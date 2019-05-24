Sooner or later, many people start asking themselves: What are my roots? Where do I come from?
The French choreographer Hervé Koubi, who is bringing his 12-member Compagnie Hervé Koubi to Spoleto Festival USA, was no exception. And the answers he found both surprised him and set him on a new artistic path.
“One day I asked my father, ‘Where do my ancestors come from? Which part of France?’” said Koubi, who was born and raised in Cannes. “That day my father showed me a picture of an old man, all dressed in Arabic style. My father told me, ‘Here is your great-grandfather.’”
Koubi realized that he had been raised in a culture that was not the one of his Algerian great-grandparents, and he decided to make art inspired by this discovery.
“I had to do it with dance,” said Koubi, who danced with the Opera de Marseilles and other companies before creating his own company in 2009. “I needed dancers from Algeria.”
So he headed there and began putting together a new dance troupe. He auditioned 250 dancers before finding the dozen men who join him in Compagnie Hervé Koubi. (Subsequent members have come from Morocco and Burkina Faso.)
Finding these young dancers wasn’t easy.
“There were no dance schools in Algeria,” Koubi said. “Most of the dancers learned how to dance by themselves. The youth of Algeria is like that, full of power and dreams. Most of the dancers I met had a very good level in dance, especially in hip-hop and capoeira.”
The resulting piece, “What the Day Owes to the Night,” mixes these dance styles with martial arts and even a bit of ballet. (It takes its name from a novel by Yasmina Khadra that also explores the relationship between France and Algeria, a former French colony.)
Company member Fayçal Hamlat, who learned to dance in the streets, said Koubi's dance collaborators are inspired to do their best.
“Hervé gives a lot of importance to details and the way we are on stage,” Hamlat said. “He really managed to take the best out of each one of us, and this is very interesting when you have someone who always cares for you and tries to push away our limits.”
Compagnie Hervé Koubi performs twice in the Spoleto Festival, at 7 p.m. May 25 and 2 p.m. May 26 at the Gaillard Center.
Ricardo Loubriel is a Goldring arts journalist at Syracuse University.