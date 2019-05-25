David Virelles grew up in Santiago, Cuba, in a family of musicians. It didn't take long for his own musical interests to develop. A pianist, he trained at the conservatory and eventually became fascinated with the American jazz tradition.
While still in Cuba, Virelles met Canadian musician Jane Bunnett, a practitioner of Afro-Cuban music. She invited Virelles to Toronto, where the pianist continued his studies, immersing himself in jazz. Eventually he relocated to New York City, to the beating heart of the North American jazz scene, performing with an array of stars.
His own style is eclectic, experimental folkloric and improvisatory, blending Cuban rhythms and motifs with progressive jazz. He performs six gigs at Spoleto Festival, three solo and three with percussionist Roman Diaz.
Q: At what age did you have your first contact with music, and can you describe that experience?
A: The introduction I had to this world is that I come from a musician family. My dad is a singer and my mom is a flutist and teacher for a couple of music schools in Santiago, Cuba.
Q: Was there a certain person who was a significant influence in your career, or who made you feel passionate regarding your professional development as a musician?
A: Many people influenced me, but everything started with my family, from my home. The different teachers that I had, like my first piano teacher, and all the professors I had in Cuba, and then in Canada.
Q: Where did you study music?
A: I began in Santiago, Cuba, at elementary music schools. The first one where I studied was José Maria Heredia Vocational School of Art, then the Esteban Salas Conservatory. When I finished all my primary studies, I decided to go to Canada, where for a time I studied at the University of Toronto, but I later graduated from Humber College. Apart from these academic studies, I have also done private studies with musicians I admire.
Q: With which recognized musicians have you had the opportunity to play?
A: I had the opportunity of sharing the scenery with different extraordinary musicians: Henry Threadgill, Roman Diaz (who is going to be with me playing during the festival), Chucho Valdes and Tomasz Stańko, among others.
Q: Describe the experience of sharing the stage with Chucho Valdés.
A: Chucho Valdes is an icon not only from the island of Cuba, but worldwide. He is very generous with his knowledge and energy. Talking with him about music was an unforgettable encounter.
Q: At what point did you decide to move away from Cuba?
A: I decided to moving away from the island when I had the opportunity to study jazz performance at the University of Toronto in 2001.
Q: You visit the island to continue your studies about music and rehearse with other colleagues; can you talk about that experience? What are the emotions that you feel when you go back to Cuba?
A: Mixed emotions, given that I haven't lived on the island for a long time. But I have a deep connection, I was born and raised on the island — I identify with my culture, roots and experiences.
Q: How do you feel about the opportunity to perform at the Spoleto Festival?
A: It is really an honor to be able to share and present my music to the festival's public. It's a unique opportunity, given that we are going to present our work during multiple days and I'm going to show my work in two formats; a solo set with piano and others sets along with Roman Diaz, the percussionist I mentioned earlier. I’m going to be able to see the development and difference of both concerts and how it manifests the art we are trying to transmit.
Q: What can the public expect at Spoleto, regarding your performance?
A: The public can expect music that has origins of the traditional genre; not only Cuban, with a lot of respect towards jazz, but with a contemporary vision.
Ricardo Loubriel is a Goldring arts journalist at Syracuse University.