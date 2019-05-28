Susan Smith, a white woman from South Carolina, claimed that an African-American man had kidnapped her children, but later confessed to killing them herself by driving them into a lake.
“Brutal Imagination” was Cornelius Eady’s response to this 1994 crime.
The poetic drama was a finalist for the National Book Award for Poetry in 2001. This added to Eady’s list of accolades, which includes being a 1999 finalist in the drama category of the Pulitzer Prize for his “The Running Man” opera libretto, a 1991 Pulitzer nomination for “Gathering of my Name,” and a Lamont Poetry Prize from the Academy of American Poets for his 1985 book “Victims of the Latest Dance Craze."
“I have been writing poetry since I was a teenager,” said Eady, Brooklyn-based poet and founder in 2015 of the Cornelius Eady Trio, which performs socially conscious folk songs.
Eady’s interest in race and culture in America often is represented in his work.
“Writing a song is different from writing a poem for me,” Eady said. “With the trio, we perform songs. Sometimes we intersperse poems and music, depending on the venue.”
The trio appeared at the Cannon Street Arts Center recently, making its Piccolo Spoleto Festival debut, and Eady offered a poetry reading on Tuesday at the City Gallery.
Among his selection of poems is “Emmett Till’s Glass-Top Casket,” written in 2010 in reference to the 1955 murder of a 14-year-old African-American boy from Chicago who was visiting family in Mississippi.
“The poem is one of the most significant ones for me,” Eady said. “Emmett’s mother insisted on everyone seeing what the murderers did to his body. They didn’t just kill him, they mutilated him.”
Till’s white attackers were identified but exonerated by an all-white jury. The killing galvanized young black people who became determined to fight the racist status quo in the South and who joined the civil rights movement in significant numbers.
Eady’s song, “The Money Mississippi Blues,” set to a 1955 poem by Langston Hughes, also refers to the Till episode.
“ ‘Money Mississippi’ is one of my favorite tunes, it’s a poem by Langston Hughes that Cornelius put to music,” guitarist and bandmate Lisa Liu said.
Liu was part of the New York-based band Rough Magic, along with Eady, guitarist Charlie Rauh and three others.
“My favorite tune, which I have been playing with Cornelius since 2012, is ‘Arkansas Traveler,’” said Rauh, now part of the trio. “It’s written about a friend of Cornelius, also a friend of mine now, who went back to her native Arkansas when her mother passed away.”
The song reminds him of Southern Gothic literature, Rauh said.
“I feel this song, and the imagery Cornelius creates with his songs in general, has a big impact,” Rauh said.
Lyle Michael is a Goldring arts journalist at Syracuse University.