In 2008, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Toni Morrison installed the “Bench by the Road” on Sullivan’s Island near Fort Moultrie along the Intracoastal Waterway. The bench commemorates enslaved Africans — those lost during the Middle Passage and those who became the property of white planters and property owners in the New World.
Eleven years later, Morrison returns to the Charleston area, this time in the form of her early novel “The Bluest Eye,” which has been adapted for the stage by award-winning Chicago playwright Lydia R. Diamond and presented by Art Forms and Theatre Concepts, Charleston’s African-American theater company.
Artistic Director Art Gilliard, director of “The Bluest Eye,” said the show’s main mission is to ensure that the African-American experience is represented on stage.
“Our culture is something that’s worth preserving,” Gilliard said.
“The Bluest Eye” tells the story of Pecola Breedlove, an 11-year-old dark-skinned black girl facing a lifetime of prejudice who longs for blue eyes and blonde hair.
Themes of colorism and self-loathing are woven into Morrison’s poetic tale of psychological and racial trauma. For actor Saralyn Ortiz, who plays Pecola’s mother Pauline, the play is deeply personal.
“When I read the script ... I immediately thought of my mother and my family,” said Ortiz, who appeared in last year’s Art Forms production “For Colored Girls.”
Gilliard said he sought actors who could sympathize with, and convey, the experiences of these characters.
“You have to dig deep if you’re going to be real to the audience,” he said. “You have to feel every moment of that experience that you’re going through when you’re on that stage. And you have to be able to relive it every time, over and over again.”
“The Bluest Eye,” like many of Morrison’s novels, addresses aspects of black identity, but Gilliard said the story isn't just for African Americans.
“It’s important that people know the real story about our struggle,” he said. “All we have to do is make people aware ... because when people understand you, they can better respect you.”
Gilliard, artistic director of Art Forms for 24 years now, said some black Charleston residents feel left out of the city's recent economic boom.
“There is a lot of talent in the (African-American) community, but not enough opportunity,” he said.
During Spoleto’s Festival's opening ceremony on Friday, Gilliard’s concerns seemed to be echoed by a lone black protester who held a sign that read “40 years of racism turns a slave port into an all white city, erasing our heritage,” even as Charleston Mayor John Tecklenberg and U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham spoke of the importance of diversity within the city’s cultural arts scene.
For Ortiz, making African-American art more accessible is an important way to ensure Charleston’s black roots are not forgotten.
“There should be a way to reach more young African-American kids and to cater to the black audience,“ she said.
Performances like “The Bluest Eye” help bring black stories to the fore.
“It does not end the racial issues that we’re currently dealing with ... (but) it shines a light and lets people see us,” Gilliard said.
Kate Cummings is a Goldring arts journalist at Syracuse University.