‘Coming Together’ (from a distance) for a 'Spoleto at Home' virtual orchestra concert

Members of the Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra are accustomed to dashing about the Charleston peninsula from one venue to another, switching gears on the fly. It can be challenging, busy work. Rewarding, too, for young players who get to perform all sorts of repertoire, from operas to symphonies to contemporary works in a concentrated 17-day period.

But “Coming Together,” the orchestra’s contribution to this year’s “Spoleto at Home” virtual programming, represents a new level of on-the-fly music making.

John Kennedy, the festival’s resident conductor and director of orchestral activities, said the 1971 work by Frederic Rezwski — which includes an excerpt of a letter written by a prisoner killed in the 1971 Attica prison uprising — is particularly well suited to a time when coming together remains frustratingly out of reach for many.

“The contemporary work speaks to the topic of isolation, expressing what it's like to take care of oneself, to stay in good health, to keep mentally focused and to look toward the future,” Kennedy said.

Classical music programming at the festival generally includes “the kind of work that you would not otherwise see,” he continued. What happens when you perform such work for an online presentation?

The audio restrictions of teleconferencing software prevented Kennedy from mounting a live performance of “Coming Together.” Instead, he enlisted 11 members of the Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra to record their parts individually at home using a click track. He then worked with independent Charleston-based producer Preston Dunnavant and Spoleto's director of production Mike East to piece all the videos together and align the audio tracks.

The socially distant performance, with all its rhythmic intricacies and new technological demands, was pulled together in two weeks, Kennedy said.

“There's no replacement for live music, experiencing things acoustically, and gathering the audience and musicians together,” Kennedy said. “For that reason, this piece addresses that topic in its own way and seemed highly appropriate for this moment. The act of doing it together for these musicians was really important.”

Coming Together posts online at http://spoletousa.org/spoletoathome/ at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 30, and will remain available for viewing through June 7.