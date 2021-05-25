Charleston Spoleto chamber music performers pair programs with drinks to sip

Tickets sold out in hours for Spoleto's limited-capacity chamber music series — for all 33 in-person shows spanning from May 28 to June 13.

However, that's not the only way patrons can tune in to the 11 popular programs that will run during the Charleston festival. There will also be belated radio broadcasts and video snippets of the performances.

The chamber music series is one of Spoleto's only indoor events this season, with most pivoting to outdoor stages to accommodate for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The showcases take place at Dock Street Theatre to 115 attendees, and there will be six world premieres from some of the best players in the world during the series.

Spoleto's Artistic Director for Chamber Music Geoff Nuttall, of the St. Lawrence String Quartet, said livestreaming has become a force in his world during the last year but it will be terrifically refreshing to play to a live, in-person audience.

"We've played a lot of Zoom concerts but so much of what makes live music so great is the reaction of the audience," Nuttall said. "It's an experience that cannot be duplicated over any technological device we have. There's nothing like feeling other humans — that emotion and focus."

Chamber music is, in a nutshell, going on a journey with the audience, Nuttall said. The immediate feedback is integral and has been missing during the pandemic.

Being able to perform inside is also essential.

"Chamber music couldn't really work anywhere else," Nuttall said.

The humidity and heat would be worrisome for old instruments, such as one Stradivarius violin from 1694 that will be used. And that's aside from the background noise that would distract from the intimate performances that hinge on silence and space.

It's "hard to have that magical, almost religious experience" with intrusive ambient noise, offered Nuttall.

"We forget about how little silence in our lives we have," he said. "It's like that quote by Mozart ... 'The music is not in the notes, but in the silence between.'"

James Austin Smith, an oboist who will be performing one of the world premieres this Spoleto ("Ballade"), noted that even though the shows are sold out, those tuning in to the radio and video broadcasts will still be able to feel the magic.

"Thanks to (our live audience) and their electricity, our audience watching and listening virtually will experience an even more switched-on set of performances," Smith said.

Participating musicians have already been practicing hours a day for months preparing for the concerts.

"I don't think people realize how hard these musicians work," said Nuttall.

On top of performing, the artists are rehearsing five to six hours each day to prepare for the next program, some pulling 16-hour days for the 17-day Spoleto stint.

Nuttall and Smith, hailing from San Francisco and New York City, respectively, said they will both, nevertheless, be taking time to celebrate returning to their second home in Charleston.

"I can tell you this: I will be celebrating on stage," Smith said. "One of my very first performances of 2021, a return to Charleston after two long years away and the joy of playing baroque music with some of my most treasured colleagues for one of the greatest audiences in classical music."

For those tuning in to the late morning radio broadcasts, which air on South Carolina Public Radio at 11 a.m., or video premieres which air on social media and will be shared via email with festival subscribers at 5 p.m., the participating Spoleto musicians have offered drink options to pair with the various programs.

It wasn't a far reach for Smith to suggest some pairings, since for his project Tertulia Chamber Music, he transforms restaurants into concert halls, placing chamber music between courses of a delicious meal.

And it's clear from these drink pairings that our musicians have distinguished palates in addition to trained ears.

Whether you're looking to indulge in a late-morning sipper or happy hour aperitif, here are drinks to match each showcase.

Program 1

Performance highlights: “Source of Joy” by Jessica Meyer, played by Jessica Meyer, viola/loop pedal

Video release: 5 p.m. May 29

Radio broadcast: 11 a.m. June 4

Drink selection: Jessica Meyer's "The Frisky Kitty" (equal parts white tequila and mezcal; fresh lime juice; cayenne-infused simple syrup)

Program 2

Performance highlights: World premiere of "She Sailed the Savage Seas" by Jessica Meyer, written for the St. Lawrence String Quartet

Video release: 5 p.m. May 31

Radio broadcast: 11 a.m. June 7

Drink selection: 1989 Armagnac (the birth year of the St. Lawrence String Quartet)

Program 3

Performance highlights: "From Our Ashes," world premiere by Jessica Meyer, performed by Livia Sohn, violin

Video release: 5 p.m. June 1

Radio broadcast: 11 a.m. June 8

Drink selection: Champagne (Livia Sohn's favorite drink, "always a celebration")

Program 4

Performance highlights: Kegelstatt Trio for clarinet, viola and piano by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, performed by: Gilles Vonsattel, piano; Todd Palmer, clarinet; Ayane Kozasa, viola

Video release: 5 p.m. June 3

Radio broadcast: 11 a.m. June 9

Drink selection: Cosmopolitan (chosen by Todd Palmer)

Program 5

Performance highlights: Oboe Concerto in G minor by George Frederic Handel, performed by: James Austin Smith, oboe; Pedja Muzijevic, harpsichord; Geoff Nuttall and Livia Sohn, violin; Ayane Kozasa, viola; Paul Wiancko, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass

Video release: 5 p.m. June 4

Radio broadcast: 11 a.m. June 10

Drink selection: Negroni (chosen by Pedja Muzijevic) or Riesling (chosen by James Austin Smith, "I’d say a Gruner Veltliner, but Handel was German, not Austrian, so hunt down a flinty, bone-dry, ever-so-slightly effervescent Riesling")

Program 6

Performance highlights: "American Haiku" by Paul Wiancko, performed by: Ayane Kozasa, viola; Paul Wiancko, cello

Video release: 5 p.m. June 6

Radio broadcast: 11 a.m. June 11

Drink selection: Paul Wiancko's "Torontonian Roulette" (two parts scotch, one part Amaro, much ice)

Program 7

Performance highlights: "Milonga" world premiere by Osvaldo Golijov, performed by: Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Inon Barnatan, piano; Beethoven septet

Video release: 5 p.m. June 7

Radio broadcast: 11 a.m. June 14

Drink selection: Inon Barnatan's "Naked and Famous" (equal parts mezcal, Aperol, yellow chartreuse and lime juice)

Program 8

Performance highlights: Concerto for clarinet, viola and orchestra by Max Bruch, arranged by Todd Palmer, performed by: Todd Palmer, clarinet; Hsin-Yun Huang, viola; Jennifer Frautschi, Geoff Nuttall, Livia Sohn, Eva, violin; Ayane Kozasa, viola; Paul Wiancko, Arlen Hlusko, Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; James Austin Smith, oboe; Monica Ellis, bassoon; David Byrd-Marrow, horn

Video release: 5 p.m. June 9

Radio broadcast: 11 a.m. June 15

Drink selection: Hsin-Yun Huang's "The Misha" (tequila; Cointreau; spicy syrup made with orange peel; star anise and chili; dash of pineapple juice; smoked orange slices)

Program 9

Performance highlights: Ballade fur Oboe world premiere by Siegfried Thiele, performed by James Austin Smith, oboe; "Nonet in F minor" by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, performed by: Pedja Muzijevic, piano; Jennifer Frautschi, Geoff Nuttall, violin; Ayane Kozasa, viola; Arlen Hlusko, cello; James Austin Smith, oboe; Todd Palmer, clarinet; David Byrd-Marrow, horn; Monica Ellis, bassoon

Video release: 5 p.m. June 10

Radio broadcast: 11 a.m. June 16

Drink selection: Kamikaze (chosen by Monica Ellis) or old fashioned (chosen by Jennifer Frautschi)

Program 10

Performance highlights: "Archduke" piano trio by Ludwig van Beethoven, performed by Inon Barnatan, piano; Geoff Nuttall, violin; Alisa Weilerstein, cello

Video release: 5 p.m. June 12

Radio broadcast: 11 a.m. June 17

Drink selection: A bottle of Loire Valley Cabernet Franc (chosen by Geoff Nuttall)

Program 11

Performance highlights: "Variations on a Rococo Theme" by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, arranged by Todd Palmer, performed by: Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Jennifer Frautschi, Geoff Nuttall, violin; Hsin-Yun Huang, viola; Arlen Hlusko, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; James Austin Smith, oboe; Todd Palmer, clarinet; David Byrd-Marrow, horn

Video release: 5 p.m. June 13

Radio broadcast: 11 a.m. June 18

Drink selection: David Byrd-Marrow's "The Rasheed" (3 oz. ginger beer, 1.5 oz. dark rum, lime and bitters to taste, 1/4 teaspoon overpeated scotch on top)

For a full schedule and program information, visit spoletousa.org/events/chamber-music.