From a late-night pajama march to a night at the museum, the 40th Piccolo Spoleto Festival, which runs through June 9, will offer a range of activities for the whole family.
“Piccolo Spoleto, since its earliest days, has made arts events and cultural experiences accessible to everyone throughout Charleston,” said Scott Watson, director of the City of Charleston’s Office of Cultural Affairs. “This year’s festival reflects that founding impulse but goes further, using shared experiences provided by the arts to forge and strengthen our collective spirit and our sense of community.”
Here are a few events from the festival’s lineup worth considering. For full schedule, go to www.piccolospoleto.com.
Charleston County Public Library
The public library’s main branch at 68 Calhoun St. is the site of six free programs meant for the young ones among us. The children’s programs start May 28 with musician Billy Jonas. His performance — titled “Who’s Gunna Make Our Music?” — employs makeshift percussion instruments and teaches about ecology and creativity.
“Little Red's Most Unusual Day” is scheduled for May 29 and features College of Charleston opera students, accompanied by Lorna Barker on piano.
Other shows include steel drum performances by Amire Solomon and the Steel Empire on May 30; a presentation of “Chicken Little” on June 4; Professor Jazz (Ken Foberg) and his mates explaining and demonstrating the genre on June 5; and storyteller J’miah Nabawi offering a musical folktale with roots in Africa and the Caribbean on June 6.
Youth Music
Young performers are very active in Piccolo Spoleto Festival. Many are involved in free concerts throughout the day on May 26 at various venues. Hear the Charleston Symphony Youth Orchestra at 10:30 a.m. at the Charleston Music Hall; the Charleston Children’s Chorus at 1 p.m. at Second Presbyterian Church; Ashley Hall’s Carolina Strings Academy at 1:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church; the Girls’ Choir of Wilmington at 2 p.m. at Second Presbyterian Church; students of Charleston Academy of Music at 2 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church; Harmonia Children’s Choir at 3 p.m. at Second Presbyterian Church; and Goose Creek High School Chamber Choir at 4 p.m. at Second Presbyterian Church.
Rising Stars
The Palmetto State Arts Foundation presents budding artists, ages 9 to 18, in six programs — at 4 p.m. May 27, 29 and 31, and June 3, 5 and 7, all at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church. Featured are dancers, writers, musicians, actors and visual artists. Tickets at $8.
Sand Sculpting Competition
It’s the 31st annual Sand Sculpting Competition at the Isle of Palms’ Front Beach, to be held 9 a.m.-1 p.m. June 1. Participants compete for prizes in six categories as they work with sand and water to create artwork. It’s a day at the beach with perks.
Nighttime at the Museum
The Charleston Museum welcomes people of all age groups to enjoy special evening access 6-8 p.m. June 7. Bring flashlights.
“The event is very popular,” Stephanie Thomas, the museum’s chief of education, said. “We usually have about 300 attendees each year. It is a lot of fun for everyone. We even have free pizza and cookies.”
The event includes a range of fun activities, from a scavenger hunt to specially curated exhibits, live demonstrations and interactions with historical figures, pirates and more, Thomas said.
Tickets for members are $15 for adults and $5 for children. Non-members pay $25 for adults and $10 for children.
For a complete Piccolo Spoleto Festival schedule, including more events appropriate for young people, go to www.piccolospoleto.com.