Sohn), said he has been popular with the audience from day one.
“He was animated, wore cool socks, changed his hair every year to surprise us,” she said.
Nuttall’s talent lies in his ability to introduce the audience to new music, new composers and new ideas, all while showing off his vintage suits from thrift shops around the country, Ravenel said.
“And he brought the quartet firmly into the lives of Charlestonians.”
The St. Lawrence Quartet, which Nuttall co-founded in Toronto in 1989, was and is the foundation of his success at Spoleto, he said.
“I would be nothing without my Lawrence colleagues; everything is thanks to them.”
As the most recent member of that quartet, fellow violinist Owen Dalby echoes Ravenel’s sentiment.
“Geoff is always bringing fresh faces to the stage,” said Dalby, who joined the quartet in 2015. “He makes every statement, either on the violin or to the audience, deeply felt.”
Dalby, who has known Nuttall since the 1990s, said he never would have imagined him as the family man he is today.
“Geoff has two boys, Jack and Ellis, and when he is not playing with the quartet, he is at home with his boys,” Dalby said. “Once in a while, he’ll even put on a record and open a bottle of wine.”
Nuttall has some 10,000 vinyl records in his collection to choose from.
“Geoff is larger than life, but it comes from a place of sincerity and a genuine love for music,” Dalby said. “There is something childlike about him, and he is so energetic.”
That energy comes in handy when you’re playing two concerts a day, not to mention three to five hours of rehearsals on top of each morning’s dress rehearsal. For Nuttall, his connection to the material — and to the people listening to it (and sometimes helping to create it) — makes this possible.
“I guess we are lucky to be playing the music we love,” Nuttall said. “That keeps us going.”
