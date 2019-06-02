Some people might recoil at the idea of revisiting their teenage diaries in a public forum. But for Cora Bissett, who shot to stardom as the teenage lead singer of the Scottish indie-rock band Darlingheart, turning her diaries into a stage show helped her understand her formative years.
“It's really weird — you're picking your childhood apart,” said Bissett, author and star of “What Girls Are Made Of,” which opens June 4 at Spoleto Festival USA. “But I was thinking, ‘What are the things that have made me me?’”
“What Girls Are Made Of,” which premiered at Scotland’s Traverse Theatre last year, began to take form in 2016, following the death of Bissett’s father. As she combed through her parents’ attic, she discovered boxes of her childhood diaries, which she had kept religiously since the age of 9.
The Scottish writer, director and actress didn’t exactly have a normal coming-of-age story.
“Getting into a band at 17 years old, and everything that happened — even though terrible things happened — really shaped me,” she said.
More than 25 years ago, Bissett, then a recent high school graduate, got swept up in a whirlwind rock ’n’ roll experience after responding to an ad in a local newspaper: lead singer wanted. Before she knew it, Bissett and her band Darlingheart had a five-album record deal and were touring with Blur and opening for Radiohead.
Revisiting those diaries and watching herself grow up between the lines inspired Bissett to reflect on her life today.
“Very soon after my dad died, I became pregnant with my little girl,” Bissett said. “You become an adult in a different way when you lose a parent, and then you become an adult in a different way again when you have a child.”
As a new mother, Bissett began to wonder what she wanted to instill in her daughter.
“I started out on a crazy rock ’n’ roll journey, and here I am now at 44,” she said. “Well, what have I got to pass onto my girl? What have I learned in all these years on the Earth?”
So she got to work pulling anecdotes from her diaries, conjuring memories and piecing together a play, one that she describes as a “rockin’ roller coaster” that matures into a pensive piece about courage and failure. (Despite landing one of the biggest record deals in Scottish history, Darlingheart was cut by its label following a poor-selling first album.)
“This is very personal,” Bissett said. “I used to just get my little one off to bed, and my partner would stay in the house, and then I'd hop out to a little pub up the road and just sit on my laptop and type away every night.”
She has worked as a theater director for 10 years, but Bissett knew she would have to take the stage this time. Should it be a a one-woman show?
“Then I just thought, ‘Nah, this is too lonely,’” she said. “I want a live band onstage and I want that band to be all the characters in my world. So they become my band members, my mom and dad, the record company and everybody else in the story.”
Putting the character of her father onstage helps bring “What Girls Are Made Of” full circle. Her father had dementia, and Bissett remembers the “bonkers” things he used to say. By the end, he did not recognize his daughter — at one point he thought she was Dolly Parton.
“My mom and my sisters would be constantly on the floor laughing, but with tears streaming down our face, at some of this stuff he'd come out with,” Bissett said. “I tried to capture that weird duality of things being very funny, but incredibly sad at the same time.”
Simon Donaldson, the band member who also plays Bissett’s father, said his role was incredibly nerve-wracking at first. But hearing Bissett speak of her father in rehearsals helped.
“We found that it was an honesty and a lightness of touch that brought her dad onto the stage,” he said, adding that he feels honored to play the part. “I’m touched that what I’m doing brings Cora’s dad back to life on stage for those brief moments.”
Bissett said she is completely immersed in those moments onstage.
“Each night I miss my dad,” she said. “Simple as that, I guess. I get to feel like I'm with him for a few moments again.”
Madalyn Owen is a Goldring arts journalist at Syracuse University.