Some arts festivals only rely on others, presenting performers summoned for the occasion, ready with their tunes and dance moves. Other festivals, instead, form orchestras and chamber groups made up of talented players; commission or produce staged operas; collaborate with members of the hosting community to provide patrons with special tours and parties; and design unique concert programs.
Spoleto Festival USA falls into that second category. For decades it has provided a platform for the new and innovative, especially the practitioners of classical music and opera. It has dug up and revitalized obscure works from the 18th century and introduced audiences to staged operas written in the 21st century. And it’s hardly shy about presenting programs of classical music that you’d be hard pressed to find anywhere else.
The Music in Time series, for example, is devoted to performances of music written by living composers. The Westminster Choir presents new works. And the chamber music series, led by the ever-curious Geoff Nuttall, often features contemporary pieces. Indeed, the series now boasts a “composer-in-residence” who is on stage to explain his music to eager audiences.
It can be an interesting sight to behold: a decidedly middle-aged (or older) crowd typically accustomed to hearing the old chestnuts on the edge of their seats, taking in music that challenges their tastes and assumptions.
Spoleto Festival also assembles its own orchestra, a months-long effort involving lots of auditions led by John Kennedy, resident conductor and director of orchestral activities. Each year, he travels to a few cities and invites young players to make their case. A few are alumni of the Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra, but most are new — recent graduates of conservatories, young players on the festival circuit and a few current students.
The result is a lot of talent packed into a single space, and a lot of energy and enthusiasm from musicians whose stamina is essential. They play a concert or two of their own, of course, but they also perform in the opera pit, in the Music in Time series and in special programming that requires their talents.
This kind of hands-on approach to festival organizing is not unique, but it’s not so common either. And it gives Spoleto Festival its particular character. Here, one is exposed to emerging talent, the future stars of the classical music world. Among those who performed in the festival before they were famous are Yo-Yo Ma, Renee Fleming, Joshua Bell, Emanuel Ax and Jean-Yves Thibaudet.
Today, you can witness star-making in progress. Anthony Roth Costanza, a 37-year-old countertenor in high demand, again will perform in the chamber music series. Evan Rogister, a 39-year-old appointed principal conductor of Washington National Opera last year, will lead the Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra in a big program of Russian music at the Gaillard Center. And soprano Melanie Henley Heyn is making her professional opera debut as Salome.
Spoleto Festival puts a lot of energy into all of its programming. It cares a lot about theater and jazz and dance. But it is undergirded by classical music. Its founder, Gian Carlo Menotti, was an opera composer and director. Its choral and chamber music offerings date to Day One. Its artistic staff — Geoff Nuttall, John Kennedy and choral director Joe Miller — all are classical music practitioners.
This is the well-seasoned meat and potatoes of the festival. Take a bite.