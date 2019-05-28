Dafnis Prieto was drawn to music by his Cuban neighbors, who played all hours of the day.
His was not a particularly musical family, but his hometown of Santa Clara was full of infectious rhythm, and that has served as inspiration for this 44-year-old percussionist and band leader.
He is no stranger to Spoleto Festival USA: In 2018, he joined jazz pianist and mentor Chucho Valdes on stage at the Gaillard Center. His New York City-based jazz band, 17 players strong, takes the same stage at 7 p.m. May 29.
Q: Where did you study music?
A: In the music school (of Santa Clara) from the age of 10 to 14, then I studied at the Havana National School of Music from the age of 14 to 18. In reality, all the curricula that I took were focused on classical music; I studied classical percussion.
Q: Who would you consider the greatest influence of your professional career?
A: A lot of people. The majority have stayed on my mind during my whole life: Cuban groups I use to hear every day on the streets; Chucho Valdés... it costs me a lot to mention one, or a few, because, in reality, they are a lot of people. When I started my music career, it was Cuban musicians, now that I expanded my professional career, it is big names from around the world, and from different genres.
Q: How do you maintain order and structure in the band?
A: What happens is that New York’s artists have a lot of accessibility towards different types of music. A lot of musicians have had the opportunity of playing Latin music before or, if not, they have a certain knowledge or reference. But honestly, it is extremely important to select a musician that has a strong sense of rhythm.
Q: What can the public expect from your Spoleto Festival show?
A: We will be playing the new album, “Back to the Sunset,” that just won the Grammy Award for Best Latin Jazz Album. Practically all the music is from that album, and we might add some new songs.
Q: How would you describe the experience of winning that Grammy?
A: We are extremely happy with the work that we did for the album; it feels like a very important award in the music industry. I’m so glad given that it took a lot of time, commitment and hard-work.
