The bustle of the Big Apple, the open air of the West Coast and the vibrancy of Miami Beach all can be experienced in Charleston at Spoleto Festival’s “City Symphonies” performance at 7 p.m. May 26 at Memminger Auditorium.
John Kennedy and the Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra will present three works by filmmaker Bill Morrison and composer Michael Gordon about three prominent American cities, New York, Los Angeles and Miami. “Gotham” (2004), “Dystopia” (2008) and “El Sol Caliente” (2015) will be performed as a trilogy for the first time, and for one night only.
“I'm so excited that John took a chance and rolled the dice on this,” Morrison said. “I've never even played them back to back, so I’ll be as receptive to the effect as anyone else in the audience.”
Gordon and Morrison have a long history of collaboration. They first worked together in 1999 on the short film “City Walk.” Twenty years later, the duo will see their work performed in a way they hadn’t previously considered. Scott MacDonald, a film scholar and professor at Hamilton College who has written extensively on the work of Morrison and Gordon, said their partnership is unique.
“There are many filmmakers who collaborate with a single composer. Hitchcock was one,” MacDonald said. “But in the case of Bill and Michael, they’ve worked together longer, more often and in many different ways as time has gone on.”
Though originally created separately, the three pieces work together to highlight the vast geographic and demographic diversity of the United States, Morrison said.
The three films focus on particular historical moments and challenges. These include the construction of the Empire State Building, the establishment of downtown Los Angeles and the Great Miami Hurricane of 1926, which is said to have ushered in an early Great Depression in Florida. Morrison used archival film, home movies and original footage to bring these moments to life.
“I think the films reflect the energy of these cities,” Morrison said. “There's a propulsiveness to 'Gotham,' an extended, elasticity of time in 'Dystopia,' and in 'El Sol Caliente' there's a sense of a new world, an excitement of things to come.”
The music highlights the variation.
“Gotham” was written for a small chamber orchestra accompanied by an electric guitar and bass, as well as three trumpets.
“It requires a small group to make a lot of sound,” Gordon said.
“Dystopia” requires a larger orchestra and is more percussive and up-tempo, emphasizing the brass section.
“El Sol Caliente” features an unusual stage arrangement that divides the 90-member orchestra. Gordon said this develops an illusion of the tides lapping against Miami Beach.
“It’s part of the creation of these waves of sound,” Gordon said. “It’s antiphonal; it goes back and forth.”
It’s a demanding program.
“Every piece of music has its challenges, but I’m not worried about it,” he said. “I have a lot to say about John Kennedy as a conductor.”
This isn’t the first time Kennedy has conducted the work of Gordon and Morrison.
In 2013, Kennedy and the Spoleto orchestra presented “Decasia,” a 2002 project comprised of decaying silent films gathered from the archives of the University of South Carolina’s Moving Image Research Collections. That same year, “Decasia” was added to the National Film Registry.
Kennedy used a click track for that performance, a tool that helps the composer remain in sync with the film. This time, things will be different.
“As a conductor when you're on a click track, you definitely feel like you're controlled in almost a robotic way,” Kennedy said. “But in this case these three films are not on a click track. So, I feel my role is actually to create the performance and communicate its effects.”
Kennedy said the effect of performance relies on the experiences and ideas that patrons bring with them.
“It's up to the audience to find those auditory and visual sweet spots,” he said. “The stories that are created or perceived become individual to each viewer and listener.”
MacDonald said that shouldn’t be too difficult, as he believes the audience is going to witness a performance unlike anything they’ve seen.
“It’s like a hybrid between a concert and a movie,” he said. “I don’t know what you’d call it, a concermovie?”