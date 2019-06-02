The three rings are getting much smaller with Circa’s newest show, making its way to the Spoleto Festival.
The Australian-based performing group, Circa Contemporary Circus, will forgo its typically large-ensemble productions for a smaller, more intimate piece. “What Will Have Been” features three acrobats performing aerial and trapeze work, both individually and as a group.
“I really wanted to get back to the way we twist around ourselves, and the way people inhabit different spaces and times,” director Yaron Lifschitz said. “It is very hard to be purely present with somebody else. And that desire for true presence and intimacy is something that is both there and not there through the show.”
The title is based on a linguistic tense called the future anterior or future perfect and contains no true sense of the present.
“It's a tense that kind of becomes true in the future, but it kind of embeds the past,” Lifschitz explained.
In creating this piece, he selected three acrobats who could translate these intimate philosophical and linguistic ideas into movement.
“I wanted to give them something that was really a huge challenge, a show that didn't apologize for its very raw, intense physicality,” Lifschitz said.
Two of the acrobats involved are Daniel and Kimberley O’Brien, a married couple who have been Circa ensemble members for five and eight years, respectively.
The two found their way to Circa along very different paths. Kimberley O’Brien had been part of the children’s ensemble run by Circa for four years when Lifschitz offered her a contract at age 16. She embarked on her first European tour with the company, and has been part of the ensemble ever since.
Daniel O’Brien stumbled upon the circus arts through gymnastics. After high school, he made his way to Australia to work on a bachelor's degree at the National Institute of Circus Arts in Windsor. After three years of training, he joined Circa.
The pair stay busy with their rigorous show schedule. Daniel O’Brien estimates they have done between 100 and 150 shows together each year for five years.
“There's plenty of time for separation,” he said. “I guess we're lucky that it never gets too overwhelming.”
The couple recently toured with a much larger ensemble, so performing with just one other acrobat, Hamish McCourty, is a bit of a departure.
Daniel O’Brien is intimately familiar with “What Will Have Been.” He was part of the original cast and collaborated with Lifschitz to create and choreograph different aspects of the show. Kimberley O’Brien, however, is new to the female role. Working alongside McCourty, who specializes in tumbling and group acrobatics, the trio will perform intensely physical and emotional group work.
“It's got a warm heart, but it's also showing it's not afraid to pack a pretty strong emotional punch,” Lifschitz said.
Madalyn Owen is a Goldring arts journalist at Syracuse University.