Carla Bley calls herself a “jazz warrior.” The legendary pianist and composer, now 82, will bring her fight to a relatively rare venue in her itinerary: the United States.
Bley and her longtime collaborators, bassist Steve Swallow and saxophonist Andy Sheppard, will perform on May 31 at Spoleto Festival USA. The show in the Cistern Yard is one of only two U.S. dates this year for the trio, which is partial to European festival circuits. It will be a rare opportunity for festival patrons to hear the work of a veteran with more than 60 years of professional experience under her belt.
Bley, 82, began her jazz education as a teenager. In New York City, working as a cigarette girl at the Birdland jazz club, she witnessed performances by pioneers like Count Basie and Miles Davis, leading her to write her own music. Inspired by a variety of styles, including bluegrass and gospel, she recorded and released her first album, “A Genuine Tong Funeral,” in 1968 — and never stopped.
She has been releasing avant-garde, genre-bending compositions ever since, collaborating along the way with similarly adventurous musicians such as Charlie Haden and Don Cherry (and being inducted in 2015 as a NEA Jazz Master).
Most recently, Bley has been releasing music with Swallow, her partner of 30 years, and Sheppard for the ECM label.
“What she’s able to do is give the three of us a lot of written material, far more than most bands have,” Swallow said of Bley. He attributes the success of the trio’s collaborations to her massive vault of unreleased music.
Although Bley, Swallow and Sheppard haven’t actively sought work in the United States for years, the Charleston gig was hard to refuse.
“The chance to play under the circumstances that Spoleto offers — a really good acoustic, a public that’s receptive — it just doesn't come up often,” Swallow said. “We’re very happy to have been asked.”
Instead of playing tracks from their most recent release, “Andando El Tiempo,” the three musicians are bringing brand-new music to the Cistern Yard. They fly directly to South Carolina from a studio in Lugano, Switzerland, where they will have finished recording a new album just days before taking the stage at Spoleto.
Swallow said the program consists mainly of unfamiliar tracks with a few essential throwbacks, including “Vashkar,” but nothing from the 2016 record. “‘Andando’ is gone — it’s out the window.”
The upcoming album, which will be played in full on May 31, consists of three 20-minute songs that contrast in form and narrative, including an ode to President Donald Trump.
“It’s a quite beautiful piece,” Bley said of the first song. “It’s not an ugly thing at all, but it’s a very confused piece where things get excited and then get bored and then get excited again and then change. Nothing stays the same because, with the attention span of the president, we have to quickly change the music, too.”
The second track is an improvisational, patterned composition. Sheppard called the piece a “confit” and explained that it is structured so that he plays a phrase that is passed around for each of the three musicians to extend, comment on and copy in their own style.
“But it’s not a story,” Bley said of the piece. “And the last new one, ‘Life Goes On,’ is not a story either, except a story about being alive and then being dead.”
Many of her compositions reflect personal, emotional experiences, such as witnessing a friend’s addiction, or her own recovery from the death of a loved one. Bley said she hopes her music will speak to the Charleston audience. She and her collaborators see each performance as an act of fate.
“We’re entertainers,” she said. “We want the audience to be entertained, and that doesn’t necessarily mean to be made happy, or to have tears come to your eyes during the sad songs. Sometimes you just have to hope somebody is understanding what you’re saying.”
Alexa Piwowarski is a Goldring arts journalist at Syracuse University.